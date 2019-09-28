Abraham Lincoln coach John Wolfe says his team is lacking in confidence right now.
That point was glaring in the Lynx’s 56-0 loss to Urbandale at Gale Wickersham Stadium.
The J-Hawks outgained Lincoln 562-103 in the game while improving to 3-2 after two losses to open the season.
The Lynx dropped their fourth straight to fall to 1-4.
Wolfe said he and his staff need to figure out a way to get Lincoln headed in the right direction.
“Being 1-4 now and not playing to what we think is our ability and potential. We’re afraid to make mistakes, and because we’re afraid to make mistakes, we’re making mistakes.
“If we would just trust what we’re doing and go, then we’ll get there and we’ll be all right. We’ll make tackles and all that sort of stuff,” Wolfe said.
Urbandale coach Sam Anderson said his team showed up ready to play.
“You know, we talked all week about coming out from the get-go. You’ve got to come out strong anytime you’re playing a team on their homecoming. They’re going to be amped up and ready to go.
“You’ve got to bring that intensity, and the kids responded all week. We had a good week of practice, and they came out and executed,” Anderson said.
Urbandale scored on its first drive of the game on a 20-yard scoring strike by Ty Langenberg to Jay Marcotte for a 7-0 J-Hawk lead.
Harrison Waylee made it 14-0 on a 9-yard touchdown run with 7:06 left in the first quarter.
Tucker Langenberg got the third Urbandale score when he returned a fumble by Carson Schaa 50 yards for a touchdown with 2:29 left in the opening period.
A 76-yard touchdown pass from Ty Langenberg to Hunter Dahlgen with 45 seconds left in the first quarter put the J-Hawks up 28-0.
Urbandale led 56-0 at halftime after outgaining the Lynx 321-6 in the half.
Ty Langenberg completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 145 yards with a touchdown pass and a scoring run in the half.
He said it was important to grab the momentum early.
“In the first half we got the jump like we’ve been practicing all week. You know, we had to come out with that determination to really jump on them and take away their determination since it was their homecoming.
“I just made sure we executed and played with a lot of energy,” Langenberg said.
Urbandale (3-2) 28 28 0 0—56
At CB Abraham Lincoln (1-4) 0 0 0 0—0
U: Jay Marcotte 20 pass from Ty Langenberg (Anthony Villatoro kick)
U: Harrison Waylee 9 run (Villatoro kick)
U: Tucker Langenberg 50 fumble return (Villatoro kick)
U: Hunter 76 pass from Ty Langenberg (Villatoro kick)
U: Waylee 54 run (Villatoro kick)
U: Waylee 5 run (Villatoro kick)
U: Ty Langenberg 33 run (Jackson Mears kick)
U: Tucker Langenberg 5 run (Mears kick)
Rushing: U: Tucker Langenberg 4-17, Ty Langenberg 3-44, Harrison Waylee 10-105, Brad Pavon 8-22, Jay Marcotte 1-0, Peyton Rottinghaus 1-(minus)2, Brody Thome 4-(minus)5, Calvin Burright 3-0, Kasey Ross 1-1. AL, Ben Fichter 3-2, Lennx Brown 3-(minus)11, Greg Chinowth 3-11, Eli Lusago 2-6, Johnny Podraza 7-19, Chase Riche 2-26.
Passing: U, Ty Langenberg 7-11-0 145, Rottinghaus 3-5-0 45. AL, Brown 4-15-2 8, Lusago 5-8-0 42.
Receiving: U, Hunter Dahlgren 2-100, Waylee 2-16, Marcotte 2-26, Max Llewellyn 1-3, Graham Friedrichsen 1-13, Nolan Baethke 1-25, Calvin Braaten 1-7. AL, Carson Schaa 2-9, Jaxon Boro 1-4, Miquel Rodriguez 1-0, Caleb Barnhouse 2-(minus)1.
