Iowa Western’s men’s basketball season ended with a fight to the end, showing a resiliency coach Michael Johnette has preached since day one in falling to Southeastern Community College 67-60 in the Region XI tournament semifinals Wednesday in Burlington.
The Reivers trailed for much of the second half, including by 10 at around the 4:30 mark, but made a run late to keep things interesting. They made it a two-possession game — 62-57 — with 37 seconds left, but the Blackhawks hit enough free throws to seal the win.
“The last two minutes probably lasted for an eternity for them,” Johnette said. “We kept chipping away. On the road, semifinal of region play — we gave ourselves a chance to win, just didn’t quite grasp it.”
Iowa Western turned the ball over 19 times in the contest, compared to 10 for Southeastern.
“Playoff basketball is possession basketball,” Johnette said. “In the first half I thought we had better pace offensively, took care of the ball better. I thought we got sped up in the second half in spurts. They took care of the ball better than we did in the second half.
“A couple possessions here or there was the difference.”
Guard Josiah Strong led the Reivers in scoring with 23 points, to go along with five rebounds. Forward Seneca Louis added 13 points and 10 boards, while guard Caleb Huffman scored 13 points.
Southeastern got a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds from forward Aaris Bonds. Guard Boubacar Kamissoko scored 14, while guard Elias Ezenekwe scored 12.
Sophomores Strong, Louis, Huffman, Jalen Dalcourt, Jake Hazuka, Mal Pine, Andrew Silva and Alec Spence played their final game for Iowa Western, which finishes the season 16-14.
Johnette said it was a season of challenges.
“This year ended up being a winning season. They continued that tradition. But wasn’t an easy season. I was just really pleased with this group — this is a group that knows resiliency. They had more challenges than some teams we’ve had.
“But in a lot of ways that will help them far beyond this season. They can use this season as a lesson to be resilient, keep fighting through and you can always live with the results. That’s what we’re trying to teach these young people. How to handle things and do things the right way. This group grew and they learned. And we wish them well.”
Iowa Western (16-14) 31 29 — 60
Southeastern (21-8) 31 36 — 67
IW: Seneca Louis 13, Josiah Strong 23, Kaleb Thornton 5, Caleb Huffman 13, Jalen Dalcourt 4, Bryce Fitzberald 2.
S: Aaris Bonds 25, Boubacar Kamissoko 13, Elias Ezenekwe 12, Carlos Lemus Jr. 10, Diew Moses 2, Gavin Kies 2, Steven Melina 2, Alec Spence 0.
