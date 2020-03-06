This weekend, the Mid-America Center and Iowa Western Community College will play host to the best of the best in junior college wrestling.
The NJCAA Wrestling Championship will take place Friday and Saturday at the MAC.
Wrestlers from 51 teams will take part in the tournament. Host Iowa Western enters the tournament ranked sixth in the most recent NJCAA rankings.
Preliminary first round competition will commence today at 9:30 a.m., with second-round wrestling scheduled for noon and championship quarterfinal action set for 6:30 p.m.
The championship semifinal round is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and the championship finals are scheduled for a 7 p.m. start that night.
Iowa Western participants
125 pounds: Camden Russell
133 pounds: Ladamien Sturdivant
141 pounds: Daniel Leal
149 pounds: Melvin Hernandez
157 pounds: None
165 pounds: Isaiah Crosby
174 pounds: Michael Waggoner
184 pounds: Josh McFarland
197 pounds: Dillyn Miller
285 pounds: Colin Braun
