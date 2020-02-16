UNDERWOOD — Forgive Underwood wrestling coach Joe Stephens if he was a little greedy at the Class 1-A District 7 tournament in Underwood.
The Eagles had six wrestlers advance out of the district finals and into the State tournament next week in Des Moines — more than any other school in the 13-team tourney — but Stephens wanted more.
“It’s not bad when you have six,” Stephens said. “But it’s way better when you have nine.
“We let a couple of matches get away from us, and they were all prepared. We just didn’t get it done when we needed to, and that’s kind of a bummer. But I thought they competed well,” Stephens added.
AHSTW and Riverside each had four wrestlers advance to state, and AC/GC placed three grapplers in Des Moines.
Drew Venteicher of Bedford-Lenox improved to 31-0 this season when he won a 9-6 decision over St. Albert’s Cael McLaren at 170 pounds.
But Venteicher thought he under-performed in the win.
“Not even half of what I could have done in that last finals match. My feet weren’t moving. I wasn’t getting into my attacks. I was more defensive. I just didn’t get a good preparation before the match,” Venteicher said.
McClaren bounced back in the wrestleback by pinning AHSTW’s Seth Kiesel in 1:51 to punch his ticket to his first state tournament.
It was also the first district match for McClaren, who finished third in the sectionals last year.
McClaren said his tight match with Venteicher gave him encouragement to finish in the wrestleback.
“I knew I had a close match with Venteicher, and I wanted that one. It just gave me more motivation to come back and beat Kiesel again because I beat him last week at sectionals,” McClaren said.
Underwood’s Logan James will make his fourth appearance in the state tournament after he advanced out of the 138-pound division with a 20-second pin of Riverside’s Nolan Moore.
James, who is 25-2 this season, said he’s going to change his approach in Des Moines after finishing runner-up at state last year.
“Honestly, I think I need to mentally prepare myself a little bit better. Instead of being out and like walking around, maybe just chill out a little bit more, get my body feeling right,” James said.
“Eat a little bit more food. That’s always something with me. I don’t eat enough, so maybe get some more food in me and get me feeling good,” he added.
Treynor placed two wrestlers in the state tournament, and they were both forced to advance out of their wrestlebacks.
Senior Brock Fox pinned Brady Canada of AHSTW in 5:05 to qualify for his first state tournament at 285 pounds, and Corey Coleman won a 12-2 major decision over Kale Pevestorf of Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Coleman said his wrestleback didn’t start the way he wanted it to.
“It was a little scary for a second. He got a take-down. I started to doubt myself, but just staying focused and realizing what I had to do to win kept me going,” Coleman said.
Underwood won the team competition with 141.5 points, AHSTW finished second with 91.0 and Riverside had 62.0 points—good for third place.
Team standings
1. Underwood 141.5. 2. AHSTW-Avoca 91.0. 3. Riverside-Oakland 62.0. 4. Bedford-Lenox 58.0. 5. AC/GC 56.0. 6. Nodaway Valley 39.0. 7. Treynor 38.0. 8. Audubon 30.0. 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard 28.0. 10. Southwest Valley 23.0. 11. Saint Albert 16.0. 12. West Central Valley-Stuart 14.0. 13. Griswold 0.0.
Semifinals
106: John Schroder, RIOA, pinned Mizael Gomez, BELE, :41. Gable Porter, UNDE, pinned West Sackett, WCVS, :27.
113: Elliot Cooney, NOVA, dec. Niles Sollazzo, UNDE, 8-2. Jace Rose, RIOA, pinned Wesley Ganoe, WCVS, :42.
120: Hayden Fischer, AHAV, pinned Ben Breheny, NOVA, 3:36. Stevie Barnes, UNDE, pinned Dawson Muller, 1:29.
126: Seth Danker, ACGC, pinned John Helton, SACB, 2:40. Justin Garcia, WCVS, pinned Nick Stephens, UNDE, 1:42.
132: Gunnar Larsen, ACGC, dec. Joel Sampson, AHAV, 10-6. Zane Ziegler, UNDE, pinned Cael Carl, WCVS, 1:50.
138: Nolan Moore, RIOA, dec. Weston Pole, WCVS, 12-8. Logan James, UNDE, pinned Carter Andreason, ACGC, :53.
145: Cale Rowley, ACGC, dec. Mitch Lutz, TREY, 6-4. Nick Hamilton, UNDE, technical fall 20-5 2:42.
152: Jaeden Rasmussen, AHAV, pinned Jake Cox, BELE, :25. Blake Thomsen, UNDE, pinned Tyler Breheny, NOVA, 1:51.
160: Austin Wilson, NOVA, pinned Carson Burhenne, TREY, 2:21. Denver Pauley, AHAV, pinned Javyn Bladt, AUDU, 1:50.
170: Drew Venteicher, BELE, pinned Seth Kiesel, AHAV, 1:00. Cael McLaren, SACB, pinned Cole Plowman, ACGC, 1:09.
182: Kaden Jacobs, SOVA, pinned Logan Young, TREY, 2:58. Aaron McAlister, CRB, pinned Kaiden Hendricks, RIOA, 1:21.
195: Corey Coleman, TREY, maj. dec. Sam Olsen, GRIS, 10-2. Gavyn Fischer, AHAV, pinned Kale Pevestorf, CRV, 1:07.
220: Luke Mosinski, AUDU, pinned Leland Barr, AHAV, 3:44. Tallen Myers, SOVA, dec. Chris Gardner, UNDE, 4-2.
285: Devin Whipple, BELE, pinned Brady Canada, AHAV, 2:35. Brock Fox, TREY, pinned Gage Buttler, ACGC, 3:16.
Finals
106: 1. Porter, UNDE, pinned Schroder, RIOA, :43. 2. Schroder, no challenge.
113: 1. Rose, RIOA, technical fall Cooney, NOVA, 15-0 5:16. 2. Cooney, no challenge.
120: 1. Barnes, UNDE, pinned Fischer, AHAV, 1:03. 2. Fischer, no challenge.
126: 1. Danker, ACGC, dec. Garcia, WCVS. 2. Garcia, no challenge.
132: 1. Larsen, ACGC, dec. Ziegler, UNDE, 4-3. 2. Ziegler maj. dec. Sampson, AHAV, 13-5.
138: 1. James, UNDE, pinned Moore, RIOA, :20. 2. Moore pinned Andreason, ACGC, 2:00.
145: 1. Hamilton, UNDE, pinned Rowley, ACGC, :17. 2. Rowley, no challenge.
152: 1. Thomsen, UNDE, dec. Rasmussen, AHAV, 12-8. 2. Rasmussen, no challenge.
160: 1. Wilson, NOVA, dec. Pauley, AHAV, 8-3. 2. Pauley, no challenge.
170: 1. Venteicher, BELE, dec. McLaren, SACB, 9-6. 2. McLaren pinned Kiesel, AHAV, 1:51.
182: 1. McAlister, CRB, dec. Jacobs, SOVA, 10-6. 2. Hendricks, RIOA, pinned Jacobs 2:22.
195: 1. Fischer, AHAV, maj. dec. Coleman, TREY, 12-2. 2. Coleman maj. dec. Pevestorf, CRV, 12-2.
220: 1. Mosinski, AUDU, pinned Myers, SOVA, 2:49. 2. Myers, no challenge.
285: 1. Whipple, BELE, pinned Fox, TREY, 1:42. 2. Fox pinned Canada, AHAV, 5:05.
