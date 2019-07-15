Abraham Lincoln scored twice in the sixth inning and once in the last of the seventh inning to nip Harlan 9-8 in a nonconference prep baseball game Monday at Abraham Lincoln as the Lynx celebrated Senior Night.
The game-winning run was a gift and “we will be glad to take it,” said Abraham Lincoln coach Brett Elam.
Hunter Nice singled in the seventh and was replaced by pinch-runner Brian Hunter. Hunter was sacrificed over to second and moved to third when the base was left open. A throwing error allowed Hunter to scamper home with the game-ending run.
The two-run sixth was more conventional. Tyler Reiss had an RBI single and Zane Olson doubled home a run.
“Tonight we fought,” said Elam. “We got down 5-0 but the guys fought back.”
Nice was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Lynx. Austin Wickman and Zane Olsen drove in two runs each, and Reiss and Logan Kruse had two hits each.
Kobie Ferguson got the win while working two and two-thirds inning of relief. He gave up a run on three hits and struck out two.
“He had some trouble at the start (of his relief appearance),” said Elam, “then he settled down and started throwing first-pitch strikes.”
Honored were seniors Tyler Rardin, Nice, Reiss, Kruse and Zak Doty.
Derec Weyer was 3-for-4 for Harlan, 23-7, with a double and a grand slam home run in the first inning for a total of five RBIs.
Baseball
L.C. 7, T.J. 0
Lewis Central defeated Thomas Jefferson 7-0 in a nonconference prep baseball game Monday at Thomas Jefferson.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak and “gave us a sweep of the city schools,” said Lewis Central Coach Lee Toole. “It was nice to bounce back from last week’s close games.”
Four pitchers combined to toss a two-hitter. Easton Dermody pitched three innings and got credit for the win; JC Dermody pitched two innings and Britton Bond and Tyler Huttmann worked an inning each. Combined, the foursome struck out 15 batters.
Jonah Pomrenke singled and hit a two-run double, and Jake Powell doubled home a run for the Titans, who finished with nine hits.
Lewis Central goes on the road for nonconference games at Sergeant-Bluff-Luton on Tuesday at Sioux City Heelan on Wednesday.
The Titans open post-season play by hosting Abraham Lincoln on Friday.
Ryan Steinspring singled and doubled for both Yellow Jacket hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.