Baseball
St. Albert 15, Bedford 3
St. Albert cruised past Bedford 15-3 in five innings in a nonconference prep baseball game Monday at St. Albert.
Junior Lance Wright was the winning pitcher and helped his own cause by hitting a double and a triple.
Isaac Sherrill added a triple as the Falcons won their fourth straight game to improve to 20-12.
Softball
Shenandoah 8, Abraham Lincoln 5
Shenandoah held off Abraham Lincoln 8-5 in a nonconference prep softball game Monday at the Wickersham Athletic Complex.
The Lynx rallied with three runs in the last of the seventh inning to close the gap.
“The girls competed,” said Abraham Lincoln Coach Candi Hughes. “We’re taking baby steps, but we are taking steps.”
Eighth-grade pitcher Holly Hansen struck out six and gave up only five hits while going the distance for the Lynx.
Rilee Filip scored twice and doubled, and Brianna Schiller doubled.
For Shenandoah, Cayley Lorimor drove in two runs and Sidda Rodewald tripled.
Shenandoah improved to 20-12 and the Lynx dipped to 6-25.
