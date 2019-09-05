Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln
Records: Denison-Schleswig 0-1; Abraham Lincoln 1-0
Last week: Denison Schleswig lost to Harlan 27-22; Abraham Lincoln defeated Sioux City North 29-18
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Wickersham Stadium
The Word: For the first time since John Wolfe’s debut season as Abraham Lincoln coach in 2014, the Lynx are 1-0. A.L. took advantage of Sioux City North miscues and big plays on offense to put itself in that position. “Honestly, after the game, we didn’t even talk a whole lot about it,” Wolfe said. “On Monday, we just said, ‘Hey, good job. There’s a lot to fix, but there’s a lot to be proud of, too. I hope you had fun this weekend, but now it’s time to move on to Denison.’” Anthony Oberlin had a touchdown run, and Lucas Spanjer and Chase Riche caught touchdown passes, with each coming from Lennx Brown. As opposed to North’s routine use of spread formations last week, Denison-Schleswig has a different approach. “It’s a different team than what we just played,” Wolfe said. “North was a lot of spread. You get a little spread from Denison, but you get a lot of tight end sets. A little bit of two-back sets. Just a different style of football. They’re a lot more downhill. They’re going to be a lot more at you. We’re going to have to be even more physical this week.” Against Harlan, Denison struggled to get much consistency in the running game, tallying 34 carries for 133 yards. Quarterback Charlie Wiebers also threw for 130 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Carlisle at Lewis Central
Records: Carlisle 1-0; Lewis Central 1-0
Last week: Carlisle defeated Winterset 24-14; Lewis Central defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-7
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Titan Stadium.
The Word: Hard to find many flaws on the surface when examining Lewis Central’s Week 1 performance. The Titans limited Sergeant Bluff-Luton to just 204 yards of offense on its own field. They had built a 28-point lead by halftime and never looked back. The running game worked as Brady Miller and Bryson Bowman had plenty of room to operate, and Bret Kobes ran the offense well in his first game as the Titan’s full-time starter. “That’s exactly what we wanted; we didn’t know if that’s what we’d get, but we knew we’d have a scheme in place,” L.C. coach Justin Kammrad said. “We knew they had some guys who would be dangerous for us. Fortunately, out of the gate, we were able to jump on them, and our defense was able to relax and play fast.” Kammrad expects the Titans to be tested again Friday in their home opener. Carlisle’s Nic Goodhue (107 yards on 15 carries) and Tegan Wyckoff (149 on 14) ran well against Winterset. Wyckoff, the quarterback, added 92 passing yards and another score. “He’s an extremely fast and gifted athlete,” Kammrad said. “I think just from watching the film, he’s become a better thrower than he was last year. He presents a unique test with their ability to run the ball different ways within their option scheme. We’ve got to be sound. We can’t just go out there and try to do our own thing. We’ve got to stick to the assignments.”
St. Albert at Treynor
Records: St. Albert 0-1; Treynor 1-0
Last week: St. Albert lost to Carroll Kuemper 27-3; Treynor defeated Logan-Magnolia 35-12
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Treynor Stadium
The Word: The offenses to be featured in this game had polar opposite starts to the season. St. Albert’s had a tough time getting going. The Falcons mustered only 111 yards of offense against Kuemper in a road loss. Treynor, meanwhile, couldn’t be stopped on the ground. The Cardinals racked up 354 rushing yards with Jake Fisher (169) leading the way and Chase Reber (141) also enjoying a productive night. Film study will be especially beneficial for the Falcons. “A lot of it is just recognition, what they like to do in the backfield,” St. Albert coach Pat Ryan said. “A lot of option football. We just have to be really assignment sharp. If you watch their game against Logan, they like to ground and pound and then hit some stuff for big plays. We’ve just got to limit those big plays.” Getting an offensive flow going early, especially on the ground, could help the offense. Lance Wright, Cy Patterson and Aiden Antisdel combined for 19 carries for 42 yards against Kuemper. “We’ll probably lean a little more on our run game,” Ryan said. “Really, what it is is just correcting those mistakes that we made, some different reads and some other things that we missed. There was some play calling we could have changed up a little bit. Penalties killed us last week. We can’t get into second- and third-and-long situations, which penalties put us into.”
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North
Records: Thomas Jefferson 1-0; Sioux City North 0-1
Last week: Thomas Jefferson defeated Sioux City West 31-6; Sioux City North lost to Abraham Lincoln 29-18.
When: 7 p.m. tonight at Olsen Stadium, Sioux City.
The Word: A delay in any form of competition can be quite disruptive if it’s not handled the right way. Thomas Jefferson endured multiple lightning delays last week, but it didn’t matter. The defense forced seven turnovers. The offense sustained long drives. The combination resulted in a convincing road win and some early-season confidence for the Yellow Jackets. Qu’Ran Owens picked off two West passes. Jermaine Green scored two touchdowns and kept the clock running with 86 rushing yards on 25 attempts. And Austin Schubert, making his first start at quarterback ever at any level, threw for 97 yards and a touchdown and added an interception on defense. “The turnovers put us in situations where we could pull away,” T.J. coach Brant Anderson said. “It was a little bit of a balance of relief and confidence (from the team) that we had the lead at halftime. They also felt confident they weren’t just hanging on.” To get to 2-0, T.J. will have to beat Sioux City North, the team it defeated 99-81 a year ago in a game which garnered national attention. Anderson knows that if his team plays to its potential, keeping a zero in the loss column is within reach. “We feel like that’s a team we can compete with,” Anderson said. “It’s just a matter of us not having any turnovers, playing solid and maintaining drives … If we can do those kinds of things and control the clock, we feel we’ve got a good a chance.”
