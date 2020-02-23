Two Eagles are bringing gold medals back to Underwood.
Gable Porter and Nick Hamilton captured state titles at 106 and 145 pounds, respectively, on Saturday, capping off an impressive season that saw Underwood place third as a team in Class 1-A with 106 points.
“It feels amazing,” Hamilton said. “Our whole team is family. We got nothing but love on our team for each other.”
Porter kicked things off for the Eagles and got the team to take steps in the right direction.
The freshman lightweight dominated his match against Don Bosco’s Jaiden Moore, racking up three takedowns and an escape while keeping his opponent scoreless.
The match showed how explosive Porter can be. While he’s still a freshman, he didn’t seem fazed by any stretch. Instead, he proved to be fast, focused and free on his way to his first individual title.
“He’s a great kid and he’s wrestled a lot of these guys through state in all of these classes for a long time,” Underwood coach Joe Stephens said. “He knows he’s as good as anybody.”
Porter’s strategy worked in his favor.
He recorded one takedown in each period and knew what he could accomplish if he stuck to his plan.
“I just knew I could get to my attacks, and if I can get to my attacks, I can score,” Porter said.
Hamilton followed in Porter’s footsteps in his own finals match, picking up a 7-5 victory over Don Bosco’s Cael Rahnavardi.
Hamilton scored two takedowns in the first period, and his second came with under 15 seconds remaining. But Rahnavardi battled back, notching a reversal as time expired.
The two traded points in the second as Hamilton entered the final frame with a 6-5 lead.
One escape later, it seemed as if Hamilton secured the victory. He hadn’t.
Rahnavardi nearly scored two more points with under five seconds left, but Hamilton narrowly escaped the threat.
It looked like a blur. It seemed like one to Hamilton, too.
“I wasn’t thinking,” Hamilton said. “I was just wrestling.”
The title was a long time coming for Hamilton. As a freshman last season, he finished runner-up to Lisbon’s Cobe Siebrecht.
This time around, though, Hamilton knew what he needed to do. He was ready.
“Hamilton, right now, he’s like a caged animal,” Stephens said. “He was ready to go wrestle that match at 2 o’clock [Saturday] afternoon… I had to pull him back I bet no less than six times from going out there when it was too soon.”
Unfortunately for Underwood, Lisbon made another appearance on Saturday.
At 138 pounds, Lisbon’s Cael Happel pinned Underwood’s Logan James in 3:38 to win his fourth state championship in four seasons. Happel also toppled James in the 132-pound final last year.
James hung around early but suffered a takedown and three-point near fall in the first period. He almost came back with a takedown of his own in the second, but Happel took it away from him before securing the fall.
Despite the loss in the last match of his career, James took solace in watching his teammates reach the top of the podium.
“It means everything to me,” James said. “Especially Gable Porter as our little six-pounder. I’ve seen him work his butt off all season, cut the weight, do everything right, and I just love seeing that. I’d do anything to see them guys at the top. Especially [Hamilton], with me and him being training partners — him beating me up all the time and me beating him up. We’re just like a family, and I love those guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.