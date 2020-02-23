The Class 5-A No. 15 Abraham Lincoln girls basketball team has been remarkably consistent throughout the season, and part of that consistency has been due to the point guard play of Jillian Shanks.
However, the junior came down with an illness a couple days ago and was unable to play in the Region 3 semifinal Saturday night against Ankeny at the A.L. Fieldhouse.
Without Shanks’ nearly 12 points a game, and her ability to handle the ball, others would have to step up for the Lynx if they were going to advance to the Region 3 final.
Her teammates didn’t disappoint as they posted a 67-53 victory over Ankeny (10-13) to advance to a matchup with No. 4 Johnston (20-2) Tuesday night.
A.L. coach Chad Schaa said Shanks hadn’t practiced for two days and they knew they might have to play without her, but he was proud of his team for stepping up and meeting the adversity head on.
“That’s a 12-point scorer. We want the ball in her hands, and she takes care of the ball so well,” Schaa said, “But Julia (Wagoner) played such an amazing game running the point out there and we had some girls come off the bench who also played well.”
Wagoner finished the game with 17 points, five assists, and three rebounds, taking over much of the point guard duties.
But it wasn’t just Wagoner who stepped up. Lucy Turner poured in game-high 19 (15 in the second half), Alexis Pomernackas added 10, Kayla Schleifman had nine (and a game-high 10 rebounds), and Baylie Girres scored eight big points in the first half.
“Baylie really wants that ball. She works for it and she’s just getting stronger,” Schaa said. “If you have a kid like that who wants it, get her the ball.”
The game started a little sloppy for both teams as they combined for 11 turnovers in the first quarter. The Lynx led 13-6 with 2:25 remaining in the opening quarter, but the Hawkettes went on a 12-4 run, capped by a Jenna Pitz 3-pointer at the buzzer to take an 18-17 lead. Kayla Pitz had 11 of her game-high 19 points to set the pace for Ankeny.
In the second quarter the game went back-and-forth. The Lynx held a 21-19 advantage at the 5:36 mark, but two 3’s from Ashley Harrington and Kayla Pitz gave the Hawkettes a 25-21 lead midway through the quarter. But, Ankeny wouldn’t make another field goal in the final four minutes leading into halftime.
A Julia Wagoner 3-pointer, and layups from Girres and Schleifman put A.L. up 30-28 at the break.
Shooting woes hit Ankeny in a decisive third quarter. After Kayla Pitz missed a 3-pointer to open the third, the Hawkettes had taken eight consecutive 3-point field goals (they only had six field goal attempts in the second quarter, all from behind the arc). They never got on track in the third, finishing the quarter an abysmal 1-12 from the field.
“We talked about, we just gotta keep getting stops. We gotta keep challenging their shots. They are a really good 3-point shooting team,” Schaa said.
The Hawkettes hit 14 3-point shots in their previous game and had 144 makes coming into the game.
“The guard length and obviously the post play, and just the length and physicality bothered us a little bit,” Ankeny head coach Dru McAnelly said. “We had some good possessions and some good looks and just didn’t hit some shots.”
The Lynx post players came up big in the third quarter as Schleifman scored five points and grabbed four rebounds, and Turner had a huge put back and drew a foul for a traditional three-point play. She also grabbed three rebounds in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter the Lynx found their shooting touch and extended the lead. Pomernackas, Wagoner, and Turner hit 3-pointers early in the quarter to keep the lead in double figures.
“That was just a huge boost. We found our shot. It’s very deflating for the other team when you hit three like that,” Schaa said.
A.L. knocked down 12 free throws in the final quarter to seal the victory. They were 22-45 from the field on the night and 18-29 from the free throw line. Conversely, the Hawekettes were 15-45 from the field, and just 5-20 from beyond the 3-point line.
“It sounds cliche, but if we don’t hit shots, it’s hard for us, with the way our team is made up with small guards and lack of post play, “ McAnelly said. “We don’t score a lot of points from the lane; that’s just not the way we’re made up and sometimes those law of percentages can work against you when you are really relying on perimeter jump shots.”
McAnelly was complimentary of the Lynx.
“If anything, I give them a lot of credit. Sometimes film can be deceiving. We had a lot of respect for them coming in, but they were even a little better than I thought watching film,” he said.
The Lynx will move on to face a talented Johnston team on Tuesday night for a shot at the state tournament.
“They’ve got three D1 players; they have size, they have speed, they’re shooting over 50% for the year, it’s going to be a challenge,” Schaa said.
But Schaa knows this is what the Lynx have been working for all year: a shot.
“But you know, we kept talking about this throughout the year, we just want that one game,” he said. “In order to get to state, you have to beat some top quality teams, and they are definitely one of the top-level teams.”
Abraham Lincoln (16-6) 17 13 10 27 — 67
Ankeny (10-13) 18 10 2 23 — 53
AL: Samantha Christiansen 0, Moriah Heilesen 0, Khloe Herzog 0, Emily Pomernackas 2, Alexis Pomernackas 10, Kayla Schleifman 9, Baylie Girres 8, Bailey Christensen 0, Julia Wagoner 17, Kerragan Baxter 0, Lucy Turner 19, Jacee Tindall 0.
Ankeny: Kayla Pitz 19, Sidney Truman 0, Ellie Maschoff 10, Calyssa Wright 0, Ashley Harrington 5, Paige Ryburn 0, Nicle Dacus 0, Jenna Pitz 12, Kathryn Hersom 0, Isabelle Vacek 6.
