Scoreboard

Prep Baseball

SUBSTATES

Wednesday, July 24

CLASS 3-A

Substate 8 Final

ADM 3, Harlan 1

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Principal Park, Des Moines

Seeds in parentheses

CLASS 1-A

First Round Friday, July 26

(1) Mason City Newman (35-3) vs. (8) Pekin (17-8), 1:30 p.m.

(4) Don Bosco (28-4) vs. (5) Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-4), 11 a.m.

First Round Saturday, July 27

(2) Alburnett (32-5) vs. (7) South Winneshiek (29-9), 11 a.m.

(3) Martensdale-St. Marys (34-6) vs. (6) Remsen-St. Mary’s (26-7), 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1, times TBA

Championship: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

CLASS 2-A

First Round Monday, July 29

(1) North Linn (38-5) vs. (8) West Branch (20-7), 11 a.m.

(4) Central Lee (21-2) vs. (5) Des Moines Christian (28-8), 1:30 p.m.

(2) Van Meter (31-3) vs. (7) Underwood (26-4), 7 p.m.

(3) New Hampton (28-9) vs. (6) West Sioux (21-5), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1, times TBA

Championship: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Prep Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fort Dodge

Seeds in parentheses

CLASS 1-A

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Collins-Maxwell 9, Newell-Fonda 1

Clarksville 1, Lisbon 0

Third place: Newell-Fonda (38-6) vs. Lisbon (33-7), 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Championship: Collins-Maxwell (27-1) vs. Clarksville (33-1), 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25

CLASS 2-A

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

North Linn 8, Mount Ayr 1

Alta-Aurelia 3, East Marshall 2

Third place: Mount Ayr (26-3) vs. East Marshall (32-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Championship: North Linn (41-4) vs. Alta-Aurelia (22-9), 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25

CLASS 3-A

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Davenport Assumption 6, Waterloo Columbus 0

Louisa-Muscatine 10, West Liberty 2

Consolation Game Wednesday, July 24

Treynor 7, Mount Vernon 6

Third place: Waterloo Columbus (36-5) vs. West Liberty (29-6), 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: Davenport Assumption (40-2) vs. Louisa-Muscatine (35-4), 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26

CLASS 4-A

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Carlisle 7, West Delaware 6, 8 inn.

North Scott 3, Charles City 2, 9 innings

Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24

Independence 3, Denison-Schleswig 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 1, Oskaloosa 0

Third place: West Delaware (31-11) vs. Charles City (36-4), 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: Carlisle (37-3) vs. North Scott (27-4), 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 26

CLASS 5-A

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Waukee 3, Johnston 1

WDM Valley 4, Iowa City High 2

Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24

Indianola 4, Ottumwa 1

Fort Dodge 8, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Third place: Johnston (35-9) vs. Iowa City High (35-8), 7 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: Waukee (40-3) vs. WDM Valley (32-10), 8 p.m. Friday, July 26

ALL-HAWKEYE TEN TEAMS

First Team

*Sara Keller, Jr., 1B, Creston; *Logan Hughes, Sr., SS, Shenandoah; *Morgan Schaben, Sr., P, Harlan; *Alex Mohr, Sr., C, Denison-Schleswig; *Sarah Heilesen, Sr., P, Denison-Schleswig; Gracie Hagle, Fr., SS, Creston; Baylee Newell, Sr., SS, Atlantic; Olivia Engler, So., P-1B, Atlantic; McKenzie Waters, Jr., CF, Atlantic; Madison Schumacher, So., C, Harlan; Kate Heithoff, Fr., SS, Harlan; Haley Bach, So., SS, Lewis Central; Allison Mertz, Sr., SS, Carroll Kuemper; Brielle Smith, Sr., CF, Glenwood; Brooklyn Taylor, Sr., SS, Glenwood; Sydney Biermann, Sr., P, Glenwood

Second Team

Nichole Gilbert, Jr., 2B, Shenandoah; Karsyn Rush, Sr., RF, Atlantic; Paige Armijo, Jr., 1B, Denison-Schleswig; Presley Rodenburg, Jr., UT, Lewis Central; Bryn Morgenstern, Sr., 2B, Clarinda; Hailee Knight, Fr., UT, Clarinda; Saige Rice, Sr., CF, Creston; Alexis McGinnis, Sr., CF, Shenandoah; Alyssa Derby, So., C, Atlantic; Tianna Kasperbauer, Fr., 2B, Harlan; Julia Schechinger, So., CF, Harlan; Kayla Rauch, Sr., CF, Denison-Schleswig; Kyndal Hilgenberg, So., UT, Carroll Kuemper; Brianna Gerhardt, Sr., P-1B, Glenwood; Kelly Embray, So., C, Glenwood; Kamryn Buntrock, Sr., 1B, Red Oak.

Honorable Mention

St. Albert: Peyton Carman. Lewis Central: Taylor Elam. Creston: Peyton Rice, Neveah Randall. Harlan: Miranda Goetz. Carroll Kuemper: Kenzie Schon. Glenwood: Taryn Bertini, Cameron Rounds. Red Oak: Chloe Johnson. Clarinda: Aziah Smalley. Shenandoah: Delanie Voshell. Atlantic: Madison Botos, Kennedy Goergen. Denison-Schleswig: Kambrie Dau, Kailey Pick.

*unanimous selection

ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

Teams with Southwest Iowa players:

CLASS 1-A

Southwest District

Emily McIntosh, Soph, West Harrison; Cheyanne Rife, Sr., West Harrison; Haley Koch, Soph., West Harrison; Talia Schon, Jr., Glidden-Ralston; Katelyn Winnett, Sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Cora McAlister, Jr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Ali Silvius, Soph., Stanton; Kami Waymire, Jr., Exira-EHK; Macy Emgarten, Fr., Exira-EHK; Amanda Foster, Soph., Woodbine; Jozie Lett, Jr., CAM; Kenna Ford, Soph., Riverside; Gracie Bluml, Jr., Riverside; Addi Meese, Soph., Fremont-Mills; Kendall Reed, Jr., Fremont-Mills; Sydney Beymer, Soph., Audubon; Kassidy Croghan, Sr., East Mills.

District Coach of the Year: Jami Sherer, West Harrison

CLASS 2-A

Southwest District

Alli Boyle, Soph., Earlham; Meagan Blomgren, Sr., Van Meter; Lilly Miller, Sr., Interstate 35; Alexis Bean, Sr., Earlham; Denali Loecker, Jr., Ogden; Caroline McAlexander, Sr., Mount Ayr; Kate Stanley, Sr., Interstate 35; Erikah Rife, Fr., Logan-Magnolia; Lydia Knapp, Sr., Panorama; Josie Sowers, Soph., Pleasantville; Makenzie McGriff, Jr., Pleasantville; Haley Forret, Sr., Van Meter; Abby Archer, Sr., Van Meter; Katie Anzalone, Sr., AHSTW; Reanna Rife, Jr., Logan-Magnolia; Abby DeJoode, Sr., Pleasantville; Meredith Adreon, Jr., Ogden; Olivia Larsen, Jr., Sidney; Alexa Anderson, Soph., Mount Ayr; Jayda Gay, Soph., Martensdale-St. Marys; Lexi Branning, Jr.,

IKM-Manning

District Coaches of the Year: Brandie and Bret Ruggles, Mount Ayr

CLASS 3-A

West District

Baylee Newell, Sr., Atlantic; Sydni Huisman, Sr., Treynor; Alli Mertz, Sr., Carroll Kuemper; Karli Olsen, Jr., Spirit Lake; Sara Keeler, Jr., Creston; Payton Ahrenstorff, Sr., Spirit Lake; Logan Hughes, Sr., Shenandoah; Olivia Engler, Jr., Atlantic; Josie Ayala, Fr., Carroll; Chloe Harskamp, Sr., Sioux Center; Stella Umphreys, Soph., Treynor; Taylor Richter, Sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Carlin Smith, Fr., MOC-Floyd Valley; Kamryn Buntrock, Sr., Red Oak; Konnor Sudmann, Sr., Treynor; Jadynn Moore, Jr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Brooke Zylstra, Jr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

District Coach of the Year: Kara Huisman, Treynor

CLASS 4-A

West District

Abbie Hlas, Jr., ADM; Skylar Rigby, Jr., Ballard; Emma Dighton, Soph., Boone; Abby Husak, Jr., Ballard; Alyvia Dubois, Sr., Carlisle; Jena Young, 8th, Winterset; Riley Gilroy, Soph., Bondurant-Farrar; Morgan Schaben, Sr., Harlan; Corry Pickering, Sr., Winterset; Molly Hoekstra, Jr., Carlisle; Lydia Olejniczak, Fr., Perry; Kinzey Foley, Jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Sarah Heilesen, Sr, Denison-Schleswig; Brooke Haage, Jr., Le Mars; Vanessa Johnson, Soph., Gilbert; Sydney Biermann, Sr., Glenwood; Skylar Cole, Soph., Storm Lake; Kelly Stoakes, Fr., Webster City

District Coach of the Year: Jim Flaws, Carlisle

