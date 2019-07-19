-scoreboard two.JPGMDW0025844785

Scoreboard

Prep Baseball

POSTSEASON

Friday, July 19

Class 3-A

District Semifinals

Substate 8, District 15

Winterset 12, Carroll 2, 5 inn.

Harlan 2, Atlantic 0

Championship: 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Harlan

Substate 8, District 16

ADM 15, Glenwood 3

Dallas Center-Grimes 15, Creston 0, 4 inn.

Championship: 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Dallas Center

Class 4-A

Substate 1 First Round

Urbandale 10, Thomas Jefferson 0, 5 inn.

Substate 8 First Round

Lewis Central 7, Abraham Lincoln 2

Saturday, July 20

CLASS 1-A

Substate 7, District 14 Championship Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Substate 8, District 16 Championship Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2-A

Substate 8, District 15

Championship Saturday, July 20

Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 22

Class 4-A

Indianola at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Prep Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fort Dodge

Seeds in parentheses

CLASS 1-A

First round Monday, July 22

(1) Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. (8) Le Mars Gehlen (21-9), 11 a.m.

(4) Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. (5) Lynnville-Sully (26-8), 11:30 a.m.

(2) Lisbon (32-6) vs. (7) Wayne (23-8), 1 p.m.

(3) Clarksville (31-1) vs. (6) Algona Garrigan (29-6), 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen winner vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully winner, 11 a.m.

Lisbon-Wayne winner vs. Clarksville-Garrigan winner, 1 p.m.

Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23

Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen loser vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully loser, 11 a.m.

Lisbon-Wayne loser vs. Clarksville-Garrigan loser, 11:30 a.m.

Third place: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25

CLASS 2-A

First round Monday, July 22

(1) North Linn (39-4) vs. (8) Wapello (17-12), 3 p.m.

(4) Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. (5) Dyersville Beckman (29-13), 3:30 p.m.

(2) East Marshall (31-4) vs. (7) Ogden (25-7), 5 p.m.

(3) Central Springs (28-7) vs. (6) Alta-Aurelia (20-9), 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

North Linn-Wapello winner vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman winner, 3 p.m.

East Marshall-Ogden winner vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia winner, 5 p.m.

Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23

North Linn-Wapello loser vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman loser, 1 p.m.

East Marshall-Ogden loser vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia loser, 5:30 p.m.

Third place: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Championship: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25

CLASS 3-A

First round Monday, July 22

(1) Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. (8) Algona, (17-10), 7 p.m.

(4) Albia (27-4) vs. (5) Waterloo Columbus (35-4), 7:30 p.m.

First Round Tuesday, July 23

(2) Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. (7) Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m.

(3) West Liberty (28-5) vs. (6) Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Assumption-Algona winner vs. Albia-Columbus winner, 11:30 a.m.

Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon winner vs. West Liberty-Treynor winner, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation Game Tuesday, July 23

Assumption-Algona loser vs. Albia-Columbus loser, 3 p.m.

Consolation Game Wednesday, July 24

Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon loser vs. West Liberty-Treynor loser, 11 a.m.

Third place: 2:30 p.m. Friday,, July 26

Championship: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26

CLASS 4-A

First round Tuesday, July 23

(1) Carlisle (35-3) vs. (8) Denison-Schleswig (26-13), 1 p.m.

(4) Independence (30-11) vs. (5) West Delaware (30-10), 1:30 p.m.

(2) North Scott (26-14) vs. (7) Oskaloosa (25-14), 3 p.m.

(3) Charles City (35-3) vs. (6) Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14), 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig winner vs. Independence/West Delaware winner, 3:30 p.m.

North Scott-Oskaloosa winner vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24

Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig loser vs. Independence/West Delaware loser, 11:30 a.m.

North Scott-Oskaloosa loser vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes loser, 1 p.m.

Third place: 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 26

CLASS 5-A

First round Tuesday, July 23

(1) Waukee (38-3) vs. (8) Ottumwa (33-7), 5 p.m.

(4) Indianola (33-4) vs. (5) Johnston (34-8), 5:30 p.m.

(2) Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. (7) WDM Valley (29-10), 7 p.m.

(3) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. (6) Iowa City High (34-7), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 24

Waukee-Ottumwa winner vs. Indianola-Johnston winner, 7 p.m.

Fort Dodge-WDM Valley winner vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High winner, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24

Waukee-Ottumwa loser vs. Indianola-Johnston loser, 1:30 p.m.

Fort Dodge-WDM Valley loser vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High loser, 3 p.m.

Third place: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26

MLB

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 63 33 .656 —

Tampa Bay 56 44 .560 9

Boston 53 45 .541 11

Toronto 37 62 .374 27½

Baltimore 30 66 .313 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 59 36 .621 —

Cleveland 56 40 .583 3½

Chicago 43 51 .457 15½

Kansas City 36 63 .364 25

Detroit 29 64 .312 29

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 61 37 .622 —

Oakland 55 42 .567 5½

Texas 50 46 .521 10

Los Angeles 50 48 .510 11

Seattle 39 60 .394 22½

Friday, July 19

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 5

Toronto 12, Detroit 1

Oakland at Minnesota, late

Texas at Houston, late

L.A. Angels at Seattle, late

Saturday, July 20

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 5:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 3-7) at Detroit (Norris 2-8), 5:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 7-7) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 9-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-5), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 5-5) at Houston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5) at Seattle (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 59 40 .596 —

Washington 51 45 .531 6½

Philadelphia 51 47 .520 7½

New York 44 52 .458 13½

Miami 36 58 .383 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 53 44 .546 —

Milwaukee 51 47 .520 2½

St. Louis 49 46 .516 3

Pittsburgh 45 51 .469 7½

Cincinnati 43 51 .457 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 64 35 .646 —

Arizona 49 48 .505 14

San Francisco 48 49 .495 15

Colorado 46 51 .474 17

San Diego 46 51 .474 17

Friday, July 19

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 5

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

St. Louis at Cincinnati, late

Milwaukee at Arizona, late

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, late

Saturday, July 20

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 7-7), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lockett 0-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 7-7), 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-3), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Cincinnati (Castillo 9-3), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 5-6) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-1), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Arizona (Greinke 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

INTERLEAGUE

Friday, July 19

N.Y. Yankees 8, Colorado 2

Saturday, July 20

Colorado (Senzatela 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-5), 12:05 p.m.

PCL

Friday, July 19

New Orleans 6, Round Rock 5, 10 inn.

Oklahoma City 11, San Antonio 3

Nashville 6, Iowa 5

Saturday, July 20

Round Rock at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.

Fresno at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

IndyCar

Iowa 300 Lineup

Race Saturday at Iowa Speedway

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 180.073 mph

2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 179.589

3. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 179.449

4. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 177.646

5. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 176.200

6. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 176.057

7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 175.857

8. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 175.725

9. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 175.618

10. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 175.578

11. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 175.346

12. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 175.316

13. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 174.848

14. (31) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 174.323

15. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 174.237

16. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 173.837

17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 173.540

18. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 173.044

19. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 171.791

20. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 171.626

21. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 171.390

22. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 167.136

