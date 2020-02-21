DES MOINES — Tanner Higgins wants to place at the 2020 Iowa high school state wrestling tournament. And he wants a pizza party.
Leading 10-9 in the waning moments of his Class 3-A 145-pound consolation bracket match against Cedar Rapids Kennedy senior Dylan Falck, Higgins attacked, scoring a takedown with 20 seconds left in the final period to clinch a 12-9 win.
“I was just thinking I didn’t want to lose, that’s all that was on my mind,” the senior said. “I couldn’t be a qualifier, just a qualifier, I had to get more this time.”
Higgins, rated No. 7 by The Predicament, will take on Ankeny Centennial senior No. 4 Ben Monroe this afternoon in a session that begins at 2:30 p.m. The outcome of that match will determine what place Higgins wrestles for Saturday morning. Higgins is ensured of medaling in the top eight of the tournament.
Oh, and there will be pizza. Higgins said the team traditionally has a pizza party on the Saturday of state.
“But if nobody makes it to Saturday, there’s no pizza,” Higgins said.
The match was a battle throughout. Down 6-35 in the second, Higgins managed an escape and a takedown to tie things up, then got an escape and takedown early in the third to take a lead. Things were tied briefly after a Falck escape and takedown, before a Higgins escape set up the final moments.
“That kid was tough,” L.C. coach Doug Kjeldgaard said. “Tanner almost got caught, twice, in some throws but was able to avoid it.”
Kjeldgaard credited Higgins for not being complacent up late at the end.
He sealed the deal at the end there,” Kjeldgaard said. “He attacked and put him away. That’s just the way he wrestles, that’s the way we like all our guys to wrestle. You win more often this way.”
Higgins fell 10-4 in his first match of the day, a quarterfinal contest against No. 1 Deven Strief of North Scott-Eldridge.
L.C.’s Tanner Wink was eliminated from the tournament after dropping a pair of Friday matches.
Wink was pinned 1:31 into his quarterfinal match against No. 2 Austin Kegley, a Cedar Rapids Prairie senior.
In the consolation round, Wink was up 4-1 early against Norwalk freshman Donovan Card before Card wrested control, tying things up early in the third period before scoring with 1:16 to go to take the lead and win 6-4.
Wink finishes at 12-3 on the season after missing much of it with an injury.
Kjeldgaard said Wink tried to slow the match down after getting a lead, which proved costly.
“He’s devastated,” Kjeldgaard said. “He has another year, and I’m sure he’ll get to work right away.”
