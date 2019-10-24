Thomas Jefferson stung Sioux City West right from the start, and never let up, sweeping the Wolverines in Wednesday’s Class 5-A, Region 2 volleyball matchup at the T.J.
The Yellow Jackets never trailed in any set throughout the night, and have now won six straight sets over SCW.
“Dominating,” Thomas Jefferson coach Bonnie Clinch said. “I feel like it’s been a long time coming. They brought it all together, and I thought they did well. They swung well, they passed on serve-receive well, served really aggressively, and I was able to get everybody in, which I love to be able to do that.”
T.J. stepped on the gas right from the get-go, winning the first set 25-12. That aggressiveness and strong serving continued through the next two sets, winning 25-11 and 25-19.
“That was kind of the plan,” Clinch said. “It’s been a long time coming. I feel like we’ve played a lot of teams lately that have been really close games that could’ve gone either way. None of them fell in our favor. So tonight, why mess around. Just go out there and swing aggressively, serve aggressively, start from the beginning and finish all the way through.”
Leading hitter Elizabeth Elkins was involved early in the first set, helping the Yellow Jackets jump out to a 5-2 lead. Thomas Jefferson then went on a 7-3 run behind the strong serving of Ashlie Knecht. Later, T.J. setter Jenna Midkiff served an ace to end the first set.
“I think we had good energy,” Midkiff said. “Today we came out, played hard. Our hitters were keeping the ball in, getting kills. Our hitters were on, so it was just an overall good night. We have a tendency to start out strong and let up, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Letting up was not a problem for T.J. The Yellow Jackets started out strong again in the second set with a 5-1 early lead. T.J. kept up the pressure with good hitting and strong serving once again.
In the third set, T.J. picked up right where it left off, thanks to a big kill in the middle from Rodnesia Smith-Carter. The senior middle blocker, Smith-Carter had five kills in the match, most of them coming off quick-sets in the middle.
“She’s a really good blocker,” Clinch said “And when she gets good blocks, we reward her by giving her sets, and she can crush a ball when she’s ready for it.”
As the third set wore on, with T.J. in full control, bench players got their chance for some game experience. One player in particular, senior Natalie Clark, got her chance to shine.
“She’s been around for four years; she’s one of the hardest workers on the team, has the best attitude always, and she hardly ever gets to play,” Clinch said. “To be able to give her some of that (game experience), let her swing, let her serve. She’s got a great serve, and being able to get her in is a big deal.”
Elkins led the offense for Thomas Jefferson, finishing with seven kills on the night. Midkiff had 19 set assists and one ace. Knecht was clutch again from the serving line, finishing the night with seven aces in 19 serve-attempts. Knecht is serving around 97% for the season.
“Jenna (Midkiff) is the most consistent server we have,” Clinch said. “Ashlie (Knecht) is one of our aggressive servers.”
Chloe Alley also got some valuable playing time later in the match for T.J. at setter.
“To give her a little more experience at the varsity level is beneficial for the team,” Clinch said. “But, also gives her the experience, it’s exciting for them.”
The Yellow Jackets picked the right time to put it all together. Now they can move to the next round with confidence. Next up for T.J. is a date at West Des Moines Valley on Tuesday, October 29th. W.D.M.V. is 38-4 on the season and No. 3 in Class 5-A
“I’m just happy,” Clinch said. “It’s a good time to get that peak. If we’re going to have a really good game, the time to do it is before we play a team like Valley. Figure all our stuff out, have a good week of practice and go into a tough game,”
T.J. (14-19) 25 25 25
S.C.W. (4-25) 12 11 19
T.J. stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Elizabeth Elkins (7-1-1), Ashlie Knecht (5-7-1), Rodnesia Smith-Carter (5-0-1), Alysyn Knecht (4-2-2), Ellie Perrine (3-0-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.