Baseball
Thomas Jefferson 7, Treynor 6
The host Yellow Jackets scored in every inning but the first, then held on as the Cardinals scored three times in the top of the seventh inning.
“This was a nice win against a quality team,” Thomas Jefferson coach Tom Giles said. “Our guys saw what they could do when they take care of the ball.”
Jacob Schuester had two hits and drove in two runs. Sean Meyer was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run for TJ (8-23).
Schuester also picked up the win and Robert Wood, who added a two-run triple, earned the save.
Treynor dropped to 26-10.
St. Albert 15, Essex/South Page 0, 4 inn.
Senior Ethan Bernard pitched the shutout, giving up three hits without a walk and striking out eight in the 57-minute contest.
Lance Wright was 2 for 2 with two RBIs; Cy Patterson tripled and drove in three runs; and Brett Klussman drove in three runs to lead St. Albert, which advanced to a 7 p.m. game against AHSTW on Tuesday.
AHSTW advanced with an 8-0 win over Fremont-Mills.
There will be a 5 p.m. game Tuesday — Logan-Magnolia plays Stanton.
On Saturday play, Logan- Magnolia advanced by beating Sidney 19-1 in four innings. Stanton topped East Mills 5-1.
Sioux City East 13-15, Abraham Lincoln 10-7
In the first game, the Lynx pounded out 14 hits but were plagued by nine errors.
Ben Fichter was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles. Hunter Nice was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
In the nightcap, East scored in every inning.
Fichter drove in three runs.
Logan-Magnolia 19, Sidney 1, 4 innings
Joel Richardson gave up two hits, struck out eight and walked one in the Class 1-A, District 14 quarterfinal at St. Albert.
The Panthers finished with 20 hits. Colton Hanlon and Tre Melby each homered, went 3 for 3 and had five RBIs.
Barret Pitt drove in three runs while Joe Hedger added two RBIs.
Missouri Valley 6, OABCIG 5
ALTA — Down 1-0, Missouri Valley took charge with a five-run fourth inning in the Class 2-A, District 16 quarterfinal.
Connor Lange had three hits and drove in two runs while starter Lane Harper worked five innings to earn the win. Jacob Meade’s double and Cole Lane’s RBI single in the sixth scored the Big Reds’ final run.
Missouri Valley advanced to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal at Hinton.
Softball
Boone 12, Harlan 0, 4 innings
BOONE — Five Cyclone errors led to eight unearned runs in the Class 4-A, Region 2 semifinal.
Kate Heithoff and Morgan Schaben had the only Harlan hits.
Other regional semfinals
Class 5-A
Region 1: Waukee 14, Abraham Lincoln 0
Class 4-A
Region 2: Boone 12, Harlan 0
Region 4: Dallas Center-Grimes 5, Glenwood 3
