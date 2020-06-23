It’s not uncommon for pitchers to beat the same team twice in a season.
But doing it only four days apart isn’t nearly as common. That’s what Thomas Jefferson’s Robert Wood accomplished Monday.
The Yellow Jackets’ sophomore pitcher earned a 10-2 triumph over Abraham Lincoln on June 18, throwing a complete game. He came back Monday and beat the Lynx again, throwing all seven innings again, scattering six hit and five walks while striking out six.
“He’s a pretty dominant pitcher,” Thomas Jefferson coach Tom Giles said. “He throws a lot of strikes. He didn’t do it as much today, and today is the only day he’s going to pitch this week. He was all-in, and of course we wanted to beat A.L. We figured with his low pitch count last Thursday, why not bring him back today?”
Nate Newton accounted for a pair of RBIs for T.J., and Tucker Rowe and Jared Thompson each added one.
Andrew Christensen doubled for A.L., which fell to 0-3 on the year.
A week into the season, T.J. is now 3-2 overall, and Giles feels his team has yet to hit its stride.
“The senior core that I have, I expect big things out of them,” he said. “I’m not happy with 3-2. I think we’re a better team than 3-2, but there’s a learning curve. We’ve made our mistakes, and we have to clean up those mistakes.
“But overall, I think my guys have a lot of potential, and we have not yet shown our complete potential.”
Thomas Jefferson (3-2) 010 022 0 – 5 3 2
Abraham Lincoln (0-3) 010 000 0 – 1 6 3
W: Robert Wood. L: Zane Olsen.
2B: TJ, Tucker Rowe. AL, Andrew Christensen.
