Des Moines North at Abraham Lincoln
Records (District): Des Moines North 0-7 (0-3), Abraham Lincoln 1-6 (0-3)
RPI: Des Moines North 42, Abraham Lincoln 35
Last Week: Des Moines North lost to Urbandale 47-12; Abraham Lincoln lost to West Des Moines Valley 49-6
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Wickersham Stadium
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: John Wolfe has said over the last two weeks that his team is finally starting to see a payoff on the offensive side of the ball. A.L. quarterback Lennx Brown has put together back-to-back solid performances under center. Wolfe wasn’t looking at the final score as the only measuring stick for progress. Playing the top-ranked team in the state on the road last Friday would be a chore for any team, and Wolfe feels his squad is better today than it was before that game. “I’m not going to talk about the score, winning and losing, I want us to play well and play to our ability,” Wolfe said. “Then everything else will take care of itself.” With Des Moines North coming to town Friday, the Lynx will be facing an opponent that they’re capable of defeating if they can execute. North has scored more than 14 points in a game only once this season and is allowing an average of 43. Still, the more important factor for the Lynx is that they can’t beat themselves with self-inflicted mistakes. “We’ve got to eliminate turnovers. We played better in the second half lately. We need to continue to do that. We still want to win at big plays. Our goal this week, though, is we’re telling our kids we want to win first down. If we do those things and play assignment sound and fast, that’s when I’ll be happy.”
Lewis Central at Glenwood
Records (District): Lewis Central 6-1 (2-1), Glenwood 6-1 (3-0)
RPI: Lewis Central 3, Glenwood 5
Last Week: Lewis Central lost to Harlan 14-6; Glenwood defeated ADM 54-18
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Glenwood
Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 7 in Class 3-A; Glenwood is tied for 10th in 3-A
The Word: For the first time all season, Lewis Central will have to deal with the adversity that comes with getting past a loss. And with last week’s loss at Harlan, the Titans now find themselves in a race for the top of District 9 of Class 3-A. Friday’s opponent, Glenwood, currently leads the standings with a perfect district record. And now Harlan and L.C. follow the Rams in the standings with a 2-1 mark. “Our kids understand the situation that we’re in,” L.C. coach Justin Kammrad said. “We went from No. 1 in our district down to No. 3. That doesn’t look good. And if you want to play in the playoffs and want to play at home, you need to be a district champion.” Now, the Titans must find a way to slow a Glenwood offense that’s been clicking all season. Ram quarterback Zach Carr is sixth in Class 3-A with 1,443 passing yards and has thrown for 15 touchdowns. His favorite target, John Palmer, is third in the class with 681 receiving yards. The L.C. offense must find its footing only a week after it was held to a single Brady Miller touchdown. “We understand that we’re in a battle here,” Kammrad said. “They have some phenomenal athletes. They do a lot of different things. We just have to get back to playing Lewis Central football and what we had done through the first six weeks of the season.”
St. Albert at Nodaway Valley
Records (District): St. Albert 3-4 (2-1), Nodaway Valley 3-5 (0-3)
RPI: St. Albert 34, Nodaway Valley 36
Last Week: St. Albert defeated Riverside 27-6; Nodaway Valley lost to AHSTW 34-14
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Nodaway Valley
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: St. Albert defended well last week. It ran the ball when it needed to, and it survived a cold night in what turned out to be a road game. A rain-soaked field moved last week’s game against Riverside from Al Leber Field to Oakland. Despite the change of scenery, the Falcons prevailed and put together consecutive wins for the first time all season. Connor Cerny led the Falcons, scoring all three of their touchdowns in the win. “I was happy with what we did on such short notice,” St. Albert coach Pat Ryan said. “I was happy with Riverside for letting us play on their field. That was the message I gave the team. We had to roll with things last minute, and they responded well.” Increasing the win streak to three will require a third straight road triumph. Nodaway Valley’s offense has endured a tough stretch over a three-game losing streak. But in the games they have won, N.V. is averaging 44 points, and its quarterback Nathan Russell has 1,431 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on the year. “They’re a well-coached team,” Ryan said. “We’re going to have to be able to handle the long travel again. That’s been a bit of an issue for us this year. We just need to stay focused as we go through the game.”
Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale
Records (District): Thomas Jefferson 3-4 (1-2), Urbandale 4-3 (2-1)
RPI: Thomas Jefferson 26, Urbandale 18
Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Ames 48-7; Urbandale defeated Des Moines North 47-12
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Urbandale
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: Early mistakes took away any chance of a Thomas Jefferson victory last Friday. The Yellow Jackets were in a 21-0 hole by the second quarter, a deficit that they couldn’t overcome. “In punt plays in the first quarter, I think we netted out minus-16 yards, resulting in 21 points,” T.J. coach Brant Anderson said. “Nobody is saying that they wouldn’t have scored on those drives anyway, but we set them up with 21 easy points as opposed to making them work for them, and we played them fairly tough the rest of the way.” That game got away from the Jackets, but they intend not to let that happen again. T.J. can still finish the season with a winning record, and it starts Friday at Urbandale. Hitting the road isn’t a task that scares the Jackets; they’ve already won twice this season away from Council Bluffs. But they’ll be dealing with an Urbandale team that enters Friday as winners of four of its last five games. Urbandale quarterback Ty Langenberg has thrown for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 193 yards on the ground with four more scores. “They use spread sets to run the ball,” Anderson said. “They’ve got quite a bit of speed. You need to keep them contained. We feel we have a decent idea of what they like to do. They’ve been good the last few years at putting in three or four plays specifically designed to defeat our type of defense.”
