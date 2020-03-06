-IWCC WRESTLING 1.JPGMDW0031971530

Iowa Western 141-pounder Daniel Neal fights for points against Bobby Tellez of Iowa Central. Neal won 13-3.

 File photo courtesy Don Kohler/Iowa Western Community College

This weekend, the Mid-America Center and Iowa Western Community College will play host to the best of the best in junior college wrestling.

The NJCAA Wrestling Championship will take place Friday and Saturday at the MAC.

Wrestlers from 51 teams will take part in the tournament. Host Iowa Western enters the tournament ranked sixth in the most recent NJCAA rankings.

Preliminary first round competition will commence today at 9:30 a.m., with second-round wrestling scheduled for noon and championship quarterfinal action set for 6:30 p.m.

The championship semifinal round is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and the championship finals are scheduled for a 7 p.m. start that night.

Iowa Western participants

125 pounds: Camden Russell

133 pounds: Ladamien Sturdivant

141 pounds: Daniel Leal

149 pounds: Melvin Hernandez

157 pounds: None

165 pounds: Isaiah Crosby

174 pounds: Michael Waggoner

184 pounds: Josh McFarland

197 pounds: Dillyn Miller

285 pounds: Colin Braun

