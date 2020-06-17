Lance Wright picked up the win on the mound and accounted for two RBIs Tuesday, leading St. Albert to a 4-1 Hawkeye Ten Conference victory over Lewis Central at Chuck Wolever Field.
After allowing a second-inning run, Wright settled down, throwing 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts before Cy Patterson came in to earn the save.
“He’s not going to overpower,” said St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson of Wright.” He’s going to change speeds. He’s crafty. He’ll do a different pitch or leg kick every once in a while. He gets the hitters off balance and guessing, and he attacks the zone.”
The Falcons did all their damage on offense in the fourth inning. A Ryan Genereux two-run double and a Wright two-run single put St. Albert out front 4-1. No more runs were tallied in the game.
Easton Dermody struck out nine batters in the losing effort and also tallied a stolen base and the Titans’ only run of the night.
St. Albert has opened the season with home wins over Harlan and now L.C.
“We’ve been stressing to the players to take each game like it’s their last because you never know when this could get shut down,” Patterson said. “They’re coming out full speed every game like it’s their last chance.”
Lewis Central (1-1) 010 000 0 – 1 3 0
St. Albert (2-0) 004 000 x – 4 5 1
W: Lance Wright. L: Easton Dermody. S: Cy Patterson
2B: LC: Colbey Roth. SA: Ryan Genereux.
