Megan Witte recalled not qualifying for the girls state basketball tournament in 2019, and she didn’t want to go through that feeling again.
The Lewis Central senior standout had helped guide the Titans to Des Moines in 2017 and 2018, but the team fell short during her junior season.
That’s why Tuesday was so special.
Behind a game-high 17 points from Witte and 14 pivotal second-half points from fellow senior Jayden Cross, the Titans landed a 59-41 victory over Dallas Center- Grimes in the Class 4-A Region 8 final to secure their third trip to state in the last four years and eighth in program history.
“I’m super proud of this team,” Witte said. “Losing last year, none of us were used to that. Going freshman and sophomore year, we weren’t used to not going to state, so this was huge for us. We wanted this so bad, so I’m just really proud of everyone.”
Lewis Central (19-5) drew the No. 6 seed at the 4-A state tourney and will face third-seeded Ballard (22-1) Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
L.C. coach Derek Archer commended the maturity of his team and the dedication they’ve displayed over the last 12 months.
“This is something ever since that loss last year in the first regional game our girls have had this goal in mind, and everything else was really secondary this year (to) getting back to the state tournament,” Archer said. “I can’t really describe the feeling. I’m so happy for them. The work that they’ve put in. The tireless hours. They blood, sweat and tears. I’m just so happy.”
Following a defensive dominated first half that saw the Titans take a 19-15 lead into the break, L.C. appeared to have put some distance between themselves and the Fillies. They outscored DC-Grimes 14-6 in the third quarter and carried a 33-21 lead into the final frame.
But the Fillies weren’t done. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Julia Reis and Ella Lampe and another Lampe basket on the next possession pulled the Fillies within 33-29 after an 8-0 run in the quarter’s first 1:32.
The Titans had an answer in the form of a 10-2 run of their own. Cross, Delaney Esterling and McKenna Pettepier each sank a pair of free throws, and Cross provided one of the biggest swings of momentum of the night when she broke free and finished a traditional three-point play, her second of the game, that brought the L.C. bench to its feet. At that point, they led 42-31 with 4:20 remaining in the game. Their lead never fell below 10 the rest of the game.
“Jayden was huge,” Archer said. “For her to have a game like tonight, there’s nobody that deserves it more than she does. Those two breakaway three-point plays, those were as big as any plays in the game. I’m happy for her that she was able to have the impact that she had.”
Pettepier joined Witte and Cross in double figures with 15 points.
Now the Titans are back where they’ve wanted to be all season with a ticket punched for Des Moines and a shot at a Class 4-A title.
“They’ve always been resilient,” Archer said. “Ever since their freshman year, this group of seniors has been resilient. Over the years, we’ve been down at times, but they’ve never quit. I knew coming into tonight, they weren’t going to be rattled. If we got down at times, they would come back.”
Dallas Center-Grimes (17-7) 9 6 6 20 – 41
Lewis Central (19-5) 9 10 14 26 – 59
DCG: Elizabeth Elfvin 7, Emma Miner 6, Kylie Merical 2, Ella Lampe 5, Jordan Cunningham 6, Lexi Protzman 3, Avery Korsching 2, Julia Reis 10.
LC: Hadley Hill 5, McKenna Paulsen 2, McKenna Pettepier 15, Megan Witte 17, Delaney Esterling 5, Isabella Smith 1, Jayden Cross 14.
