Scoreboard

Prep Baseball

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday, July 17

Sioux City Heelan 4, Lewis Central 1

Harlan 13, Thomas Jefferson 1, 6 inn.

POSTSEASON

CLASS 1-A

Substate 7, District 14

Championship Saturday, July 20

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Substate 8, District 16

Championship Saturday, July 20

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2-A

Substate 8, District 15

Championship Saturday, July 20

Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Class 3-A

District Semifinals

Substate 8, District 15

Winterset vs. Carroll at Harlan, 5 p.m.

Atlantic at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Harlan

Substate 8, District 16

Glenwood vs. ADM at Dallas Center, 5 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Creston, 7 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Dallas Center

Friday, July 19

Class 4-A

Substate First Round

Substate 1: Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 7; Sioux City West at Sioux City East, 7; Sioux City North at Waukee, 7

Substate 8: Des Moines North at Johnston, 7; Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central, 7; Indianola vs. Des Moines East at Des Moines Hoover, 7

ALL-CORNER CONFERENCE

First Team

Pitcher: *Colby Royal, Soph., Stanton; Catcher: *Trevor Glockel, Sr., East Mills; Infielders: *Drake Johnson, Sr., Stanton; *Donnie Weis, Sr., Stanton; Dylan Chambers, Sr., Fremont-Mills; Nic Duysen, Jr., East Mills. Outfielders: *Colton Thornburg, Jr., Essex-South Page; Keygan Day, Jr., Stanton; Michael Schafer, Jr., East Mills. Utility: Tyler Peterson, Jr., Stanton; Daniel Ohnmacht, Sr., Essex-South Page.

*Elite selection

Second Team

Pitcher: Justis Hayes, Sidney; Catcher: Cale Phillips, Sidney; Infielders: Brett Gruber, Sidney; Carter Johnson, Stanton; Jacob Jenkerson, Fremont-Mills; Jackson Wray, East Mills; Derek Mueller, Griswold; Outfielders: Josh Brownlee, Griswold; Oscar Lupercio, Fremont-Mills; Thomas Bates, Stanton; Utility: Zayne Osborn, Sidney; Quentin Thornburg, Essex-South Page

Prep Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fort Dodge

Seeds in parentheses

CLASS 1-A

First round Monday, July 22

(1) Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. (8) Le Mars Gehlen (21-9), 11 a.m.

(4) Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. (5) Lynnville-Sully (26-8), 11:30 a.m.

(2) Lisbon (32-6) vs. (7) Wayne (23-8), 1 p.m.

(3) Clarksville (31-1) vs. (6) Algona Garrigan (29-6), 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen winner vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully winner, 11 a.m.

Lisbon-Wayne winner vs. Clarksville-Garrigan winner, 1 p.m.

Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23

Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen loser vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully loser, 11 a.m.

Lisbon-Wayne loser vs. Clarksville-Garrigan loser, 11:30 a.m.

Third place: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25

CLASS 2-A

First round Monday, July 22

(1) North Linn (39-4) vs. (8) Wapello (17-12), 3 p.m.

(4) Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. (5) Dyersville Beckman (29-13), 3:30 p.m.

(2) East Marshall (31-4) vs. (7) Ogden (25-7), 5 p.m.

(3) Central Springs (28-7) vs. (6) Alta-Aurelia (20-9), 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

North Linn-Wapello winner vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman winner, 3 p.m.

East Marshall-Ogden winner vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia winner, 5 p.m.

Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23

North Linn-Wapello loser vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman loser, 1 p.m.

East Marshall-Ogden loser vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia loser, 5:30 p.m.

Third place: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Championship: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25

CLASS 3-A

First round Monday, July 22

(1) Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. (8) Algona, (17-10), 7 p.m.

(4) Albia (27-4) vs. (5) Waterloo Columbus (35-4), 7:30 p.m.

First Round Tuesday, July 23

(2) Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. (7) Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m.

(3) West Liberty (28-5) vs. (6) Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Assumption-Algona winner vs. Albia-Columbus winner, 11:30 a.m.

Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon winner vs. West Liberty-Treynor winner, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation Game Tuesday, July 23

Assumption-Algona loser vs. Albia-Columbus loser, 3 p.m.

Consolation Game Wednesday, July 24

Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon loser vs. West Liberty-Treynor loser, 11 a.m.

Third place: 2:30 p.m. Friday,, July 26

Championship: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26

CLASS 4-A

First round Tuesday, July 23

(1) Carlisle (35-3) vs. (8) Denison-Schleswig (26-13), 1 p.m.

(4) Independence (30-11) vs. (5) West Delaware (30-10), 1:30 p.m.

(2) North Scott (26-14) vs. (7) Oskaloosa (25-14), 3 p.m.

(3) Charles City (35-3) vs. (6) Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14), 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig winner vs. Independence/West Delaware winner, 3:30 p.m.

North Scott-Oskaloosa winner vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24

Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig loser vs. Independence/West Delaware loser, 11:30 a.m.

North Scott-Oskaloosa loser vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes loser, 1 p.m.

Third place: 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 26

CLASS 5-A

First round Tuesday, July 23

(1) Waukee (38-3) vs. (8) Ottumwa (33-7), 5 p.m.

(4) Indianola (33-4) vs. (5) Johnston (34-8), 5:30 p.m.

(2) Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. (7) WDM Valley (29-10), 7 p.m.

(3) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. (6) Iowa City High (34-7), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Waukee-Ottumwa winner vs. Indianola-Johnston winner, 7 p.m.

Fort Dodge-WDM Valley winner vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High winner, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24

Waukee-Ottumwa loser vs. Indianola-Johnston loser, 1:30 p.m.

Fort Dodge-WDM Valley loser vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High loser, 3 p.m.

Third place: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26

ALL-CORNER CONFERENCE

First Team

Pitcher: *Kendall Reed, Jr., Fremont-Mills; Catcher: *Jolie Sheldon, Soph., Sidney; Pitcher/Catcher: Addi Meese, Soph., Fremont-Mills; Infielders: *Olivia Larsen, Jr., Sidney; *Ali Silvius, Soph., Stanton-Essex; Tori Kilpatrick, Soph., Fremont-Mills; Camryn McClintock, Sr., Sidney; Outfielders: *Anna Kelley, Freshman, Griswold; *Kacey Danker, Jr., Griswold; Shelby Brockshus, Sr., Stanton-Essex; Utility: Sami York, Soph., Stanton-Essex.

Second Team

Pitcher: Brenna Rossell, Griswold; Catcher: Devin Isaacson, Jr., Stanton-Essex; Pitcher/Catcher: Kassidy Croghan, East Mills; Infielders: Malea Moore, Fremont-Mills; Haylee Pennock, Griswold; Marleigh Johnson, Stanton-Essex; Alex Knop, East Mills; Outfielders: Faith Brumbaugh, Sidney; Sidnie Baier, Sidney; Liz Bartles, Fremont-Mills; Utility: Kaitlyn Bruce, Stanton-Essex.

Honorable Mention: Brooklyn Adams, Stanton-Essex; Makenna Laumann, Sidney; Danica Laumann, Sidney.

