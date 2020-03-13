The championship round of the boys state basketball tournament will have a different look Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday announced tourney spectator restrictions due to increasing concern about the spread and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Class 3-A and 4-A consolation rounds and championship games in all four classes will be played as scheduled. Only team members, game officials, credentialed media members, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff and select school spectators will be allowed inside the facility. Those spectators will be asked to leave the facility once their game is complete.
Each of Friday’s participating schools will be allowed up to 100 total entrants.
The remaining games will be available through the Iowa High School Sports Network’s coverage. Visit ihssn.com/basketball or ihssn.com/live for viewing information.
Spectators who purchased tickets in advance of Friday’s game at Wells Fargo Arena will be refunded at the point of purchase.
The IHSAA said it will provide additional updates to this strategy should it be necessary.
