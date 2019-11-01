Underwood 3,
ACGC 1
UNDERWOOD — Underwood advanced to Tuesday’s Class 2-A region 4 final Thursday with a 3-1 victory over ACGC.
The Eagles controlled the first two sets, jumping out to a 2-0 lead. ACGC rallied to take the third set, but the Eagles regrouped and won the fourth set to take the match in front of their home crowd.
“I think the girls came out exactly how we wanted to in the beginning,” Underwood coach Paula Carman said. “They did a good job of showing good ball control. Our passing was spot on in sets 1 and 2. We took a couple breaks throughout the set, just five or six points, where offensively, we kind of checked out a little bit. I think that started creeping up on us and was a factor as to why set 3 went the way it did. But I was proud of the girls for coming back after set 3 and getting back after it.”
Carman commended the play of juniors Macy Vanfossan and Zoe Rus, especially in the fourth set. Vanfossan finished with 15 kills and Rus had 11.
Next up is a clash with Grundy Center in the regional final.
“We haven’t seen them in any tournaments or anything, nor have we come across anyone that they have played during the regular season,” Carman said. “It’s kind of a big unknown. We just need to focus on what we do well right now.”
ACGC (28-8) 18 16 25 14
Underwood (30-5) 25 25 13 25
Underwood stat leaders: Kills: Macy Vonfossan 15, Zoe Rus 11, Brianna Justsen 4. Aces: Rus 4, Vanfossan 4, Blocks: Ashlyn Torneten 2, Justsen 3, Lauren Brown 3, Rus 1.
Riverside 3,
Coon Rapids-Bayard
EXIRA – Riverside swept Coon Rapids-Bayard Thursday in straight sets.
The win advances the Bulldogs to Tuesday’s Class 1-A Region 2 final. They will face St. Albert at 7 p.m. at Tri-Center High School.
Jadyn Achenbach led Riverside with 16 kills and added 15 digs. Kenna Ford had 39 assists and 13 digs and Ari McGlade and Gracie Bluml each had an ace.
Coon Rapids-Bayard (23-10) 19 28 26
Riverside (26-12) 25 30 28
Riverside stat leaders: Kills: Jadyn Achenbach 16. Digs: Achenbach 15, Izzy Bluml, Kenna Ford 13, Ashlynn Amdor 10, Gracie Bluml 23. Aces: Ari McGlade 1, G. Bluml. Assists: Ford 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.