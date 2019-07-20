Prep Baseball
POSTSEASON
Saturday, July 20
CLASS 1-A
Substate 7, District 14 Championship
St. Albert 10, Logan-Magnolia 0, 5 inn.
Substate 8, District 16 Championship Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd., rain
CLASS 2-A
Substate 8, District 15
Championship Saturday, July 20
Underwood 6, Treynor 5, 9 inn.
Monday, July 22
Class 4-A
Substate 8 Semifinal
Indianola at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A
Substate 8, District 15 Final
Winterset at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23
Class 2-A
Substate 8 Final
Underwood vs. Hinton at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A
Substate 7 final
St. Albert vs. Martensdale St. Marys-Lamoni winner at Creston, 7 p.m.
Substate 8 final
Woodbine/Coon Rapids-Bayard winner vs. Southeast Warren-Audubon winner (Monday game) at TBA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24
CLASS 3-A
Substate 8 Final
Harlan-Winterset winner vs. ADM/Dallas Center-Grimes winner at TBA, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4-A
Substate 8 Final
Indianola-Lewis Central winner at Johnston, 7 p.m.
Prep Softball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fort Dodge
Seeds in parentheses
CLASS 1-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. (8) Le Mars Gehlen (21-9), 11 a.m.
(4) Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. (5) Lynnville-Sully (26-8), 11:30 a.m.
(2) Lisbon (32-6) vs. (7) Wayne (23-8), 1 p.m.
(3) Clarksville (31-1) vs. (6) Algona Garrigan (29-6), 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen winner vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully winner, 11 a.m.
Lisbon-Wayne winner vs. Clarksville-Garrigan winner, 1 p.m.
Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23
Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen loser vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully loser, 11 a.m.
Lisbon-Wayne loser vs. Clarksville-Garrigan loser, 11:30 a.m.
Third place: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25
Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25
CLASS 2-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) North Linn (39-4) vs. (8) Wapello (17-12), 3 p.m.
(4) Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. (5) Dyersville Beckman (29-13), 3:30 p.m.
(2) East Marshall (31-4) vs. (7) Ogden (25-7), 5 p.m.
(3) Central Springs (28-7) vs. (6) Alta-Aurelia (20-9), 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
North Linn-Wapello winner vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman winner, 3 p.m.
East Marshall-Ogden winner vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia winner, 5 p.m.
Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23
North Linn-Wapello loser vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman loser, 1 p.m.
East Marshall-Ogden loser vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia loser, 5:30 p.m.
Third place: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25
Championship: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25
CLASS 3-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. (8) Algona, (17-10), 7 p.m.
(4) Albia (27-4) vs. (5) Waterloo Columbus (35-4), 7:30 p.m.
First Round Tuesday, July 23
(2) Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. (7) Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m.
(3) West Liberty (28-5) vs. (6) Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Assumption-Algona winner vs. Albia-Columbus winner, 11:30 a.m.
Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon winner vs. West Liberty-Treynor winner, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation Game Tuesday, July 23
Assumption-Algona loser vs. Albia-Columbus loser, 3 p.m.
Consolation Game Wednesday, July 24
Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon loser vs. West Liberty-Treynor loser, 11 a.m.
Third place: 2:30 p.m. Friday,, July 26
Championship: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26
CLASS 4-A
First round Tuesday, July 23
(1) Carlisle (35-3) vs. (8) Denison-Schleswig (26-13), 1 p.m.
(4) Independence (30-11) vs. (5) West Delaware (30-10), 1:30 p.m.
(2) North Scott (26-14) vs. (7) Oskaloosa (25-14), 3 p.m.
(3) Charles City (35-3) vs. (6) Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14), 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig winner vs. Independence/West Delaware winner, 3:30 p.m.
North Scott-Oskaloosa winner vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24
Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig loser vs. Independence/West Delaware loser, 11:30 a.m.
North Scott-Oskaloosa loser vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes loser, 1 p.m.
Third place: 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26
Championship: 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 26
CLASS 5-A
First round Tuesday, July 23
(1) Waukee (38-3) vs. (8) Ottumwa (33-7), 5 p.m.
(4) Indianola (33-4) vs. (5) Johnston (34-8), 5:30 p.m.
(2) Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. (7) WDM Valley (29-10), 7 p.m.
(3) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. (6) Iowa City High (34-7), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Waukee-Ottumwa winner vs. Indianola-Johnston winner, 7 p.m.
Fort Dodge-WDM Valley winner vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24
Waukee-Ottumwa loser vs. Indianola-Johnston loser, 1:30 p.m.
Fort Dodge-WDM Valley loser vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High loser, 3 p.m.
Third place: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26
Championship: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26
