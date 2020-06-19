Before the rains came Thursday afternoon, the Thomas Jefferson baseball team made sure to improve its record above .500.
Behind a complete game effort from Robert Wood on the mound, the Yellow Jackets earned a 10-2 victory over Abraham Lincoln in a rain-shortened, six-inning game at Jon Lieber Field. The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader, but the inclement weather postponed the second game to a later date.
Wood enjoyed a productive day. He allowed only four hits, two runs and a walk while striking out seven in helping T.J. improve to 2-1 overall following a doubleheader split with Sioux City North Tuesday. He also added two hits and four RBIs at the plate. Ryan Steinspring added two RBIs for the Jackets
“I’m very pleased overall,” T.J. coach Tom Giles said. “Our guys were pretty patient at the plate, and Robert Wood pitched a solid game. He threw the ball very well today. He threw a lot of strikes, and the defense played very well with no errors. Overall, it was a complete game for us.
“I liked the energy our guys had. We fixed some of our mistakes from the other day and played the baseball we’re capable of playing.”
Cade Nelson and Ben FIchter paced Abraham Lincoln Thursday, each finishing with a double.
Thomas Jefferson (2-1) 102 232 – 10 6 0
Abraham Lincoln (0-1) 000 002 – 2 4 5
W: Robert Wood. L: Kobie Ferguson.
2B: TJ, Hunter Ryba, Nate Newton, Ryan Steinspring. AL, Cade Nelson, Ben Fichter.
