Signing day meant another busy day for the Iowa Western football program.

Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier and his staff are expected to bring in 38 recruits with the 2020 class, one of the deepest and most talented during the coaches’ tenure in Council Bluffs.

Surely one of the coach’s go-to recruiting pitches is his staff’s ability to send talent to four-year schools. More proof of that came Wednesday after seven more Reivers signed with four-year schools. That makes a total of 18 FBS recruits, four FCS, four Division II and one NAIA on the year.

“A lot of it is attributed to the program,” Strohmeier said. “People know what they’re going to get when they recruit our players and that they’re going to be successful at the next level.

“We always have talent. We’re consistently in that 18 to 20 (range) with FBS and FCS players. It shows a lot about the coaches coming in here and recruiting.”

The future looks bright as well. Strohmeier’s next recruiting class addresses needs on the offensive and defensive lines.

“This is the most high school that we’ve gone in a few years,” Strohmeier said. “We figured we’d try to hit some needs with the O-line. We signed three in-state O-linemen and four out-of-state O-linemen. We signed three tight ends. That was a need. Just looking at what we needed to fill, there’s some great athletes who are big up front. The ones we got in the state are pretty good football players.”

Included in the class was Bellevue West quarterback Nate Glantz. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound signal-caller last fall led the Thunderbirds to a 13-0 record and Nebraska Class A state championship while throwing for 2,943 yards and 36 touchdowns and adding 521 yards and four scores on the ground.

“The best part about these guys is that they want to be and are die-hard Iowa Western Reivers,” Strohmeier said. “They’re choosing it not just because they want to be Iowa Western Reivers, but this is their best option.

“We wanted to make sure we hit those needs with the high school kids that we’re going to get for two years.”

Iowa Western players signing with four-year universities and colleges:

Marcus Haskins DB, Liberty

Lyndarious Strange DB, Charlotte

Zion Williams DB, Troy

Jermani Brown DB, Southern Illinois

LJ Wallace DB, Tulsa

Dallas Taylor-Cortez DB, Louisiana Tech

Jayleen Perkins DB, Nebraska Kearney

Clark Solo DB, Wayne State

Devin Drew DL, Texas Tech

Dominic Quewon DL, Southern Mississippi

Perrion Winfrey DL, Oklahoma

Keenan Stewart DL, UTEP

Otto Ulberg DL, Missouri State

Almosse Titi DL, Maryland

Chase Contreraz K, Nebraska

Averie Habas LB, Southern Mississippi

Dae’shawn Davis, LB Iowa State

Blake Van Veldhuizen OL, Minnesota Mankato

Andrew Beymer OL, Stephen F. Austin

Paine Delarm OL, Grandview

Tyus Phillips OL, Praireview A&M

Marcel Barbee WR, Texas State

Tyler Blaha WR, Missouri Southern

Marcus Rogers WR, Troy

Corey Reed WR, Louisville

ZaQuandre White RB, South Carolina

Lou Dorsey TE, Florida Atlantic

Iowa Western recruiting signees:

Jermaine Green LB, Thomas Jefferson, Council Bluffs

Aidan Ernst, DB, Waterloo East, Waterloo

Brennan Anderson, OL, Dallas Center-Grimes, Grimes

Deveyon Montgomery RB, Southeast Polk, Runnels

Dylan Reyes DB, Waterloo East, Waterloo

Luke Woods-Ford LB 6’0 195 Davenport West, Davenport

Tyler Stein OL, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines

Aisea Toki WR, LeMars High School, LeMars

Queden Ballew DL, East, Des Moines

Taven Rich OL, Maquoketa Valley, Maquoketa

Clarence Williams LB, Roosevelt, Des Moines

Nyanti Gehrke LB 6’0 190 Dowling Catholic West Des Moines

Jackson Filer DE, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines

Blake Vaughan TE, Rockwood Summit, Fenton, Missouri

Carvon Gurley DT, Minnetonka High School, Minnetonka, Minnesota

Cortes Essex WR, Blue Springs South, Blue Springs, Missouri

Matthew Byrnes TE, De La Salle, Chicago

Nate Glantz QB, Bellevue West, Bellevue, Nebraska

Trajen Linear DE, Papillion South, Papillion, Nebraska

Latrez Shelton DB, Cardinal Ritter, St. Louis, Missouri

Tilor Harris DE, East St. Louis High School, East St. Louis, Missouri

Jabralin Gooden LB, Troup County, LaGrange, Georgia

Jamorri Colson DB, Irwin County, Ocilla, Georgia

Kalus Benjamin Jr. OL, Crestwood High School, Sumter, South Carolina

Marvin Landry TE, George Jenkins, Lakeland, Florida

Mecose Todd RB, Carrollton High School, Carrollton, Georgia

Rashion Hodge LB, Mountain Pointe, Phoenix, Arizona

Sterling Porcher OL, Sumter High School, Sumter, South Carolina

Tyshun Jordan WR, Atkinson County, Pearson, Georgia

Maleik Faust DB, Harding University, Charolette, North Carolina

Bobby Moore III WR, Tampa Bay Tech, Tampa, Florida

Jaden Scott DE, Jack Britt, Fayetteville, North Carolina

Jermaine Dawson Jr. WR, Vero Beach High School, Vero Beach, Florida

Kyliek Baxter OL, Lakewood, Sumter, South Carolina

Tyrik Thomas DB, Thomas Jefferson, Tampa, Florida

Donnovan Moorer WR, Hebron Christian, Dacula, Georgia

Martell Thompson WR, Marcos De Niza, Tempe, Arizona

Shadon Shannon QB, Southeast High School, Lincoln, Nebraska

Greg Dowdy OL, McCluer North, Florissant, Missouri

