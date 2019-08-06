Twenty-six western Iowa baseball players have been named all-staters by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
The IPSWA on Saturday convened at Principal Park to select three, 13-player all-state teams in each of Iowa’s four classes.
Five players from The Daily Nonpareil’s coverage area earned first-team honors in their respective classes: Ar-We-Va senior utility player Drew Schurke in Class 1-A; Missouri Valley senior catcher Connor Lange in 2-A; and Harlan Community senior infielder Brett Sears, Sioux City Heelan senior infielder Mike Pithan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior utility player Spencer Kleene in 3-A.
Twelve more picked up second-team recognition: Coon Rapids-Bayard pitcher Christian Cook, Nodaway Valley catcher Tyler Vandewater and infielders Cy Patterson of Council Bluffs St. Albert and Layne Pryor of Woodbine in 1-A; Carroll Kuemper pitcher A.J. Schreck, Treynor catcher Jaxon Schumacher and Underwood infielder Nick Ravlin in 2-A; infielders Chase McLaren of Atlantic and Jared Sitzmann of Sioux City Heelan, along with utility man Daniel Wright of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 3-A; and Sioux City North infielder Trenton Frerichs and Sioux City East utility man Alec Patino of Sioux City East in 4-A.
Nine others were awarded third-team honors: Coon Rapids-Bayard utility man Kade Schlepp in 1-A; MVAOCOU pitchers Zak Scott and Aaron Michael, Treynor first baseman Nate McCombs and Underwood outfielder Drake Adair in 2-A; Harlan pitcher Connor Bruck and Sioux City Heelan utility man Brant Hogue in 3-A; and Sioux City West pitcher Alec Nieman and Council Bluffs Lewis Central outfielder Jonah Pomrenke in 4-A.
The IPSWA also named four team captains: Josh Fitzgerald of Mason City Newman in Class 1-A, Jake Hilmer of North Linn in 2-A, Garrett Finley of Central DeWitt in 3-A and Peyton Williams of Johnston in 4-A.
Fitzgerald led Newman to a 38-3 record and the 1-A title. The Kirkwood Community College recruit stroked 10 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs while driving in 42 runs. He added a .626 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage.
Hilmer is the first athlete to captain an Iowa Newspaper Association or IPSWA all-state baseball team and also win the Mr. Basketball award in Iowa. The Lynx finished 40-6, falling to Van Meter in the 2-A title game. He had a 15-2 pitching record with 168 strikeouts and four walks to go with a 0.75 ERA in 85.1 innings. The Upper Iowa baseball and basketball recruit hit .559 with 42 RBIs and 55 stolen bases in 55 attempts.
Finley propelled Central DeWitt to a 38-4 season and a runner-up finish in 3-A to Cedar Rapids Xavier. The Central College recruit finished second in 3-A in RBIs (53), third in batting average (.498) and among the top 10 in doubles (15). He also was 6-0 on the mound with a 2.01 ERA.
Johnston’s Williams, an Iowa recruit, led the state with 16 home runs. He batted .480 with 17 doubles and 57 RBIs, leading the Dragons to a 36-6 record and a runner-up finish to Urbandale in 4-A. He finished his career with 27 homers and 160 RBIs.
IPSWA All-State Baseball Teams
Class 1-A
First Team
P: Blaine Harpenau, So., Remsen St. Mary’s; Keaton Parker, Sr., Alburnett; Caleb Banowetz, Jr., Calamus-Wheatland. C: Colby Page, Sr., Southeast Warren. 1B: Reed Stallman, So., Alburnett. IF: Evan Paulus, Sr., Mason City Newman; Cael Frost, So., Don Bosco; Tyler Tscherter, Jr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck. OF: Josh Fitzgerald, Sr., Mason City Newman; Hunter Rickels, Sr., Calamus-Wheatland; Dylan Fry, Sr., Belle Plaine. UT: Colin Kramer, Sr., Saint Ansgar; Drew Schurke, Sr., Ar-We-Va.
Second Team
P: Christian Cook, Sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Brody Wolf, Jr., HLV; Nathan Keck, Sr., Kingsley-Pierson. C: Tyler Vandewater, Jr., Nodaway Valley. 1B: Aaron Fleming, Sr., GMG. IF: Bryce Coppock, Jr., Newell-Fonda; Layne Pryor, So., Woodbine; Cy Patterson, So., St. Albert. OF: Dean Schaull, Sr., HLV; Luke Oleson, Jr., Kingsley-Pierson; Kendall Becker, Sr., Don Bosco. UT: Bryce Schares, Sr., Don Bosco; Skylar Waldschmitt, Jr., Remsen St. Mary’s.
Third Team
P: Carter Nelson, Jr., Baxter; Isaac Gavin, Jr., Martensdale-St. Marys; Doug Taylor, 8th, Mason City Newman. C: Kody Timm, Jr., HLV. 1B: Trey Baker, So., Martensdale-St. Marys. IF: Hunter Caves, Sr., Alburnett; Landon Gilliland, So., Lamoni; Tanner Bainbridge, Sr., Pekin. OF: Damon Schmid, Fr., Kingsley-Pierson; Austin Huber, Jr., Alburnett; Carson Butz, Jr., Moravia. UT: Kade Schlepp, Jr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Noah Tieskoetter, Jr., South Winneshiek.
Class 2-A
First Team
P: Jake Hilmer, Sr., North Linn; Briar Rowley, Sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Hunter Dekkers, Jr., West Sioux. C: Connor Lange, Sr., Missouri Valley. 1B: Brock Farley, Sr., Denver. IF: Christian Davidson, So., Pocahontas Area; Jalyn Gramstad, Jr., West Lyon; Aiden Brock, Jr., Hinton. OF: Owen Grover, Sr., Dyersville Beckman; David Seber, Sr., North Linn; Tyler Hopp, Sr., Central Lee. UT: Jace Davidson, Sr., Pocahontas Area; Collin McCrabb, Sr., Wilton.
Second Team
P: Brett Shelton, Sr., Des Moines Christian; Jared Townsend, Sr., Wilton; A.J. Schreck, Carroll Kuemper. C: Jaxon Schumacher, 8th, Treynor. 1B: Brett Berg, Jr., Van Meter. IF: Nick Ravlin, Jr., Underwood; Matt Paulsen, Jr., West Branch; Will Dembski, Sr., Pella Christian. OF: Kayden Kruse, Sr., Ogden; Ryan Anderson, Jr., Pocahontas Area; Jon Mootz, Sr., Monticello. UT: Anthony Potthoff, Jr., Van Meter; Gavin Lorenzen, Jr., West Lyon.
Third Team
P: Brad Tornow, Sr., Mid-Prairie; Zak Scott, Sr., MVAOCOU; Aaron Michael, Sr., MVAOCOU. C: Michael Ryherd, Jr., Alta-Aurelia. 1B: Nate McCombs, Jr., Treynor. If: Josh Van Beek, Jr., West Lyon; Grant Christy, Sr., Des Moines Christian; Chase Becker, So., Iowa City Regina. OF: Drake Adair, Sr., Underwood; Jacob Blomgren, So., Van Meter; Hunter Pesek, Jr., New Hampton. UT: Austin Hilmer, Fr., North Linn; Keelan Klommhaus, Jr., Mount Ayr.
Class 3-A
First Team
P: Rick Atkins, Sr., Marion; Lucas Bixby, Sr., DeWitt Central; Bryson Bastian, Sr., CR Xavier. C: Garrett Finley, Sr., DeWitt Central. 1B: Austin Simpson, Sr., Fairfield. IF: Kyle Moeder, Sr., CR Xavier; Brett Sears, Sr., Harlan; Mike Pithan, Sr., Sioux City Heelan. OF: Casey Young, Jr., Winterset; Brady Kauzlarich, So., Centerville; Eric Salazar, Jr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. UT: Nick Gottilla, Sr., Davenport Assumption; Spencer Kleene, Jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Second Team
P: Tyler Olson, So, Webster City; Cam Miller, Jr., Solon; Alex McAleer, Jr., DeWitt Central. C: Garrett Ries, Sr., CR Xavier. 1B: Isaiah Henrich, Sr., Carlisle. IF: Trevor Paulsen, Sr., Marion; Chase McLaren, Sr., Atlantic; Jared Sitzmann, Jr., Sioux City Heelan. OF: Brett Price, Sr., Boone; Tyler Miller, Jr., Oskaloosa; Nate Schlichting, Jr., Davenport Assumption. UT: Dylan Steen, Sr., Webster City; Daniel Wright, Jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Third Team
P: Logan Smith, Jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Clark Hood, Sr., North Polk; Connor Bruck, Jr., Harlan. C: Kosta Papazogolou, Sr., Fairfield. 1B: Owen Newton, Sr., Humboldt. IF: Jeff Lamp, Sr., North Polk; Marcus Klemme, Sr., Spencer; McCann Oden, Jr., Centerville. OF: Gage Franck, So., Marion; Nile Foss, Jr., Carlisle; Easton Darling, Jr., Winterset. UT: Colton Butler, Jr., Oskaloosa; Brant Hogue, Jr., Sioux City Heelan.
Class 4-A
First Team
P: Marcus Morgan, So., Iowa City West; Jacob Tobey, Sr., Johnston; Ty Langenberg, Jr., Urbandale. C: Calvin Harris, Sr., Western Dubuque. 1B: Peyton Williams, Sr., Johnston. IF: Alex Pentergast, Jr., DM Roosevelt; Sam Link, Sr., Dubuque Senior; Adam Schneider, Sr., Southeast Polk. OF: Andrew Nord, Sr., Johnston; Jason Strunk, Sr., Iowa City West; Evan Martin, Jr., Southeast Polk. UT: Jack Young, Jr., Pleasant Valley; Carter Baumler, Jr., WDM Dowling.
Second Team
P: Wade Canaday, Sr., Marshalltown; Sam Goodman, Sr., Western Dubuque; Jackson Wentworth, So., Waukee. C: Ryan Vermeer, Jr., Ankeny Centennial. 1B: Drew Logel, Sr., Muscatine. IF: Max Holy, Jr., Clinton; Trenton Frerichs, Sr., Sioux City North; Ben Wilmes, So., Johnston. OF: Brock Heinen, So., Urbandale; Logan Gluba, Sr., Davenport West; Nolan Frey, Jr., Iowa City Liberty. UT: Alec Patino, Jr., Sioux City East; Harrison Cook, Sr., CR Prairie.
Third Team
P: Nick Crandell, Jr., Johnston; Graysen Drezek, Jr., North Scott; Alec Nieman, Sr., Sioux City West. C: Cade Moss, Sr., Johnston. 1B: Ben Sheridan, Sr., WDM Dowling. IF: Andrue Henry, Jr., Dubuque Hempstead; Carson Schau, Sr., Waukee; Bryce Crabb, Sr., DM East. OF: Greg Hall, Sr., Linn-Mar; Jonah Pomrenke, So., Lewis Central; Lincoln Riley, Sr., CR Washington. UT: Brody Brecht, So., Ankeny; Liam McComas, Sr., Iowa City High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.