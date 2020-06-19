RED OAK — St. Albert picked up its first victory of the young season with a 6-3 victory on Thursday at Red Oak.
The Saintes (1-2) scored four runs in the first inning and got solid pitching from freshman starter Jessica McMartin and eighth-grader Alexis Narmi, who earned a two-inning save.
McMartin pitched the first five innings, allowing just three Red Oak (1-3) hits. Narmi came on and pitched the sixth and seventh, striking out two and allowing no hits.
“I thought Jessica looked really solid and only gave up three hits, which is fantastic,” St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said. “(Red Oak) had seen her a couple times through the lineup, so we thought we’d throw Alexis in. She came in and mixed up the speed and location of her pitches great and ended up earning the save.”
Senior Bella Dingus led the way offensively for St. Albert with a single and a pair of doubles. Dingus got the action started with a first-inning single she’d later come around to score on.
“She was really on it today,” Daley said.
St. Albert is scheduled to host Glenwood tonight at 7 p.m.
Red Oak (1-3) 020 100 0—3 3 3
St. Albert (1-2) 400 001 1—6 6 2
W: SA, Jessica McMartin SV: SA, Alexis Narmi L: RO, Emma Bierbaum
