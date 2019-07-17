Luke Schaben doubled and tripled Wednesday night as Class 3-A No. 5 Harlan beat Thomas Jefferson 13-1 in six innings in both teams’ final regular season baseball game.
The Cyclones jumped out to a 9-0 lead after three innings and added four more in the fifth.
T.J.’s run came in the fourth, when Jared Thompson singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, took third on Sam Shanno’s single and scored on the second of two straight walks.
T.J. opens substate play Friday at Urbandale. Harlan hosts Atlantic in its district opener, also on Friday.
Harlan (24-7) 342 040–13 10 1
Thomas Jefferson (8-25) 000 10x –1 4 2
W: Riley Kohles. L: Cayd Schlotfeld. 2B: H, Joey Moser, Luke Schaben. 3B: H, Schaben.
S.C. Heelan 4, Lewis Central 1
SIOUX CITY – Lewis Central’s baseball team closed out its regular season on Wednesday with a 4-1 nonconference loss to Sioux City Heelan.
Heelan struck first with two first-inning runs on a hit and a Titan error, then added single runs in the third and fourth.
L.C. got on the board in the fifth when Nolan Miller and Britton Bond walked, and Jonah Pomrenke hit a two-out RBI double.
L.C. opens substate play Friday at home against Abraham Lincoln. L.C. won the teams’ first meeting 11-5 on June 7.
Lewis Central (22-13) 000 010–1
S.C. Heelan (26-10) 201 100–4
L: Britton Bond. 2B: LC, Jonah Pomrenke
