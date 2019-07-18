Prep Baseball
POSTSEASON
Friday, July 19
Class 3-A
District Semifinals
Substate 8, District 15
Winterset vs. Carroll at Harlan, 5 p.m.
Atlantic at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Harlan
Substate 8, District 16
Glenwood vs. ADM at Dallas Center, 5 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Creston, 7 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Dallas Center
Class 4-A
Substate First Round
Substate 1: Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 7; Sioux City West at Sioux City East, 7; Sioux City North at Waukee, 7
Substate 8: Des Moines North at Johnston, 7; Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central, 7; Indianola vs. Des Moines East at Des Moines Hoover, 7
Saturday, July 20
CLASS 1-A
Substate 7, District 14 Championship Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Substate 8, District 16 Championship Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2-A
Substate 8, District 15
Championship Saturday, July 20
Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Prep Softball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fort Dodge
Seeds in parentheses
CLASS 1-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. (8) Le Mars Gehlen (21-9), 11 a.m.
(4) Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. (5) Lynnville-Sully (26-8), 11:30 a.m.
(2) Lisbon (32-6) vs. (7) Wayne (23-8), 1 p.m.
(3) Clarksville (31-1) vs. (6) Algona Garrigan (29-6), 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen winner vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully winner, 11 a.m.
Lisbon-Wayne winner vs. Clarksville-Garrigan winner, 1 p.m.
Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23
Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen loser vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully loser, 11 a.m.
Lisbon-Wayne loser vs. Clarksville-Garrigan loser, 11:30 a.m.
Third place: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25
Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25
CLASS 2-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) North Linn (39-4) vs. (8) Wapello (17-12), 3 p.m.
(4) Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. (5) Dyersville Beckman (29-13), 3:30 p.m.
(2) East Marshall (31-4) vs. (7) Ogden (25-7), 5 p.m.
(3) Central Springs (28-7) vs. (6) Alta-Aurelia (20-9), 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
North Linn-Wapello winner vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman winner, 3 p.m.
East Marshall-Ogden winner vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia winner, 5 p.m.
Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23
North Linn-Wapello loser vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman loser, 1 p.m.
East Marshall-Ogden loser vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia loser, 5:30 p.m.
Third place: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25
Championship: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25
CLASS 3-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. (8) Algona, (17-10), 7 p.m.
(4) Albia (27-4) vs. (5) Waterloo Columbus (35-4), 7:30 p.m.
First Round Tuesday, July 23
(2) Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. (7) Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m.
(3) West Liberty (28-5) vs. (6) Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Assumption-Algona winner vs. Albia-Columbus winner, 11:30 a.m.
Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon winner vs. West Liberty-Treynor winner, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation Game Tuesday, July 23
Assumption-Algona loser vs. Albia-Columbus loser, 3 p.m.
Consolation Game Wednesday, July 24
Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon loser vs. West Liberty-Treynor loser, 11 a.m.
Third place: 2:30 p.m. Friday,, July 26
Championship: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26
CLASS 4-A
First round Tuesday, July 23
(1) Carlisle (35-3) vs. (8) Denison-Schleswig (26-13), 1 p.m.
(4) Independence (30-11) vs. (5) West Delaware (30-10), 1:30 p.m.
(2) North Scott (26-14) vs. (7) Oskaloosa (25-14), 3 p.m.
(3) Charles City (35-3) vs. (6) Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14), 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig winner vs. Independence/West Delaware winner, 3:30 p.m.
North Scott-Oskaloosa winner vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24
Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig loser vs. Independence/West Delaware loser, 11:30 a.m.
North Scott-Oskaloosa loser vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes loser, 1 p.m.
Third place: 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26
Championship: 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 26
CLASS 5-A
First round Tuesday, July 23
(1) Waukee (38-3) vs. (8) Ottumwa (33-7), 5 p.m.
(4) Indianola (33-4) vs. (5) Johnston (34-8), 5:30 p.m.
(2) Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. (7) WDM Valley (29-10), 7 p.m.
(3) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. (6) Iowa City High (34-7), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Waukee-Ottumwa winner vs. Indianola-Johnston winner, 7 p.m.
Fort Dodge-WDM Valley winner vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24
Waukee-Ottumwa loser vs. Indianola-Johnston loser, 1:30 p.m.
Fort Dodge-WDM Valley loser vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High loser, 3 p.m.
Third place: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26
Championship: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26
ALL-CORNER CONFERENCE
First Team
Pitcher: *Kendall Reed, Jr., Fremont-Mills; Catcher: *Jolie Sheldon, Soph., Sidney; Pitcher/Catcher: Addi Meese, Soph., Fremont-Mills; Infielders: *Olivia Larsen, Jr., Sidney; *Ali Silvius, Soph., Stanton-Essex; Tori Kilpatrick, Soph., Fremont-Mills; Camryn McClintock, Sr., Sidney; Outfielders: *Anna Kelley, Freshman, Griswold; *Kacey Danker, Jr., Griswold; Shelby Brockshus, Sr., Stanton-Essex; Utility: Sami York, Soph., Stanton-Essex.
Second Team
Pitcher: Brenna Rossell, Griswold; Catcher: Devin Isaacson, Jr., Stanton-Essex; Pitcher/Catcher: Kassidy Croghan, East Mills; Infielders: Malea Moore, Fremont-Mills; Haylee Pennock, Griswold; Marleigh Johnson, Stanton-Essex; Alex Knop, East Mills; Outfielders: Faith Brumbaugh, Sidney; Sidnie Baier, Sidney; Liz Bartles, Fremont-Mills; Utility: Kaitlyn Bruce, Stanton-Essex.
Honorable Mention: Brooklyn Adams, Stanton-Essex; Makenna Laumann, Sidney; Danica Laumann, Sidney.
Tour de France
Thursday’s results
12th Stage: 130.2 miles to the Pyrenees from Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre, with an early Category 4 climb followed by a pair of Category 1s
1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:57:53.
2. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana Pro Team, same time.
3. Gregor Muhlberger, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
4. Tiesj Benoot, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 1:28.
5. Fabio Felline, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
6. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
7. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
8. Rui Costa, Portugal, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
9. Simon Clarke, Australia, EF Education First, same time.
10. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
11. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC Team, same time.
12. Dylan Teuns, Belgium, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
13. Serge Pauwels, Belgium, CCC Team, same time.
14. Mathias Frank, Switzerland, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
15. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, Team Sunweb, same time.
16. Maximilian Schachmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
17. Tony Gallopin, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
18. Michael Valgren Andersen, Denmark, Dimension Data, 1:33.
19. Imanol Erviti, Spain, Movistar Team, 5:13.
20. Alberto Bettiol, Italy, EF Education First, same time.
Overall Standings
(After 12 stages)
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 52:26:09.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:12.
3. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 1:16.
4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:27.
5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:45.
6. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 1:46.
7. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:47.
8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:04.
9. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 2:09.
10. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2:33.
Pro Golf
BRITISH OPEN
First Round Thursday
At Royal Portrush Golf Club,
Portrush, Northern Ireland
(a-amateur)
J.B. Holmes 34-32—66
Shane Lowry 33-34—67
Alex Noren 34-34—68
Webb Simpson 34-34—68
Sergio Garcia 35-33—68
Dylan Frittelli 35-33—68
Robert MacIntyre 33-35—68
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-33—68
Ryan Fox 39-29—68
Tyrrell Hatton 35-33—68
Tommy Fleetwood 34-34—68
Brooks Koepka 34-34—68
Lee Westwood 34-34—68
Tony Finau 35-33—68
Jon Rahm 31-37—68
Romain Langasque 34-35—69
Justin Rose 36-33—69
Sanghyun Park 35-34—69
Ashton Turner 35-34—69
Charley Hoffman 35-35—70
Andrew Putnam 36-34—70
Eddie Pepperell 35-35—70
Branden Grace 36-34—70
Henrik Stenson 35-35—70
Russell Knox 35-35—70
Bernd Wiesberger 36-34—70
Rickie Fowler 36-34—70
Kevin Kisner 34-36—70
Si Woo Kim 35-35—70
Callum Shinkwin 36-34—70
Rory Sabbatini 36-34—70
Erik van Rooyen 35-35—70
Louis Oosthuizen 36-34—70
Shubhankar Sharma 36-34—70
Jordan Spieth 35-35—70
Cameron Smith 36-34—70
Lucas Bjerregaard 38-32—70
Jason Day 34-36—70
Patrick Cantlay 36-34—70
Matt Kuchar 35-35—70
Yuki Inamori 34-36—70
Darren Clarke 34-37—71
a-James Sugrue 35-36—71
Zander Lombard 36-35—71
Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-36—71
Sungjae Im 36-35—71
Hideki Matsuyama 38-33—71
Mikumu Horikawa 37-34—71
Justin Thomas 37-34—71
Justin Harding 35-36—71
Ernie Els 36-35—71
Patrick Reed 36-35—71
Doc Redman 37-34—71
Bubba Watson 37-35—72
Mikko Korhonen 36-36—72
a-Curtis Knipes 35-37—72
Connor Syme 35-37—72
Corey Conners 35-37—72
Paul Casey 35-37—72
Innchoon Hwang 38-34—72
Thomas Pieters 36-36—72
Thorbjorn Olesen 35-37—72
Aaron Wise 35-37—72
Brandon Stone 36-36—72
Lucas Glover 37-35—72
Nino Bertasio 38-34—72
Abraham Ancer 36-36—72
Brian Harman 36-36—72
Dustin Johnson 36-36—72
Gunn Charoenkul 36-36—72
Yosuke Asaji 35-37—72
Emiliano Grillo 38-35—73
Alexander Levy 36-37—73
a-Brandon Wu 34-39—73
Rafa Cabrera Bello 40-33—73
Andrea Pavan 36-37—73
Andrew Johnston 35-38—73
Oliver Wilson 36-37—73
Graeme McDowell 34-39—73
Jim Furyk 35-38—73
Luke List 35-38—73
Benjamin Hebert 37-36—73
Prom Meesawat 36-37—73
Byeong Hun An 35-38—73
Chris Wood 37-36—73
Shaun Norris 36-37—73
Chez Reavie 37-36—73
a-Takumi Kanaya 37-36—73
Joost Luiten 37-36—73
Keegan Bradley 36-37—73
Matt Wallace 39-34—73
Adrian Otaegui 37-36—73
Patton Kizzire 35-38—73
Sung Kang 37-37—74
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 38-36—74
Ryan Palmer 35-39—74
Xander Schauffele 35-39—74
Haotong Li 37-37—74
Jason Kokrak 37-37—74
Zach Johnson 37-37—74
Francesco Molinari 38-36—74
Bryson DeChambeau 37-37—74
Gary Woodland 37-37—74
Jimmy Walker 38-36—74
Stewart Cink 37-37—74
Kurt Kitayama 38-36—74
Jazz Janewattananond 38-36—74
Danny Willett 34-40—74
Adam Hadwin 38-36—74
David Lipsky 36-38—74
Brandt Snedeker 37-37—74
Doyeob Mun 34-40—74
Chan Kim 38-37—75
Padraig Harrington 37-38—75
Sam Locke 39-36—75
Kyle Stanley 38-37—75
Ian Poulter 36-39—75
Austin Connelly 40-35—75
Paul Waring 38-37—75
Nate Lashley 37-38—75
Jack Senior 36-39—75
Adri Arnaus 39-36—75
Keith Mitchell 39-36—75
Paul Lawrie 37-38—75
Tom Lewis 39-36—75
Isidro Benitez 37-38—75
Yoshinori Fujimoto 38-37—75
Andy Sullivan 38-38—76
a-Matthias Schmid 36-40—76
Phil Mickelson 38-38—76
Joaquin Niemann 39-37—76
Jorge Campillo 40-36—76
Joel Dahmen 37-39—76
Jake McLeod 40-36—76
Dongkyu Jang 38-38—76
Billy Horschel 37-39—76
Robert Rock 38-38—76
Yuta Ikeda 38-38—76
Andrew Wilson 34-42—76
Michael Lorenzo-Vera 39-38—77
C.T. Pan 39-38—77
Alexander Bjork 37-40—77
Kevin Streelman 40-37—77
Richard Sterne 38-40—78
Adam Scott 39-39—78
Matthew Baldwin 40-38—78
Tom Lehman 38-40—78
Marc Leishman 38-40—78
Tiger Woods 41-37—78
Rory McIlroy 39-40—79
Garrick Porteous 37-42—79
Miguel Angel Jimenez 41-41—82
a-Thomas Thurloway 43-40—83
Shugo Imahira 45-38—83
Dimi Papadatos 42-41—83
David Duval 49-42—91
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.