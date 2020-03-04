DES MOINES — Newell-Fonda, the No. 1 seed in the Class 1-A girls state basketball tournament, entered Des Moines riding a 51-game winning streak, the longest in the state.
The Mustangs (25-0) showed why Wednesday against eighth-seeded St. Albert (13-12) at Wells Fargo Arena.
Newell-Fonda made 18 of 35 field goals in the first half (51%), 6 of 12 from 3-point range (50%) and 11 of 13 from the free throw line (84%) in building a dominant 53-22 halftime lead. They coasted from there to a 77-47 victory over the Saintes.
The Mustang defense also had a big impact with their full-court pressure, forcing 23 first-half turnovers and 29 total in the game.
Allie Petry paced St. Albert with a game-high 19 points, and Bel Pershing added eight in the losing effort.
St. Albert (13-12) 13 9 14 11 – 47
Newell-Fonda (25-0) 28 25 10 14 – 77
SA: Bel Pershing 8, Allie Petry 19, Jordyn Blaha 4, Veronica Svajgl 4, Pearl Reisz 2, Lauren Williams 4, Keely Socha 3, Landry Miller 3.
NF: Bailey Sievers 13, Macy Sievers 9, Maggie Walker 13, Megan Morenz 11, Ella Larsen 14, Mia Walker 2, Emma Erickson 3, Laney Hogrefe 4, Ellie Lago 8.
