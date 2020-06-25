Underwood’s four-run second inning propelled them to an 8-2 victory over St. Albert on Wednesday in Underwood.
“I thought we played a decent game minus the second inning,” St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said. “We need to string out hits together because we left several runners in scoring position.”
The Saintes are back it tonight with a doubleheader at Creston starting at 5:30 p.m., while hosts Treynor at 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert (2-5) 041 201 X—2 6 3
Underwood (7-1) 020 000 0—8 9 1
W: Pierce L: Alexis Narmi
2B: U, Erin McMains, Maddie Pierce, Macy Vanfossan. SA, Bella Dingus.
