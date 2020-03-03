DES MOINES – The Lewis Central girls basketball team earned its first win at the state basketball tournament since 1965 Tuesday with its 47-46 overtime win over Ballard.
The sixth-seeded Titans (20-5) scored only three points in the extra frame on a McKenna Pettepier 3-pointer and relied on its defense from there to pull off the victory.
The Titans forced OT with Delaney Esterling’s game-tying layup shortly before the fourth-quarter buzzer sounded to tie the game at 44.
Esterling led the Titans with 21 points, and Megan Witte added 11.
Lewis Central will face fellow Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Glenwood in Thursday’s 6:45 p.m. Class 4-A semifinal. Glenwood won the two regular season matchups between the teams.
Lewis Central (20-5) 7 13 14 10 3 – 47
Ballard (22-2) 13 8 11 12 2 – 46
LC: Hadley Hill 6, McKenna Paulsen 3, McKenna Pettepier 3, Megan Witte 11, Delaney Esterling 21, Isabella Smith 3.
B: Brooke Loewe 3, Maggie Larson 13, Cassidy Thompson 11, Josie Fleischhmann 9, Molly Ihle 5, Meg Rietz 5.
