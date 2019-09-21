What looked like a high-scoring game going in turned out to be anything but at Al Leber Field.
Underwood entered the game averaging over 48 points per contest while the Saint Albert offense put up 38 points in a win over Logan-Magnolia the previous week.
After a scoreless first half, the Eagles were finally able to wear down the Falcons late to win 21-7 and improve to 4-0.
Nick Ravlin completed 13 of 30 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown for the Eagles, and Underwood picked off St. Albert quarterback Lance Wright four times.
The Eagles outgained the Falcons 434-176 in the game.
Wright completed 10 of 33 passes for 122 yards for the Falcons, who fell to 1-3 this season.
Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen said his team’s offense was off to begin the game.
“We did think we left some opportunities on the board (in the first half). We didn’t really establish the running game until late in the first half, just kind of a sloppy first half all around,” Mechaelsen said.
Ravlin said he was partially to blame for the slow start.
“I missed some deep throws down the field. There were a lot of points left on the board in the first half especially, but we’ve got to clean some stuff up before we get back out next week,” Ravlin said.
Saint Albert coach Pat Ryan said depth may have been a factor down the stretch against a team that was one class above the Falcons.
“Depth is something that we’ve always had to deal with this season. We talked about it all week, but in the end, they were able to wear us down and put up some points late,” Ryan said.
Underwood’s Collin Brandt had the only scoring chance in the first half on a 44-yard field goal attempt with five seconds remaining until halftime, but his attempt was wide.
The Eagles outgained the Falcons 175-99 in the first half.
Ravlin completed 8 of 20 pass attempts for 108 yards in the half for Underwood while Wright was 3 of 11 for 58 yards for St. Albert while being intercepted by Blake Hall and Scott Pearson.
The first score of the game came on an 8-yard touchdown run by Pearson with 9:24 left in the third quarter on a 44-yard drive that spanned five plays.
That 7-0 advantage held for Underwood heading to the fourth quarter.
Sam Wilber attempted a 48-yard field goal for the Falcons to begin the final period, but his attempt was wide.
The Eagles followed that two plays later with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Ravlin to Brayden Wollan to put Underwood up 14-0 with 11:36 remaining in the game.
The Eagles kept it rolling on their following drive following a Ravlin interception of Wright.
Hayden Goehring capped the 65-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 with 10:09 left in the contest.
St. Albert finally got on the board with 7:21 left on a 9-yard scoring toss from Wright to Connor Cerny as the Falcons cut the Underwood lead to 21-7.
Underwood (4-0) 0 0 7 14—21
At Saint Albert (1-3) 0 0 0 7—7
U: Scott Pearson 8 run (Collin Brandt kick)
U: Brayden Wollan 80 pass from Ravlin (Brandt kick)
U: Hayden Goehrin 11 run (Brandt kick)
SA: Connor Cerny 9 pass from Lance Wright (Sam Wilber kick)
RUSHING: U, Scott Pearson 17-70, Nick Ravlin 16-16, Joey Anderson 9-66, Hayden Goehring 5-25, Jonathan Casson 1-1, SA, Lance Wright 20-20, Connor Cerny 9-28. Cy Patterson 3-6.
PASSING: U, Ravlin 13-30-0 256. SA, Wright 10-33-4 122.
RECEIVING: U, Blake Hall 5-80, Collin Brandt 1-53, Cal Savin 2-19, Landyn Shannon 1-5, Brayden Wollan 2-88, Pearson 1-7, Quinn Kuck 1-5. SA, Cerny 2-25, Patterson 3-38, Jeff Miller 3-39, Sam Rallis 2-20.
