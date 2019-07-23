Scoreboard
Staff photo

Prep Baseball

POSTSEASON

Tuesday, July 23

Class 2-A

Substate 8 Final

Underwood 4, Hinton 3

Class 1-A

Substate 7 final

Martensdale St. Marys 4, St. Albert 3

Wednesday, July 24

CLASS 3-A

Substate 8 Final

ADM at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Prep Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fort Dodge

Seeds in parentheses

CLASS 1-A

First round Monday, July 22

Collins-Maxwell 4, Le Mars Gehlen 0

Newell-Fonda 7, Lynnville-Sully 5

Lisbon 1, Wayne 0

Clarksville 5, Algona Garrigan 0

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Collins-Maxwell vs. Newell-Fonda, 11 a.m.

Lisbon vs. Clarksville, 1 p.m.

Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23

Lynnville-Sully 5, LeMars Gehlen 4

Wayne 10, Algona Garrigan 0

Third place: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25

CLASS 2-A

First round Monday, July 22

North Linn 6, Wapello 0

Mount Ayr 3, Dyersville Beckman 2

East Marshall 4, Ogden 0

Alta-Aurelia 2, Central Springs 0

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

North Linn vs. Mount Ayr, 3 p.m.

East Marshall vs. Alta-Aurelia, 5 p.m.

Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23

Dyersville Beckman 5, Wapello 3

Ogden 12, Central Springs 3

Third place: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Championship: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25

CLASS 3-A

First round Monday, July 22

Davenport Assumption 3, Algona 2

Waterloo Columbus 8, Albia 5

First Round Tuesday, July 23

Louisa-Muscatine 10, Mount Vernon 6

West Liberty 10, Treynor 0

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Davenport Assumption vs. Waterloo Columbus, 11:30 a.m.

Louisa-Muscatine vs. West Liberty, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation Game Tuesday, July 23

Algona 5, Albia 4

Consolation Game Wednesday, July 24

Mount Vernon loser vs. Treynor, 11 a.m.

Third place: 2:30 p.m. Friday,, July 26

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Newsletter

Receive stories like this everyday to your email. Sign up for our daily newsletters here.

Championship: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26

CLASS 4-A

First round Tuesday, July 23

Carlisle 10, Denison-Schleswig 1

West Delaware 8, Independence 2

North Scott 3, Oskaloosa 2

Charles City 4, Dallas Center-Grimes 3

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Carlisle vs. West Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

North Scott vs. Charles City, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24

Denison-Schleswig vs. Independence, 11:30 a.m.

Oskaloosa vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 1 p.m.

Third place: 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 26

CLASS 5-A

First round Tuesday, July 23

Waukee 8, Ottumwa 0

Johnston 3, Indianola 2

WDM Valley 3, Fort Dodge 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Iowa City High, late

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Waukee winner vs. Johnston, 7 p.m.

WDM Valley vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High winner, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24

Ottumwa vs. Indianola, 1:30 p.m.

Fort Dodge vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High loser, 3 p.m.

Third place: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.