Underwood senior quarterback Nick Ravlin is breaking school records and trying to lead the Eagles back to the playoffs.
Ravlin recently broke the single-game passing record for Underwood, throwing for 339 yards in an Oct. 18 victory over Cherokee. The record, previously held by Dillon Robinson, had stood for 11 years.
The Underwood gunslinger totaled his record-setting performance all in the first half. Along with his 300-yard-plus game, Ravlin accounted for five touchdowns, four in the air and one on the ground.
He is also on track to break his own single-season passing record, which he set last year as a junior. He is currently 272 yards shy of breaking that record.
“I love playing quarterback,” Ravlin said. “I love leading our group of guys. I like making plays, being in the big moments, leading my team and being one of the leaders on the field.”
The Eagles’ playmaker has thrown for 1,921 yards this season and 20 touchdowns. Ravlin is completing nearly 60% of his passes, at almost 14 yards per completion.
“He put in a lot of time in the offseason, just throwing on his own and with his receivers,” Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “He’s gotten a lot stronger since a year ago. I noticed during some of the 7-on-7 sessions this summer that he could have a really good year, and he’s done that for us.”
Underwood improved to 7-1 on the season with the 60-0 victory over Cherokee. One more win to end the regular season at Missouri Valley could send the Eagles back to the playoffs for the first time since the current senior class was in eighth grade.
“That was a pretty cool experience,” Ravlin said about the last time Underwood was in the playoffs. “We’d like to bring that back, get the tradition of Underwood football back. We just got to take it one week at a time, and just win out in order to make the playoffs and give us a shot in the postseason.”
Ravlin started as a defensive back for Underwood as a freshman. He moved to quarterback for his sophomore season, but tore his ACL in Week 2, ending his season early.
After missing basketball season, Ravlin made it back in time for baseball. He has started every year in high school on the baseball team. He is a three-year starter in basketball and football.
“He (Ravlin), with a lot of other things, has contributed to the fact that we’re in a position right now, if we can run the table, we can possibly make the postseason,” Mechaelsen said. “His improved play, and just consistency week by week has been huge for us. There’s certain points in the year where he has carried us.”
So what is it that makes Ravlin a good leader and quarterback?
“I think just his demeanor,” Mechaelsen said. “He’s a really confident kid in his own abilities. He understands what he can do, and he never gets too down on himself. He can play poorly, and not let that bother him moving forward, and then he might make a play that wins you the game.
“His overall attitude, his competitiveness. You can say that about a lot of kids, but he’s as competitive as they come. He’s going to do anything that he can to help our team win the ballgame.”
Helping the success of Ravlin and Underwood football has been the implementation of the shotgun spread offense the Eagles are running.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Ravlin said. “Throwing the ball all over the place, guys making plays. I think we have a great group of guys.”
Ravlin isn’t looking to continue playing at the college level. He just wants to enjoy being a student at the University of Iowa.
“I’m looking just to go to school next year,” Ravlin said. “I thought about it for a little bit but decided I’d like it better as just being a student and moving onto the next chapter.”
Ravlin said he is interested in studying either marketing or sports management in college.
