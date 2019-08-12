Lange named Small West team MVP
CARROLL — Missouri Valley’s Connor Lange was named the MVP of the Small Schools West team, which finished fourth in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Series Sunday at Merchants Park.
Lange went 2-for-3 in the finale, as his team finished 1-3 in the weekend event, losing to the Large East 6-2 in the third-place game. The Small East beat the Large West 3-2 in the championship game to finish 3-1 for the weekend. The event matched the top seniors in the state.
Lange went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in a Small West 8-6 win over the Large East on Friday, and Harlan’s Brett Sears earned the save.
Cade Van Ness of Glenwood went 2-for-3 with a run scored in an 11-1 Large West win over the Small East last Friday.
Nettles named academic all-state
Lewis Central graduated senior Drake Nettles was named to the first team on the IHSBCA’s Academic All-State Team.
A panel of coaches selected 23 players for the first team based on outstanding academic, moral and athletic characteristics.
