On fourth and 1, just four minutes off the block, Lewis Central senior running back Bryson Bowman took a handoff up the middle and broke a few tackles to bust into the clear on the way to a 41-yard touchdown run.
It was the start of a good night for Bowman and the Titans.
L.C. blasted Oskaloosa 44-0 in a Class 3-A first-round state playoff football game Friday night at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs.
Bowman said L.C. coach Justin Kammrad had challenged him to break off some long runs, something he took to heart during the previous week of preparation.
“I was looking to come out and make big plays,” said Bowman, who finished with 233 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries, with the bulk of the damage coming in the first half. “Big plays after big plays. Lot of energy, lot of hype tonight.”
The 9-1 Titans move on play Dallas Center-Grimes in the state quarterfinals, with a shot at the semifinals and UNI Dome in Cedar Falls on the line. The Mustangs beat Harlan — the only team to best L.C. this year — 9-7 on Friday. The quarterfinal game will be held at 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium.
On Friday night, L.C. had things working on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Titans scored on seven of their first eight possessions — the only stop coming on a fumbled punt.
Bowman had touchdown runs of 41, 29, 37, 27 and six yards on the night, breaking numerous Oskaloosa tackles along the way. The running back credited his offensive line for clearing space in the interior to make his big night possible.
“My offensive line is a unit,” Bowman said. “Probably the best in the state. Without them I don’t have that production.”
Kammrad said Bowman had “an unbelievable night.”
“He was running angry,” Kammrad said. “He was on a mission. That was the type of performance we were looking for. And it doesn’t happen without the offensive line.”
Titan quarterback Bret Kobes finished the night 7-of-14 passing for 89 yards.
On defense, L.C. held Oskaloosa to 5 yards rushing on 18 carries and held Oskaloosa quarterback William Schultz to 5-of-11 passing for 44 yards. Titan senior linebackers Jake Lear and Tevin Statzer each caused a fumble, recovered a fumble and had four solo tackles.
Kammrad praised his senior-laden, talent-laden defense for continuing the dominance they’ve shown throughout the season.
“Our coaches do a great job getting them ready,” he said. “And there’s so much experience on that side of the ball, they’re coaches on the field, making adjustments, making sure they’re in the right spot.”
Oskaloosa ends the season at 6-4. Head coach Jake Jenkins gave full credit to L.C. for a dominating showing.
“We knew they were a good team,” he said. “Good up front, lot of D-1 players. They executed. We struggled, credit to them for making us struggle.”
Summing up the game, Kammrad said, “It was a great all-around performance.”
After celebrating this win Kammrad said his team will set its sights on Dallas Center-Grimes.
“We’ll evaluate what we did well, what we did bad. Evaluate what they do,” he said. “Every week could be your last of the year. It’s a one-game season every week. And we know where we want to be.”
Oskaloosa (6-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lewis Central (9-1) 14 24 6 0 — 44
First quarter:
Lewis Central: Bowman 41 run (Zach Shudak kick)
L.C.: Kobes 2 run (Shudak kick)
Second quarter:
L.C.: Shudak 42 field goal
L.C.: Bowman 29 run (Shudak kick)
L.C.: Bowman 37 run (Shudak kick)
L.C.: Bowman 27 run (Shudak kick)
Third quarter:
L.C.: Bowman 6 run (Kick no good)
