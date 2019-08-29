Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2018 records: Lewis Central 11-1, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-2
Last year’s outcome: Lewis Central won 42-14
When: 7 p.m. Friday
The Word: The post-Max Duggan era begins Friday, and while his presence will be missed, L.C. coach Justin Kammrad has plenty of confidence in new signal caller, senior Bret Kobes. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound QB won’t go in completely inexperienced. He filled in admirably two years ago while Duggan was injured, and Kammrad has been pleased with his command and knowledge of the offense. “He had never played quarterback until his freshman year of high school, and a year and a half into it he had started a few games and won a few games for us. He definitely showed some maturity, and we’re excited where we’re at with his development at this point.” The offensive and defensive lines are other points of strength for the Titans. Logan Jones, a 6-3, 260-pound Iowa commit, will command plenty of attention, opening up opportunities for players like Julian Brown (6-foot, 205) and Hunter Deyo (6-3, 230) to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. The defense will need to be sound Friday. Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior quarterback Daniel Wright returns after throwing for 2,424 yards and 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions in a junior year that saw SBL reach the UNI-Dome. “We know they have an all-state-caliber quarterback,” Kammrad said. “We have to go off of what they’ve done in the past. That’s what makes it tough. You’ve got to go with the flow a little bit. Really, we’re just going to let our kids play football. Let them play fast and see what happens.”
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln
2018 records: Sioux City North 2-7, Abraham Lincoln 1-8
Last year’s outcome: Sioux City North won 47-20
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Wickersham Stadium
The word: Two facts have jumped out to Abraham Lincoln coach John Wolfe throughout his team’s fall camp. The first has been the development of quarterback Lennx Brown. Now a junior, Brown is coming off a season in which he threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns. And so far in the preseason, Wolfe has been impressed with what he’s seen. “He looks awesome,” Wolfe said. “It’s tough to say because every scenario we’ve played so far, he hasn’t been live. There’s no reason to get your No. 1 quarterback hurt before you even get going. He’s so mobile. He just wants to go and play and see what he can do. He’s everything we thought he’d be as far as being a leader.” The other element Wolfe has enjoyed has been the Lynx’s overall talent. Seniors Ben Fichter and Anthony Oberlin and junior Greg Chinowth have stood out. All three can play both sides of the ball, giving Wolfe more depth and keeping his personnel fresh on both sides of the ball. The Lynx know a challenge awaits with North Friday, and they know they’ll have to adjust to the unknown. The Stars graduated their quarterback and top rushing and receiving threats last year. “Week 1s are always weird,” Wolfe said. “You have an idea of what they ran last year, but you don’t know. They graduated their other skill guys. It’s so different from any other week.”
St. Albert at Carroll Kuemper
2018 records: St. Albert 5-4, Carroll Kuemper 5-5
Last year’s outcome: Carroll Kuemper won 27-12
When: 7 p.m. Friday
The Word: St. Albert coach Pat Ryan and his squad had some valuable takeaways after last year’s setback against Kuemper. “They’re going to be really big and really physical,” Ryan said. “We understand that part of it. We’re going to prepare defensively to try and stop their heavier run attack. Much like last year, we’re going to try offensively to see what we can do a far as pounding the ball, get some first downs and cut down on mistakes. That’s really what we’ve been focusing on and preaching this week: cutting down on the mistakes that we made when we played them last year.” It’ll help having another year of development from senior quarterback Lance Wright, who is coming off a season in which he threw for 694 yards and ran for another 348 while accounting for 12 touchdowns. He should have help with senior running back Aiden Antisdel who led the Falcons with 383 rushing yards on only 37 attempts. Ryan also highlighted the importance of senior offensive lineman Drew Gronstal and juniors Cael McClaren and Greg Fagan from both a performance and leadership standpoint. “We should be pretty salty up front on both sides of the ball,” Ryan said. The D-Line will be fully aware of Kuemper quarterback Cole Collison. The senior threw for 1,262 yards and 14 scores last season. He threw for a touchdown and ran for another when the two teams squared off a year ago.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West
2018 records: Thomas Jefferson 3-6, Sioux City West 2-7
Last year’s result: Sioux City West won 34-7
When: 7 p.m. tonight
The word: Thomas Jefferson will play two straight Thursday night games to open the season. The Yellow Jackets open tonight at Sioux City West before playing seven days later again on the road against Sioux City North. Starting the season on a Thursday is doable, but preparing for another one a week later with the Labor Day holiday can make the situation a bit more challenging. “It made for a short week, and even shorter when we play on Thursday again next week with Labor Day,” T.J. coach Brant Anderson said. “You’re able to adjust since it’s Week 1. We had an intrasquad scrimmage last Thursday, so that gave us Friday to kind of start prepping for the week.” A number of new faces will be on the roster this season after the Yellow Jackets lost five three-year starters to graduation. Among those faces is sophomore quarterback Austin Schubert. The 6-foot-2 signal caller earned the starting nod after a productive offseason. A dual threat under center, Schubert showcases big-play potential. “He’s pretty fast, pretty elusive,” Anderson said. “He played mostly receiver and running back at the freshman level last year.” Anderson also highlighted the efforts of Jermaine Green on defense. The linebacker has improved and emerged as a leader, and he’ll be counted on to help guide a young group in its first action of the season tonight. “In the first game, you’re always looking to minimize mistakes,” Anderson said. “I think we had six turnovers last year against West in a loss. Taking care of the ball is No. 1.”
--Patrick Donohue
