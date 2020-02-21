DES MOINES — Lewis Central’s Tanner Higgins knows to get results at the Iowa state wrestling tournament, you have to finish.
Ranked No. 7 at 145 pounds in Class 3-A by The Predicament, Higgins fell behind early against Carroll junior Abraham Dirkx. But Higgins recovered and then some, ending the match in the final period with a pin.
Higgins joins teammate Tanner Wink in moving on to the second round of the traditional state tournament on Friday.
Higgins, a senior, got a takedown early against Dirkx, but fell behind 3-2 after a reversal and a takedown. Higgins adjusted and rolled from there, taking a 13-3 lead before pinning Dirkx with 1:03 left in the third period.
Higgins (42-6) said he works hard to keep his endurance up, which came into play against Dirkx.
“I’ve been training hard and going hard throughout all the practices to get my stamina up, so when other kids are dying down, I’m just starting,” he said of getting down early.
Higgins said he was able to weather the early storm before racking up takedowns and reversals.
“When he got that takedown, I knew I had to kick it into gear,” Higgins said.
Higgins said he’s been working on cradles, and was able to get Dirkx in one late, leading to the pin.
“I figure I can get just about anybody in a cradle,” he said. “Getting him in the cradle, I just wanted the points. But going for the pin was nice.”
L.C coach Doug Kjeldgaard said Higgins and Dirkx matched up about a month ago, with a similar start — the Carroll wrestler taking an early lead.
“We knew he was physical,” Kjeldgaard said. “But we knew Tanner would get stronger. His stamina is excellent. He didn’t get flustered, and by the end he was pretty much dominating.”
Higgins moves on to wrestle No. 1-ranked Deven Strief (42-3), a junior from North Scott, in the quarterfinals on Friday.
At 120 pounds, Wink (12-2) took an early 5-0 lead against Jackson Bresson of Ankeny Centennial after getting his opponent to the floor. Wink maintained his dominance throughout the match, winning 9-2.
“We knew his opponent was a little more lanky guy,” Kjeldgaard said, noting with longer wrestlers, “you have to watch out for some of the stuff you can get into trouble with against lanky guys, like cradles and funky stuff. As long as he stayed away from that we knew he’d be OK. Tanner went out right away and took him to his back.”
Wink extended his lead to 9-0 before allowing points late, winning 9-2.
“I got going right away, it was just being relaxed, ready,” Wink said, noting after he took the early lead, “I just kept going, kept working, stayed on him.”
Kjeldgaard said, “Starting out with a 5-0 lead, that helps out a lot,” noting Bresson had to play catchup from there, while Wink could be selective on when to attack.
“Tanner wrestled a good, complete match all the way through,” the L.C. coach said.
Wink will face No. 2 Austin Kegley (34-4), a senior from Cedar Rapids Prairie, in the quarterfinals on Friday.
At 132 pounds in Class 3-A, Abraham Lincoln junior Aiden Keller saw a tough, quick end to a quality season with pins in both his matches.
No. 5 Duncan Delzell, a senior from Burlington, pinned Keller with 1:26 left in the first period. Keller came back for a consolation round match against junior Josh Connor of North Scott-Eldridge, with Connor pinning Keller with 1:32 left in the first period.
Keller finishes the season at 32-19.
“I know what I need to work on now to prepare for next year,” Keller said afterward.
Keller said he’ll spend the offseason working on technique and preparation with an eye toward returning to Des Moines.
A.L. co-head coach Adam Manz said the Lynx and Keller were familiar with both opponents and had an idea of what to expect.
“We scouted them out pretty well, but at the end of the day those guys were better than us today,” Manz said.
“But I’m pretty proud, in general, of his work ethic and how he got here,” Manz said. “He does a good job of doing everything you ask of him. He’s the hardest worker we have in the room, and it paid off.”
In Class 2-A, Glenwood sophomore 182-pounder Mitch Mayberry battled but came up short Thursday, falling to Reese Moore of Forest City in the first round and Jacob Reicks of New Hampton-Turkey Valley in a consolation round match.
Mayberry fell 8-7 against Moore (44-3), ranked No. 5 by The Predicament.
The matchup of sophomores was a battle, with Mayberry taking an early 3-0 lead before Moore wrested control of the match in the second period, scoring in quick succession to take a 7-4 lead. Mayberry managed an escape at the end of the second period to make it 7-5.
Mayberry knotted things up with a reverse in the third period, but Moore escaped quickly thereafter with 1:12 left on the clock. Moore survived the final minute-plus to hold on for the win.
“I put myself into stupid positions,” Mayberry said, adding about the early lead: “I didn’t put enough pressure on him.”
Glenwood coach Tucker Weber said, “he wrestled a tough match.”
“It always stings to lose by one point,” Weber continued. “But it’s something to build on for the future.”
In his consolation match against Reicks, a junior, Mayberry again took an early lead, on a takedown. A pair of reversals gave Reicks the lead, and with 14 seconds left in the second period Reicks caught Mayberry for a pin.
“I got sloppy with my legs, didn’t keep my hips squared,” Mayberry said. “Just didn’t perform.”
Mayberry finishes the season at 24-12.
Looking to the future, Mayberry said he learned a lot in Des Moines and will carry that into the offseason.
“He’s still young, he has a couple things to improve on, in the future we’ll work on that and hopefully come get a medal next year,” Weber said.
