Lewis Central at ADM
Records (District): Lewis Central 7-1 (3-1), ADM 5-3 (2-2)
RPI: Lewis Central is No. 3 in Class 3-A; ADM is No. 20 in 3-A
Last Week: Lewis Central defeated Glenwood 21-14; ADM defeated Winterset 12-9
When: 7 p.m. Friday at ADM
Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 7 in Class 3-A; ADM is unranked
The Word: Week 9 has arrived, and with it, a logjam atop the Class 3-A District 9 standings. Lewis Central, Glenwood and Harlan are each 3-1 in the district.
If all three teams win, L.C. wins the district and gets an automatic bid with the highest RPI. If Glenwood loses to Creston and Harlan and L.C. wins, Harlan would win the district based on its win over L.C. If both Harlan and L.C. lose and Glenwood wins, the Rams would be the champ.
Regardless of the scenario, L.C. is in good shape for an at-large bid entering the final regular season contest against a talented team. ADM quarterback Tate Stine-Smith has thrown for 1,574 yards and rushed for another 818. He’s accounted for 26 touchdowns on the year. It’s a tough challenge, but that’s not a new concept for the Titans.
“He’s another one of those guys that’s a dual threat quarterback,” L.C. coach Justin Kammrad said. “We’ve seen some really good quarterbacks this year. I think when we look at it, by the time we play ADM, I think we will have faced five of the top six quarterbacks in Class 3-A. Our guys have responded every week from different styles of offenses that we’ve seen. They’ve been able to adjust and be ready.”
L.C. running back Bryson Bowman is coming off back-to-back 100-yard performances. He and fellow back Brady Miller have run for 698 and 702 yards, respectively.
“We have a lot to play for as well,” Kammrad said. “We’re happy where we’re at, but it’s truly unfinished business at this point until Friday.”
AHSTW at St. Albert
Records (District): AHSTW 5-3 (3-1), St. Albert 4-4 (3-1)
RPI: AHSTW is No. 21 in Class A; St. Albert is No. 29 in A
Last Week: AHSTW defeated Southwest Valley 21-12; St. Albert defeated Nodaway Valley 52-0
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Al Leber Field
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: The Falcons are officially clicking. They’ve now won three in a row, and they’re doing so in dominant fashion.
Now, they get to close the season at home with a primary goal of sending their seniors out as winners. Aiden Antisdel, Lance Wright, Aidan Campin and Drew Gronstall will play their last game under the lights at Al Leber Field.
“They’ve been part of the program for a long time,” St. Albert coach Pat Ryan said. “They understand the expectations. They’ve fallen into their roles this year. They’ve led by example on and off the field and understand what we’re trying to accomplish.”
The next goal is taking down an AHSTW team that’s won four of its last five, including two in a row. The Vikings present threats at quarterback with Blake Holste (975 yards, 7 touchdowns) and running back with Denver Pauley (681 yards) and Jackson Woltmann (615).
“Having to be able to stop the running and passing games can be difficult,” Ryan said. “Some teams focus more on one or the other. They’re well balanced and well coached, so you have to pay attention to how we have to stop all aspects of the game.”
Ryan is hopeful that the fast start enjoyed in last week’s win over Nodaway Valley repeats itself.
“It’s the excitement and feeding off of each other with good plays,” Ryan said. “Last week we started well with our special teams play and defensive play. We were able to feed off of that. That’s something we’ve struggled with at times is finding that excitement and enthusiasm. We were able to start well last week and stuck with that the entire game.”
