URBANDALE – Defensive lapses hurt Thomas Jefferson on Friday night in a 10-0, five-inning loss to Urbandale in Class 4-A, Substate 1 play.
Jacob Schuster took the loss on the mound for the Yellow Jackets despite allowing no earned runs, T.J. coach Tom Giles said. Urbandale’s 10 runs came on seven hits.
“Our Achilles’ heel was the defense,” he said. “We know in order for us to compete with Urbandale, we need to bring our ‘A’ game and take care of the baseball. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that tonight.”
Giles said the Jackets hit the ball hard but didn’t get timely hits.
“I felt like the offense was pretty good for us,” he said.
The Jackets graduate three seniors: Schuster, Kayd Schlotfeld and AJ Hospodka.
Thomas Jefferson (8-26) 000 00 –0 3 3
Urbandale (27-14) 061 03–10 7 0
W: Ty Langenberg. L: Jacob Schuster. 2B: U, Ty Cowley.
Harlan 2, Atlantic 0
HARLAN – Harlan’s Brett Sears won a pitcher’s duel with Atlantic’s Chase McLaren, striking out 13 in a Class 3-A, District 15 semifinal.
Each pitcher allowed only four singles.
Harlan scored its first run when Joey Moser walked, moved to second on a walk, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Luke Schaben’s sacrifice fly.
The Cyclones’ other run came in the third when Sears singled, moved to second on Connor Bruck’s single and scored on Schaben’s single.
The win sends the Cyclones into Monday night’s district championship game at home against Winterset.
Atlantic (7-18) 000 000 0–0 4 1
Harlan (25-7) 101 000 x–2 4 0
W: Brett Sears. L: Chase McLaren. ADM 15, Glenwood 1
DALLAS CENTER – ADM pitcher Logan Crannell allowed just two singles through five innings as the Tigers eliminated Glenwood in a Class 3-A, District 15 first-round game.
Four Glenwood walks helped ADM score twice in the first inning.
The Rams stayed within two runs until the fourth inning, when Seth Williamson’s 2-run double and RBI singles by Kaden Sutton and Spencer Collins built the lead to 6-0. Two Ram errors helped ADM keep its inning alive.
Zach Fuller hit a three-run homer in the sixth, and ADM scored six runs in the seventh on five hits, including Crannell’s two-run double.
Cooper Silvius hit an RBI double for Glenwood.
ADM (12-16) 200 043 6–15 16
Glenwood (20-11) 000 001 2 –1 5
W: Logan Crannell. L: Colton Schutte. 2B: ADM, Joe Finnegan, Seth Williamson, Chase Anderson, Logan Crannell; G, Cooper Silvius. HR: ADM, Zach Fuller.
