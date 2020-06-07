Celebration was the theme once the Thomas Jefferson softball team learned summer sports would be played.
Of course they’re celebrating. The Yellow Jackets are anxious to play, and they’re young, fielding only one senior for a second consecutive season after T.J. finished 7-22 last year.
“It’s a group of kids who work really hard, and they want to be successful,” T.J. coach Amy Anderson said. “They love softball. They love their team and doing what they need to do for their team.
“We’ve got a lot of really high expectations for them, and they have a lot of high expectations for themselves. They want to be successful for themselves, their teammates and their coaches, so they’re all excited, and they all felt like us. A couple weeks ago, we weren’t sure if we would be having a season, and they were feeling down about that. I think there’s a lot of excitement and they’re excited to get back on the field and get going.”
Sophomore Alyssa Denman is poised to assume the top pitching role for the Yellow Jackets. She made eight starts in 2019 and appeared in 15 games, finishing with a 2-7 record and 27 strikeouts.
“She’s put a lot of time in on her own,” Anderson said. “She’s been doing a lot of workouts, and she’s been working really hard working on different pitches and some things she had to work on from last year. We’re really happy with the progress she’s made.”
T.J. will be led by reigning City Player of the Year junior outfielder Hannah Belt, who enjoyed an impressive 2019 campaign, hitting .471 with 28 RBIs, 16 runs and five stolen bases. Senior utility player Natalie Arnold is the Yellow Jackets’ most veteran player. Others expected to make big contributions include junior infielders Lilly Thompson and Mirka Diaz and sophomore infielders Lexi Smith and Shaeley Bose.
Plenty of prep remains, but Anderson likes the makeup and talent on her roster.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do in two weeks,” she said. “The fact that we only lost one senior and the whole team is coming back makes that a little easier because most of the kids know what our expectations are and what they look like. We did a lot of fundamental things and focused on how we’re all going to stay safe and make sure we’re following the protocols. The girls worked hard and responded well.”
Anderson also wants the community to know about her team’s desire to be great.
“I just want people to see how hard these kids work, and I want the kids to see that that’s going to pay off for them,” she said. “They’re a group of kids who are not selfish. They care a lot about their teammates and coaches. I think that’s going to transfer over into how they play and how they respond to each other and what the atmosphere will be like for us. I want that to transfer over to what our spectators see, and I want that to be what they’re remembered for.”
