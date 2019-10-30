WEST DES MOINES — Thomas Jefferson fell to West Des Moines Valley in straight sets Tuesday night to cap off it’s 2019 season.
“The first set, we actually didn’t play as well as I had hoped,” Thomas Jefferson coach Bonnie Clinch said. “It was pretty touch and go. We knew going in, Valley was going to be a tough team. I think that really kind of got to us. We were doing poorly at things that we don’t typically (struggle) with.”
T.J. held an 8-6 lead in the second set until play was halted while officials deliberated on a rotation call.
“It took a long time to figure that out,” Clinch said. “We got the ball back right away, but it was like we waited too long. We had good momentum, and we were winning for a few points, and we had that weird break and dropped some momentum and just couldn’t recover.”
T.J. was led in kills by Ashlie Knecht and Liz Elkins, each with four. Jenna Midkiff notched ten set-assists.
“I told them to stand tall and be proud because of what they represent. They represent Thomas Jefferson. They’re good kids. They’re part of a good program, and that’s something in itself to be proud of,” Clinch said.
Thomas Jefferson (14-20) 15 17 6
WDM Valley (39-4) 25 25 25
Thomas Jefferson stat leaders: Ashlie Knecht (4 kills, 2 blocks); Liz Elkins (4 kills, 2 digs); Jenna Midkiff (2 kills, 10 assists, 5 digs); Alysyn Knecht (2 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs); Rodnesia Smith-Carter (1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig); Ellie Perrine (1 kill); Torrie Rief (4 digs, 2 assists); Morgan Lesley (3 digs, 1 assist); Chloe Alley (3 digs); Faith Christensen (2 digs).
