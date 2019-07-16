CRESTON — Abraham Lincoln closed out its regular prep-baseball season on Tuesday with a 5-3 non-conference win over Creston.
Andrew Christensen had three hits and drove in three runs to pace the Lynx. Tyler Reiss added three hits.
Cade Nelson pitched three innings, giving up just one run, to collect the win. Tyler Rardin pitched two-thirds of an inning for the save.
Next up for the Lynx is the postseason. A.L. opens 4-A Substate 8 play at Lewis Central on Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.