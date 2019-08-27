Former Lewis Central star quarterback Max Duggan will play Saturday as a true freshman in TCU's season opener when the Horned Frogs play host to Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
TCU coach Gary Patterson said in a news conference Tuesday that Duggan will see action in the first quarter, and Kansas State graduate transfer Alex Delton would start the game.
Duggan was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year after his senior season at L.C. last fall. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder threw for 2,130 yards and 24 touchdowns and added 1,223 rushing yards and 25 scores on just 113 carries, leading the Titans to an 11-1 record and a spot in Class 3-A state semifinals.
