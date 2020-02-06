Signing day meant another busy day for the Iowa Western football program.
Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier and his staff are expected to bring in 38 recruits with the 2020 class, one of the deepest and most talented during the coaches’ tenure in Council Bluffs.
Surely one of the coach’s go-to recruiting pitches is his staff’s ability to send talent to four-year schools. More proof of that came Wednesday after seven more Reivers signed with four-year schools. That makes a total of 18 FBS recruits, four FCS, four Division II and one NAIA on the year.
“A lot of it is attributed to the program,” Strohmeier said. “People know what they’re going to get when they recruit our players and that they’re going to be successful at the next level.
“We always have talent. We’re consistently in that 18 to 20 (range) with FBS and FCS players. It shows a lot about the coaches coming in here and recruiting.”
The future looks bright as well. Strohmeier’s next recruiting class addresses needs on the offensive and defensive lines.
“This is the most high school that we’ve gone in a few years,” Strohmeier said. “We figured we’d try to hit some needs with the O-line. We signed three in-state O-linemen and four out-of-state O-linemen. We signed three tight ends. That was a need. Just looking at what we needed to fill, there’s some great athletes who are big up front. The ones we got in the state are pretty good football players.”
Included in the class was Bellevue West quarterback Nate Glantz. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound signal-caller last fall led the Thunderbirds to a 13-0 record and Nebraska Class A state championship while throwing for 2,943 yards and 36 touchdowns and adding 521 yards and four scores on the ground.
“The best part about these guys is that they want to be and are die-hard Iowa Western Reivers,” Strohmeier said. “They’re choosing it not just because they want to be Iowa Western Reivers, but this is their best option.
“We wanted to make sure we hit those needs with the high school kids that we’re going to get for two years.”
Iowa Western players signing with four-year universities and colleges:
Marcus Haskins DB, Liberty
Lyndarious Strange DB, Charlotte
Zion Williams DB, Troy
Jermani Brown DB, Southern Illinois
LJ Wallace DB, Tulsa
Dallas Taylor-Cortez DB, Louisiana Tech
Jayleen Perkins DB, Nebraska Kearney
Clark Solo DB, Wayne State
Devin Drew DL, Texas Tech
Dominic Quewon DL, Southern Mississippi
Perrion Winfrey DL, Oklahoma
Keenan Stewart DL, UTEP
Otto Ulberg DL, Missouri State
Almosse Titi DL, Maryland
Chase Contreraz K, Nebraska
Averie Habas LB, Southern Mississippi
Dae’shawn Davis, LB Iowa State
Blake Van Veldhuizen OL, Minnesota Mankato
Andrew Beymer OL, Stephen F. Austin
Paine Delarm OL, Grandview
Tyus Phillips OL, Praireview A&M
Marcel Barbee WR, Texas State
Tyler Blaha WR, Missouri Southern
Marcus Rogers WR, Troy
Corey Reed WR, Louisville
ZaQuandre White RB, South Carolina
Lou Dorsey TE, Florida Atlantic
Iowa Western recruiting signees:
Jermaine Green LB, Thomas Jefferson, Council Bluffs
Aidan Ernst, DB, Waterloo East, Waterloo
Brennan Anderson, OL, Dallas Center-Grimes, Grimes
Deveyon Montgomery RB, Southeast Polk, Runnels
Dylan Reyes DB, Waterloo East, Waterloo
Luke Woods-Ford LB 6’0 195 Davenport West, Davenport
Tyler Stein OL, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
Aisea Toki WR, LeMars High School, LeMars
Queden Ballew DL, East, Des Moines
Taven Rich OL, Maquoketa Valley, Maquoketa
Clarence Williams LB, Roosevelt, Des Moines
Nyanti Gehrke LB 6’0 190 Dowling Catholic West Des Moines
Jackson Filer DE, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
Blake Vaughan TE, Rockwood Summit, Fenton, Missouri
Carvon Gurley DT, Minnetonka High School, Minnetonka, Minnesota
Cortes Essex WR, Blue Springs South, Blue Springs, Missouri
Matthew Byrnes TE, De La Salle, Chicago
Nate Glantz QB, Bellevue West, Bellevue, Nebraska
Trajen Linear DE, Papillion South, Papillion, Nebraska
Latrez Shelton DB, Cardinal Ritter, St. Louis, Missouri
Tilor Harris DE, East St. Louis High School, East St. Louis, Missouri
Jabralin Gooden LB, Troup County, LaGrange, Georgia
Jamorri Colson DB, Irwin County, Ocilla, Georgia
Kalus Benjamin Jr. OL, Crestwood High School, Sumter, South Carolina
Marvin Landry TE, George Jenkins, Lakeland, Florida
Mecose Todd RB, Carrollton High School, Carrollton, Georgia
Rashion Hodge LB, Mountain Pointe, Phoenix, Arizona
Sterling Porcher OL, Sumter High School, Sumter, South Carolina
Tyshun Jordan WR, Atkinson County, Pearson, Georgia
Maleik Faust DB, Harding University, Charolette, North Carolina
Bobby Moore III WR, Tampa Bay Tech, Tampa, Florida
Jaden Scott DE, Jack Britt, Fayetteville, North Carolina
Jermaine Dawson Jr. WR, Vero Beach High School, Vero Beach, Florida
Kyliek Baxter OL, Lakewood, Sumter, South Carolina
Tyrik Thomas DB, Thomas Jefferson, Tampa, Florida
Donnovan Moorer WR, Hebron Christian, Dacula, Georgia
Martell Thompson WR, Marcos De Niza, Tempe, Arizona
Shadon Shannon QB, Southeast High School, Lincoln, Nebraska
Greg Dowdy OL, McCluer North, Florissant, Missouri
