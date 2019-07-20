Scoreboard
Staff photo

Prep Baseball

POSTSEASON

Saturday, July 20

CLASS 1-A

Substate 7, District 14 Championship

St. Albert 10, Logan-Magnolia 0, 5 inn.

Substate 8, District 16 Championship Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd., rain

CLASS 2-A

Substate 8, District 15

Championship Saturday, July 20

Underwood 6, Treynor 5, 9 inn.

Monday, July 22

Class 4-A

Substate 8 Semifinal

Indianola at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A

Substate 8, District 15 Final

Winterset at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23

Class 2-A

Substate 8 Final

Underwood vs. Hinton at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A

Substate 7 final

St. Albert vs. Martensdale St. Marys-Lamoni winner at Creston, 7 p.m.

Substate 8 final

Woodbine/Coon Rapids-Bayard winner vs. Southeast Warren-Audubon winner (Monday game) at TBA, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

CLASS 3-A

Substate 8 Final

Harlan-Winterset winner vs. ADM/Dallas Center-Grimes winner at TBA, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4-A

Substate 8 Final

Indianola-Lewis Central winner at Johnston, 7 p.m.

Prep Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fort Dodge

Seeds in parentheses

CLASS 1-A

First round Monday, July 22

(1) Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. (8) Le Mars Gehlen (21-9), 11 a.m.

(4) Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. (5) Lynnville-Sully (26-8), 11:30 a.m.

(2) Lisbon (32-6) vs. (7) Wayne (23-8), 1 p.m.

(3) Clarksville (31-1) vs. (6) Algona Garrigan (29-6), 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen winner vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully winner, 11 a.m.

Lisbon-Wayne winner vs. Clarksville-Garrigan winner, 1 p.m.

Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23

Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen loser vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully loser, 11 a.m.

Lisbon-Wayne loser vs. Clarksville-Garrigan loser, 11:30 a.m.

Third place: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25

CLASS 2-A

First round Monday, July 22

(1) North Linn (39-4) vs. (8) Wapello (17-12), 3 p.m.

(4) Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. (5) Dyersville Beckman (29-13), 3:30 p.m.

(2) East Marshall (31-4) vs. (7) Ogden (25-7), 5 p.m.

(3) Central Springs (28-7) vs. (6) Alta-Aurelia (20-9), 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

North Linn-Wapello winner vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman winner, 3 p.m.

East Marshall-Ogden winner vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia winner, 5 p.m.

Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23

North Linn-Wapello loser vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman loser, 1 p.m.

East Marshall-Ogden loser vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia loser, 5:30 p.m.

Third place: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Championship: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25

CLASS 3-A

First round Monday, July 22

(1) Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. (8) Algona, (17-10), 7 p.m.

(4) Albia (27-4) vs. (5) Waterloo Columbus (35-4), 7:30 p.m.

First Round Tuesday, July 23

(2) Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. (7) Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m.

(3) West Liberty (28-5) vs. (6) Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Newsletter

Receive stories like this everyday to your email. Sign up for our daily newsletters here.

Assumption-Algona winner vs. Albia-Columbus winner, 11:30 a.m.

Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon winner vs. West Liberty-Treynor winner, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation Game Tuesday, July 23

Assumption-Algona loser vs. Albia-Columbus loser, 3 p.m.

Consolation Game Wednesday, July 24

Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon loser vs. West Liberty-Treynor loser, 11 a.m.

Third place: 2:30 p.m. Friday,, July 26

Championship: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26

CLASS 4-A

First round Tuesday, July 23

(1) Carlisle (35-3) vs. (8) Denison-Schleswig (26-13), 1 p.m.

(4) Independence (30-11) vs. (5) West Delaware (30-10), 1:30 p.m.

(2) North Scott (26-14) vs. (7) Oskaloosa (25-14), 3 p.m.

(3) Charles City (35-3) vs. (6) Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14), 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig winner vs. Independence/West Delaware winner, 3:30 p.m.

North Scott-Oskaloosa winner vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24

Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig loser vs. Independence/West Delaware loser, 11:30 a.m.

North Scott-Oskaloosa loser vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes loser, 1 p.m.

Third place: 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 26

CLASS 5-A

First round Tuesday, July 23

(1) Waukee (38-3) vs. (8) Ottumwa (33-7), 5 p.m.

(4) Indianola (33-4) vs. (5) Johnston (34-8), 5:30 p.m.

(2) Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. (7) WDM Valley (29-10), 7 p.m.

(3) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. (6) Iowa City High (34-7), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Waukee-Ottumwa winner vs. Indianola-Johnston winner, 7 p.m.

Fort Dodge-WDM Valley winner vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High winner, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24

Waukee-Ottumwa loser vs. Indianola-Johnston loser, 1:30 p.m.

Fort Dodge-WDM Valley loser vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High loser, 3 p.m.

Third place: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.