One element is certain about area volleyball this season: The future looks great.
Of the nine players to make the 2019 Daily Nonpareil Area Volleyball Team, six will return next year.
It will be fun to track those talents in the future, but the focus here is to showcase this year’s accomplishments.
AHSTW (20-14) has two players on this year’s team in seniors Kinsey Scheffler and Paige Osweiler.
Glenwood (30-13) qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history. The Rams have two representatives on the 2019 team, junior Elle Scarborough and sophomore Brynlee Arnold. Both played key roles in the Rams’ road to Cedar Rapids.
Riverside (26-13) enjoyed some time in the Class 1-A rankings earlier this fall along with a solid postseason run. The Eagles fell one win shy of state after losing to St. Albert in the 1-A regional finals. Senior Jadyn Achenbach makes the roster after leading the team in kills and aces.
A youthful Treynor (17-20) team experienced ups and downs throughout the course of the season, showing plenty of promise. After a 1-5 start to the season, the Cardinals at one point enjoyed a stretch during which they won eight of nine.
Tri-Center (21-16) dealt with adversity in the form of injury yet still put together an impressive campaign. Sophomore Tatum Carlson and junior Presley Pogge make this year’s roster.
Underwood (30-6) had a great season, reaching the Class 2-A regional finals. The Eagles place two individuals on the area roster, juniors Macy Vanfossan and Peyton Cook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.