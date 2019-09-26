Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln
Records: Urbandale 2-2, Abraham Lincoln 1-3
Last Week: Urbandale defeated Linn-Mar 17-16; Abraham Lincoln lost to Sioux City East 37-0
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Wickersham Stadium
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: Think of it as a new season within the season. At least that’s the message Abraham Lincoln coach John Wolfe is relaying to his team. The last three weeks have been trying for the Lynx. After last week’s shutout at Sioux City East, A.L. has been outscored 163-35 in its three losses.
But with district play’s arrival comes new opportunity. Stringing together some wins will give the Lynx’s postseason hopes renewed life.
“We’re excited. We’re getting some guys back and starting over with district play,” Wolfe said. “We’ve got Urbandale coming to town for homecoming. There’s certainly a lot of buzz in the air for us.”
The Lynx will get some help in the secondary with the return of senior safety Nick Garner after having his appendix removed. All defensive help will be needed Friday. Urbandale enters as winners of two straight.
Urbandale presents many threats in the running game. Five players have at least 94 rushing yards, led by senior Augustine Tokpa, who has 177 yards on 22 attempts.
“They’re athletic. We match up fairly well outside of the fact that their running back is a blazer,” Wolfe said. “He can run. They’ve got some stellar athletes, but as a whole, we feel like we can match up. We’ve got to get 11 hats to the ball, and we’ll be all right. If someone on the back side gets lazy, it’ll go from a five-yard gain to a touchdown.”
Creston at Lewis Central
Records: Creston 2-2, Lewis Central 4-0
Last Week: Creston lost to Bondurant-Farrar; Lewis Central defeated Thomas Jefferson 60-14
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Titan Stadium
Rankings: Creston is unranked; Lewis Central is No. 4 in Class 3-A
The Word: Lewis Central has been impressive through four weeks. Sound play in all three phases of the game has been beneficial, but also beneficial is that the Titans have played every game in Council Bluffs outside of their season-opening victory at Class 3-A No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton. They will have played five straight games in the Bluffs after next week’s game against Winterset before closing the season with three straight district road games.
Capitalizing on this stretch of games is critical in L.C. coach Justin Kammrad’s eyes.
“When we looked at our schedule this year, that was the one thing that we were really excited about, the fact that we make one road trip and then we’d really be in town until Week 7 when we have three road games,” he said.
Regardless of where the games have been played, L.C. has had little issue executing. Senior quarterback Bret Kobes has an 8-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio while completing 68% of his passes. Senior running backs Brady Miller and Bryson Bowman have averaged 7.6 and 9.8 yards per carry, respectively.
And the L.C. defense that has allowed a double-digit point total just once this season will face a Creston team entering as losers of two straight. Creston QB Eli Loudon has thrown for 1,051 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“He presents some issues for our guys,” Kammrad said. “He’s a tough, physical kid who really tries to extend plays as much as he can by moving around.”
St. Albert at Earlham
Records: St. Albert 1-3, Earlham 3-1
Last Week: St. Albert lost to Underwood 21-7; Earlham defeated Madrid 55-15
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Earlham
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: Conditioning takes on far more significance for St. Albert with so many players playing on both sides of the ball.
A microcosm of that was on display last week against Underwood. The defense shut down a high-scoring Underwood team, but it was unable to sustain that effectiveness in the second half. The Eagles took a third-quarter lead that grew in the fourth.
“We’ve talked to the kids about what we can do to overcome that,” St. Albert coach Pat Ryan said. “We’ve put ourselves in a position where we can’t have that anymore. We can’t risk not being able to go 100 % in the third and fourth quarter and risk losing another game because we can’t at this point.”
There’s little room left for error, and if the Falcons are to get back in the win column this week, they’ll need to execute at a high level, especially on defense.
Earlham has won three in a row, averaging 57 points per game. Earlham running back Caleb Swalla is third in the state in rushing (869 yards) averaging over nine yards per carry.
Earlham is a team that will often play all four downs, so keeping down distances high will serve as a big benefit.
“He’s an excellent running back, probably the best tailback we’ve seen this season,” Ryan said. “They have a great offensive line. What they run, they run really well. He understands how to be patient and how to hit a hole and go. He’s an extremely difficult back to bring down.”
Thomas Jefferson at West Des Moines Valley
Records: Thomas Jefferson 2-2; WDM Valley 4-0
Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Lewis Central 60-14; WDM Valley defeated Waukee 38-10
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Valley Stadium
Rankings: Thomas Jefferson is unranked; Valley is No. 1 in Class 4-A
The Word: Finding a team around Iowa with a more difficult two-game stretch than the one Thomas Jefferson is about to finish Friday would be difficult. Seven days after facing Class 3-A No. 4 Lewis Central, T.J. hits the road for its first district contest against Class 4-A’s top-ranked team.
Little about the Yellow Jackets’ approach will change from last week. They need to extend possessions to control the clock, and most important, limit consistent big plays from the opposition.
“This next game is basically same bodies, different uniforms,” T.J. coach Brant Anderson said. “Take the blue off L.C. and put on the orange and black and it’s going to be Valley. No. 1, we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot. No. 2, we need to limit their big plays, make them drive the field as opposed to busting out big plays and gaining momentum.”
Anderson commended the play of sophomore QB Austin Schubert, who completed half of his passes last week for 152 yards and a pair of scores.
The defense will need to be stout once again, especially in the running game. Valley’s Creighton Mitchell (405 yards) and Jayden Williams (279) are Valley’s top two rushers.
In order to minimize their effectiveness, the Jackets will try to control the game through offense.
“We’re wanting to use up time and shorten every game,” Anderson said. “We do that against most teams, not just teams that are highly ranked. We’re trying to keep our offense on the field. We like those 12-to-15-play drives. It’s a momentum thing for us and a demoralizing thing for our opponents.”
