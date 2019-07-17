Prep Baseball
REGULAR SEASON
Wednesday, July 17
Sioux City Heelan 4, Lewis Central 1
Harlan 13, Thomas Jefferson 1, 6 inn.
POSTSEASON
CLASS 1-A
Substate 7, District 14
Championship Saturday, July 20
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Substate 8, District 16
Championship Saturday, July 20
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2-A
Substate 8, District 15
Championship Saturday, July 20
Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Class 3-A
District Semifinals
Substate 8, District 15
Winterset vs. Carroll at Harlan, 5 p.m.
Atlantic at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Harlan
Substate 8, District 16
Glenwood vs. ADM at Dallas Center, 5 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Creston, 7 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Dallas Center
Friday, July 19
Class 4-A
Substate First Round
Substate 1: Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 7; Sioux City West at Sioux City East, 7; Sioux City North at Waukee, 7
Substate 8: Des Moines North at Johnston, 7; Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central, 7; Indianola vs. Des Moines East at Des Moines Hoover, 7
ALL-CORNER CONFERENCE
First Team
Pitcher: *Colby Royal, Soph., Stanton; Catcher: *Trevor Glockel, Sr., East Mills; Infielders: *Drake Johnson, Sr., Stanton; *Donnie Weis, Sr., Stanton; Dylan Chambers, Sr., Fremont-Mills; Nic Duysen, Jr., East Mills. Outfielders: *Colton Thornburg, Jr., Essex-South Page; Keygan Day, Jr., Stanton; Michael Schafer, Jr., East Mills. Utility: Tyler Peterson, Jr., Stanton; Daniel Ohnmacht, Sr., Essex-South Page.
*Elite selection
Second Team
Pitcher: Justis Hayes, Sidney; Catcher: Cale Phillips, Sidney; Infielders: Brett Gruber, Sidney; Carter Johnson, Stanton; Jacob Jenkerson, Fremont-Mills; Jackson Wray, East Mills; Derek Mueller, Griswold; Outfielders: Josh Brownlee, Griswold; Oscar Lupercio, Fremont-Mills; Thomas Bates, Stanton; Utility: Zayne Osborn, Sidney; Quentin Thornburg, Essex-South Page
Prep Softball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fort Dodge
Seeds in parentheses
CLASS 1-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. (8) Le Mars Gehlen (21-9), 11 a.m.
(4) Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. (5) Lynnville-Sully (26-8), 11:30 a.m.
(2) Lisbon (32-6) vs. (7) Wayne (23-8), 1 p.m.
(3) Clarksville (31-1) vs. (6) Algona Garrigan (29-6), 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen winner vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully winner, 11 a.m.
Lisbon-Wayne winner vs. Clarksville-Garrigan winner, 1 p.m.
Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23
Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen loser vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully loser, 11 a.m.
Lisbon-Wayne loser vs. Clarksville-Garrigan loser, 11:30 a.m.
Third place: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25
Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25
CLASS 2-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) North Linn (39-4) vs. (8) Wapello (17-12), 3 p.m.
(4) Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. (5) Dyersville Beckman (29-13), 3:30 p.m.
(2) East Marshall (31-4) vs. (7) Ogden (25-7), 5 p.m.
(3) Central Springs (28-7) vs. (6) Alta-Aurelia (20-9), 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
North Linn-Wapello winner vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman winner, 3 p.m.
East Marshall-Ogden winner vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia winner, 5 p.m.
Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23
North Linn-Wapello loser vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman loser, 1 p.m.
East Marshall-Ogden loser vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia loser, 5:30 p.m.
Third place: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25
Championship: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25
CLASS 3-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. (8) Algona, (17-10), 7 p.m.
(4) Albia (27-4) vs. (5) Waterloo Columbus (35-4), 7:30 p.m.
First Round Tuesday, July 23
(2) Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. (7) Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m.
(3) West Liberty (28-5) vs. (6) Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Assumption-Algona winner vs. Albia-Columbus winner, 11:30 a.m.
Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon winner vs. West Liberty-Treynor winner, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation Game Tuesday, July 23
Assumption-Algona loser vs. Albia-Columbus loser, 3 p.m.
Consolation Game Wednesday, July 24
Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon loser vs. West Liberty-Treynor loser, 11 a.m.
Third place: 2:30 p.m. Friday,, July 26
Championship: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26
CLASS 4-A
First round Tuesday, July 23
(1) Carlisle (35-3) vs. (8) Denison-Schleswig (26-13), 1 p.m.
(4) Independence (30-11) vs. (5) West Delaware (30-10), 1:30 p.m.
(2) North Scott (26-14) vs. (7) Oskaloosa (25-14), 3 p.m.
(3) Charles City (35-3) vs. (6) Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14), 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig winner vs. Independence/West Delaware winner, 3:30 p.m.
North Scott-Oskaloosa winner vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24
Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig loser vs. Independence/West Delaware loser, 11:30 a.m.
North Scott-Oskaloosa loser vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes loser, 1 p.m.
Third place: 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26
Championship: 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 26
CLASS 5-A
First round Tuesday, July 23
(1) Waukee (38-3) vs. (8) Ottumwa (33-7), 5 p.m.
(4) Indianola (33-4) vs. (5) Johnston (34-8), 5:30 p.m.
(2) Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. (7) WDM Valley (29-10), 7 p.m.
(3) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. (6) Iowa City High (34-7), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Waukee-Ottumwa winner vs. Indianola-Johnston winner, 7 p.m.
Fort Dodge-WDM Valley winner vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24
Waukee-Ottumwa loser vs. Indianola-Johnston loser, 1:30 p.m.
Fort Dodge-WDM Valley loser vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High loser, 3 p.m.
Third place: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26
Championship: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26
ALL-CORNER CONFERENCE
First Team
Pitcher: *Kendall Reed, Jr., Fremont-Mills; Catcher: *Jolie Sheldon, Soph., Sidney; Pitcher/Catcher: Addi Meese, Soph., Fremont-Mills; Infielders: *Olivia Larsen, Jr., Sidney; *Ali Silvius, Soph., Stanton-Essex; Tori Kilpatrick, Soph., Fremont-Mills; Camryn McClintock, Sr., Sidney; Outfielders: *Anna Kelley, Freshman, Griswold; *Kacey Danker, Jr., Griswold; Shelby Brockshus, Sr., Stanton-Essex; Utility: Sami York, Soph., Stanton-Essex.
Second Team
Pitcher: Brenna Rossell, Griswold; Catcher: Devin Isaacson, Jr., Stanton-Essex; Pitcher/Catcher: Kassidy Croghan, East Mills; Infielders: Malea Moore, Fremont-Mills; Haylee Pennock, Griswold; Marleigh Johnson, Stanton-Essex; Alex Knop, East Mills; Outfielders: Faith Brumbaugh, Sidney; Sidnie Baier, Sidney; Liz Bartles, Fremont-Mills; Utility: Kaitlyn Bruce, Stanton-Essex.
Honorable Mention: Brooklyn Adams, Stanton-Essex; Makenna Laumann, Sidney; Danica Laumann, Sidney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.