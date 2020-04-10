Yesterday, we talked to boys track and field coaches throughout the city, and today we check in with the girls coaches to see how they’re handling a truly unique time.
Abraham Lincoln
Coach: Don Schwartz
A.L. girls coach Don Schwartz has a veteran group, which was looking to step into the spotlight this season.
The Lynx did lose standout Darby Thomas, who is now on the Nebraska track and field team and was a three-time Iowa state champion in long jump (2017, 2018 and 2019) and the 2019 state champ in the 100-meter hurdles.
Now that large group of seniors face uncertainty while they await word if there will be a shortened season or none at all.
“I have 12 seniors out, which is pretty nice. That’s the largest senior class we’ve had in quite a long time. These kids have put in a lot of time and effort,” Schwartz said. “A lot of focus and attention was given to Darby last year. It wasn’t so much that the other kids were overshadowed, but she just stood out so much in her events. Some of our other kids scored an enormous amount of points and contributed at the state meet. They were kind of that quiet, behind-the-scenes group and this was their opportunity to get out there and shine.”
Schwartz also spoke about how his athletes are trying to stay ready in the event there is a season.
“I think a good majority of them are trying to stay in the best shape they can,” he said. “We don’t have the luxury of being able to coach them or have any direct contact or coaching whatsoever. I don’t do any social media, but my assistant coach is gifted at that and has done a great job of sending out messages of encouragement.”
Heartland Christian
Justin Steinmetz
Justin Steinmetz is both the boys and girls track coach at Heartland Christian. With only three girls out this year, this season was likely going to lay the foundation for the future. Now, that process is on hold.
“I’ve got 10 boys and three girls out this year, so my girls side is my smallest and youngest by far that I’ve had over the years,” he said. “We were practicing and kind of getting the aches and pains out, and were just getting them in shape when it ended. Since then, I’ve just been sending them some emails, telling them to get out and work out in case we’re able to come back.”
Lewis Central
Ron Frascht
Lewis Central girls coach Ron Frascht is optimistic that a track season will happen in some form and is relaying that message to his team so they stay ready.
“I think they’re 100% going to try and make this work if it’s safe,” he said. “Track is one of those sports where you can (have a shortened season) because you have districts on one night and then go to state, so you don’t really need a full season, so I think it’s going to happen.”
Frascht has kept in contact with his team by sending workouts and having virtual meetings via Zoom.
“When we found out (that school was out), we immediately set up a platform where we can post workouts kids can do on their own,” Frascht said. “I’ve talked to them about how positive I am that this season is going to happen in whatever shape or form, and that the teams that are working out and staying connected are the ones that are going to come back strong.”
For senior thrower Lauren Payne, this season represents an opportunity to improve on a pair of second-place in shot put and discus in last year’s 4A state meet.
“It’s hard not to feel sympathy for (Lauren), because having come in second in both shot and discus, I know her as a competitor. I know her goal is going to be to win gold in shot and discus,” Frascht said. “We haven’t sat down and specifically said that, because we were just starting to get back in the flow, but I know her well enough that I know that’s what she is going to strive for.”
St. Albert
Theresa Martin
Theresa Martin has taken the approach of mimicking what an actual track season would be if school were in session.
“We’ve been sending out workouts and on days we should have meets, we’ve been sending out the lineups and whatever events they should be running. We’re still going through the motions,” she said. “I had some parents of a junior who was doing track for the first time post a picture, saying we’re at our daughter’s first track meet and there she was alone on the track. That was neat, and I think for the most part the kids are staying positive.”
Thomas Jefferson
Wadie Thomas
Thomas Jefferson co-head coach Wadie Thomas saw this year’s team as one with great things ahead and plenty to prove.
“We have some girls that I thought had a lot of potential and still do, and am just looking forward to them realizing that potential,” Thomas said.
Thomas had already seen some of that ability in action and liked where the team was at when school closed.
“You try to develop a plan to where you want the team to be leading up to the start of track season in different stages. They were progressing nicely, and had come in and were working really hard,” he said. “They were improving and you could see the conditioning improve week to week. They were excited and looking forward to the season.”
