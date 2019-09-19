Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East
Records: Abraham Lincoln 1-2, Sioux City East 2-1
Last Week: Abraham Lincoln lost to Lewis Central 70-7; Sioux City East lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41-0
When: 7 p.m. in Sioux City
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: Abraham Lincoln had a tough outing last week. The reality is that Lewis Central is a very talented football team that executed its game plan to near perfection.
Still, A.L. coach John Wolfe said that many of the errors from last week are correctable, and it comes down to be sound between the ears.
“We’re getting back up,” he said. “We watched film and showed them that the majority that happened in that game was mental. They’re a big, strong, physical, good football team, no doubt about that. But the mistakes that caused the game to go the way that it did was all mental errors. We did not play to the ability or potential that we have. … The kids understood that and are excited to get back out to Sioux City and prove to themselves that that’s not who they are. Hopefully, it shows up this week.”
If it does, a big reason may be more success on the defensive side of the ball. A.L. has allowed 126 points combined in its two losses.
In their Week 1 win over Sioux City North, the Lynx limited scoring opportunities, yielding only 18 points and 312 total yards.
This week, playing their first game outside of Council Bluffs, A.L. will get tested against a motivated East squad that’s coming off a 41-0 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
East QB Casey Blake has thrown for 292 yards and two scores this season and has yet to throw an interception. The Black Raiders also need to be respected in the running game, as they have four players with at least 99 rushing yards.
They present A.L. a challenge, but Wolfe knows if his team executes, it has a chance Friday.
“There hasn’t been a whole lot of changes we’ve needed to make to the game plan. We just need to execute it and play fast.”
Underwood at St. Albert
Records: Underwood 3-0, St. Albert 1-2
Last Week: Underwood defeated Tri-Center 49-33; St. Albert defeated Logan-Magnolia 38-7
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Al Leber Field
Rankings: Underwood is No. 10 in Class 1-A; St. Albert is unranked
The Word: The friendly confines of Al Leber Field proved to be just what the doctor ordered for St. Albert.
The Falcons, who were the healthiest they’d been all season last Friday, allowed only seven points and 333 yards of total offense. A goal line stand before halftime provided a nice shot of momentum that they rode to their first win of the season.
“We’ve had a lot of guys playing out of position, and it was really our first display of playing everybody where we projected them to be,” St. Albert coach Pat Ryan said. “It wasn’t just one person; it was a string of people, mostly on our offensive and defensive lines. They played a lot better. Everybody was back. It was a string of guys getting nicked or dinged here or there.”
Ryan did highlight Cael McClaren and Jeff Miller as cornerstones on the line. The maturity and discipline provided by the lines on both sides of the ball made it possible for the Falcons to create some separation on the scoreboard.
Both of those traits will be necessary this week. Underwood has proven to be a team that can score fast an in bunches, averaging 48 points per game while allowing only 13. Underwood QB Nick Ravlin has thrown for 622 yards and ran for 194 more while accounting for 11 total touchdowns.
“It’s a combo of good coaching, playcalling and using his natural ability to read the defense and throw the ball,” Ryan said. “He’s a gifted passer, and what they run, they run really well. The defense has to prepare for someone who can chuck the ball around really well.”
And like the Falcons, Underwood presents a problem for opponents on both lines.
“They are really big up front on both sides of the ball, and they have a great passing and rushing attack,” Ryan said. “It’s not like Logan where it’s a triple-option-type look that you get. They have a really great quarterback, great receivers and an offensive line. They can put up a lot points in a hurry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.