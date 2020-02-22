DES MOINES — A pair of Underwood wrestlers will have a chance to avenge Iowa state wrestling tournament Class 1-A championship losses. And a fellow Eagle will join them in going for gold.
For senior Logan James, today will be a title rematch. In the semifinals Friday in Des Moines, James — No. 2 in The Predicament state ratings — took an early lead and controlled the match throughout in a 5-2 win against New London freshman No. 4 Dominic Lopez.
James’ opponent in Saturday night’s final: Lisbon senior Cael Happel, who’s going for his fourth state title.
James finished second at 132 in 2019, losing to Happel. Both have moved up a class this year, but their destination’s the same. James (28-2) has just four career losses, two against Happel. Happel has five career losses and none since his sophomore season.
Sophomore No. 1 Nick Hamilton (54-0) also returns to the title match, this time at 145 pounds, after taking control early and maintaining it through in a 11-6 defeat of Wapello senior No. 3 Daniel Meeker in the semifinals. Hamilton moves to 54-0 and will take on Gilbertville junior No. Cael Rahnavardi in the title match Saturday night.
Hamilton also took second in 2019, losing the 138 pound title match against Lisbon’s Cobe Siebrecht, who’s since graduated.
In the semifinals at 106, Underwood’s No.1 Gable Porter (34-0), a freshman, capped a dominant Friday with a 6-2 win over Nashua-Plainfield freshman No. 3 Garret Rinken
Porter will face Don Bosco-Gilberville sophomore No. 4 Jaiden Moore in the finals.
“They’ve been thinking about it every day for the last year,” Eagles head coach Joe Stephens said. “Now here’s another opportunity again, to get their hand raised, get something they’ve been working at for a long time.”
Underwood is in third place in the team standings with 93 points heading into Saturday. They trail Lisbon (122.5) and Don Bosco-Gilbertville (143).
At 152, Underwood senior Blake Thomsen battled but came up short against Lisbon senior No. 2 Marshall Hauck, 6-4. Thomsen managed a takedown and escape late in the third period but couldn’t land two more points to knot things up and force overtime.
“I’m so proud of him,” Stephens said of Thomsen (20-3), who missed much of the season with an infection that had him hospitalized for a stretch.
He recovered in time to make it to state and will face Lake Mills junior No. 5 Casey Hanson in the consolation semifinals. Another third place is still on the table for Thomsen, who finished third the last two years and fifth in 2017.
“A month ago we would’ve traded this moment, as bad as it hurts, for anything,” Stephens said.
Also in the semifinals, at 113 Riverside sophomore No. 4 Jace Rose lost a heartbreaker — down 1-0 in the final minute against Central Springs sophomore No. 3 Clayton McDonough, Rose got a reversal to take the lead. But McDonough answered with a reversal of his own as the clock wound down.
“It was a tough match,” Bulldog head coach Casey Conover said. “He wrestled his heart out. He just came up a bit short. You have to have a short memory, come back and get third.”
Rose (40-3) will face Lisbon sophomore No. 7 Cade Siebrecht on Saturday in the consolation semifinals.
At 170, Tri-Center senior No. 5 Bryson Freeberg went round for round with Hudson senior No. 1 Ethan Fulcher, erasing an early 6-2 deficit, then taking a lead into the third period. Up 9-7, Fulcher managed a takedown and a near fall with around 25 seconds left in the match to win.
“He’s wrestled really well here,” Trojans head coach Scott Manhart said. “He took some adversity, battled back. He was razor focused, just came up a little short in that one.”
Freeberg (37-3) will face Bedford-Lenox senior No. 4 Drew Venteicher in the consolation semifinals on Saturday.
At 120, Underwood sophomore No. 2 Stevie Barnes started his day with a frustrating upset loss to Lisbon freshman No. 7 Brandon Paez, ending Barnes’ hopes of reaching a second-straight final. Barnes was second at 106 last year.
Paez controlled the match throughout on the way to a 6-0 win.
Barnes (56-2), a sophomore, came back with a vengeance, starting with a win against East Union’s Jarryn Stephens, pinning the junior 3:55 into the match.
In the consolation third round, Barnes got another pin, putting Mount Ayr junior No. 10 Bryce Shaha on his back 3:18 into the match.
On Saturday, Barnes will face Don Bosco-Gilbertville sophomore No. 4 Garrett Funk.
Also for Underwood, at 132 senior No. 10 Zane Ziegler pinned Southeast Warren junior No. 7 Randy Jimenez in 1:25 in the consolation third round.
In the consolation second round, Ziegler (36-18) was in a back-and-forth affair with Sibley-Ocheyedan senior No. 4 Trey Schuck. In the third period Ziegler managed an escape to tie things at 5-5, then with a minute to go landed a takedown to a 7-5 lead. He held on from there, giving up an escape before winning 7-6.
Ziegler will face East Sac County senior Nate Thomsen or Denver junior No. 5 Isaac Schimmels
At 195 pounds, AHSTW’s No. 7 Gavyn Fischer lost his quarterfinal match but bounced back. Against West Monona junior Darius Gashe took an early 5-0 lead before pinning Gashe 3:02 into the match.
“I was coming out looking for the pin,” Fischer said, noting he’d beaten Gashe in the past. “I was upset about that first loss, I was dominated.”
Fischer (47-7), who qualified for state as a sophomore but didn’t medal, ensured himself a top-eight finish.
“I’m really proud of myself,” Fischer said. “Placing this year meant everything to me.”
Fischer will face Western Christian-Hull junior Eli Van Ginkel in the seventh-place match.
In the quarterfinals, No. 1 Cole Clark, a Lisbon junior, pinned Fischer 1:55 into the match.
Viking head coach Evan McCarthy said Fischer did a great job bouncing back from that loss.
“He’s the type of kid that is always doing everything right, in the room, in the classroom. I’m just very, very happy for him,” McCarthy said. “Extremely proud.
Friday night against South Winneshiek junior Damon Meyer, Fischer was pinned at the 3:03 mark.
In the consolation round, Riverside’s Nolan Moore got down 6-0 quickly and didn’t recover. North Linn-Troy Mills senior No. 5 Heath Moyer won 12-5 to eliminate Moore.
Moore finishes his sophomore season at 41-12.
In his quarterfinal match earlier Friday, Porter came out sharp against No. 10 Drew Ehlen, a Mount Ayr freshman. Porter dominated throughout, putting Ehlen on his back for much of the second period before getting a pin 2:54 into the match.
James got up early and showed solid defense in his quarterfinal match against No. 5 Heath Moyer, a North Linn-Lake Mills senior, winning 6-0.
Hamilton dominated Missouri Valley junior Eric McIlnay in the quarterfinals, pinning his Western Iowa Conference foe 1:19 into the match.
Thomsen started the day with a commanding win against freshman Jack Clarahan of Sigourney-Kiota. Thomsen controlled the match throughout on the way to an 11-1 win.
Freeberg got out to a quick lead in the quarters against No. 7 Matthew Francis, a West Hancock sophomore, and finished from there, winning 8-4.
