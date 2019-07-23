Prep Baseball
POSTSEASON
Tuesday, July 23
Class 2-A
Substate 8 Final
Underwood 4, Hinton 3
Class 1-A
Substate 7 final
Martensdale St. Marys 4, St. Albert 3
Wednesday, July 24
CLASS 3-A
Substate 8 Final
ADM at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Prep Softball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fort Dodge
Seeds in parentheses
CLASS 1-A
First round Monday, July 22
Collins-Maxwell 4, Le Mars Gehlen 0
Newell-Fonda 7, Lynnville-Sully 5
Lisbon 1, Wayne 0
Clarksville 5, Algona Garrigan 0
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Collins-Maxwell vs. Newell-Fonda, 11 a.m.
Lisbon vs. Clarksville, 1 p.m.
Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23
Lynnville-Sully 5, LeMars Gehlen 4
Wayne 10, Algona Garrigan 0
Third place: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25
Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25
CLASS 2-A
First round Monday, July 22
North Linn 6, Wapello 0
Mount Ayr 3, Dyersville Beckman 2
East Marshall 4, Ogden 0
Alta-Aurelia 2, Central Springs 0
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
North Linn vs. Mount Ayr, 3 p.m.
East Marshall vs. Alta-Aurelia, 5 p.m.
Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23
Dyersville Beckman 5, Wapello 3
Ogden 12, Central Springs 3
Third place: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25
Championship: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25
CLASS 3-A
First round Monday, July 22
Davenport Assumption 3, Algona 2
Waterloo Columbus 8, Albia 5
First Round Tuesday, July 23
Louisa-Muscatine 10, Mount Vernon 6
West Liberty 10, Treynor 0
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Davenport Assumption vs. Waterloo Columbus, 11:30 a.m.
Louisa-Muscatine vs. West Liberty, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation Game Tuesday, July 23
Algona 5, Albia 4
Consolation Game Wednesday, July 24
Mount Vernon loser vs. Treynor, 11 a.m.
Third place: 2:30 p.m. Friday,, July 26
Championship: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26
CLASS 4-A
First round Tuesday, July 23
Carlisle 10, Denison-Schleswig 1
West Delaware 8, Independence 2
North Scott 3, Oskaloosa 2
Charles City 4, Dallas Center-Grimes 3
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Carlisle vs. West Delaware, 3:30 p.m.
North Scott vs. Charles City, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24
Denison-Schleswig vs. Independence, 11:30 a.m.
Oskaloosa vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 1 p.m.
Third place: 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26
Championship: 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 26
CLASS 5-A
First round Tuesday, July 23
Waukee 8, Ottumwa 0
Johnston 3, Indianola 2
WDM Valley 3, Fort Dodge 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Iowa City High, late
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Waukee winner vs. Johnston, 7 p.m.
WDM Valley vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24
Ottumwa vs. Indianola, 1:30 p.m.
Fort Dodge vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High loser, 3 p.m.
Third place: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26
Championship: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26
