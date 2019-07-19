Prep Baseball
POSTSEASON
Friday, July 19
Class 3-A
District Semifinals
Substate 8, District 15
Winterset 12, Carroll 2, 5 inn.
Harlan 2, Atlantic 0
Championship: 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Harlan
Substate 8, District 16
ADM 15, Glenwood 3
Dallas Center-Grimes 15, Creston 0, 4 inn.
Championship: 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Dallas Center
Class 4-A
Substate 1 First Round
Urbandale 10, Thomas Jefferson 0, 5 inn.
Substate 8 First Round
Lewis Central 7, Abraham Lincoln 2
Saturday, July 20
CLASS 1-A
Substate 7, District 14 Championship Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Substate 8, District 16 Championship Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2-A
Substate 8, District 15
Championship Saturday, July 20
Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 22
Class 4-A
Indianola at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Prep Softball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fort Dodge
Seeds in parentheses
CLASS 1-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. (8) Le Mars Gehlen (21-9), 11 a.m.
(4) Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. (5) Lynnville-Sully (26-8), 11:30 a.m.
(2) Lisbon (32-6) vs. (7) Wayne (23-8), 1 p.m.
(3) Clarksville (31-1) vs. (6) Algona Garrigan (29-6), 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen winner vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully winner, 11 a.m.
Lisbon-Wayne winner vs. Clarksville-Garrigan winner, 1 p.m.
Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23
Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen loser vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully loser, 11 a.m.
Lisbon-Wayne loser vs. Clarksville-Garrigan loser, 11:30 a.m.
Third place: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25
Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25
CLASS 2-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) North Linn (39-4) vs. (8) Wapello (17-12), 3 p.m.
(4) Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. (5) Dyersville Beckman (29-13), 3:30 p.m.
(2) East Marshall (31-4) vs. (7) Ogden (25-7), 5 p.m.
(3) Central Springs (28-7) vs. (6) Alta-Aurelia (20-9), 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
North Linn-Wapello winner vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman winner, 3 p.m.
East Marshall-Ogden winner vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia winner, 5 p.m.
Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23
North Linn-Wapello loser vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman loser, 1 p.m.
East Marshall-Ogden loser vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia loser, 5:30 p.m.
Third place: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25
Championship: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25
CLASS 3-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. (8) Algona, (17-10), 7 p.m.
(4) Albia (27-4) vs. (5) Waterloo Columbus (35-4), 7:30 p.m.
First Round Tuesday, July 23
(2) Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. (7) Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m.
(3) West Liberty (28-5) vs. (6) Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Assumption-Algona winner vs. Albia-Columbus winner, 11:30 a.m.
Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon winner vs. West Liberty-Treynor winner, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation Game Tuesday, July 23
Assumption-Algona loser vs. Albia-Columbus loser, 3 p.m.
Consolation Game Wednesday, July 24
Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon loser vs. West Liberty-Treynor loser, 11 a.m.
Third place: 2:30 p.m. Friday,, July 26
Championship: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26
CLASS 4-A
First round Tuesday, July 23
(1) Carlisle (35-3) vs. (8) Denison-Schleswig (26-13), 1 p.m.
(4) Independence (30-11) vs. (5) West Delaware (30-10), 1:30 p.m.
(2) North Scott (26-14) vs. (7) Oskaloosa (25-14), 3 p.m.
(3) Charles City (35-3) vs. (6) Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14), 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig winner vs. Independence/West Delaware winner, 3:30 p.m.
North Scott-Oskaloosa winner vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24
Carlisle/Denison-Schleswig loser vs. Independence/West Delaware loser, 11:30 a.m.
North Scott-Oskaloosa loser vs. Charles City/Dallas Center-Grimes loser, 1 p.m.
Third place: 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26
Championship: 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 26
CLASS 5-A
First round Tuesday, July 23
(1) Waukee (38-3) vs. (8) Ottumwa (33-7), 5 p.m.
(4) Indianola (33-4) vs. (5) Johnston (34-8), 5:30 p.m.
(2) Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. (7) WDM Valley (29-10), 7 p.m.
(3) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. (6) Iowa City High (34-7), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Waukee-Ottumwa winner vs. Indianola-Johnston winner, 7 p.m.
Fort Dodge-WDM Valley winner vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation Games Wednesday, July 24
Waukee-Ottumwa loser vs. Indianola-Johnston loser, 1:30 p.m.
Fort Dodge-WDM Valley loser vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy-Iowa City High loser, 3 p.m.
Third place: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26
Championship: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26
MLB
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 63 33 .656 —
Tampa Bay 56 44 .560 9
Boston 53 45 .541 11
Toronto 37 62 .374 27½
Baltimore 30 66 .313 33
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 59 36 .621 —
Cleveland 56 40 .583 3½
Chicago 43 51 .457 15½
Kansas City 36 63 .364 25
Detroit 29 64 .312 29
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 61 37 .622 —
Oakland 55 42 .567 5½
Texas 50 46 .521 10
Los Angeles 50 48 .510 11
Seattle 39 60 .394 22½
Friday, July 19
Baltimore 11, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 5
Toronto 12, Detroit 1
Oakland at Minnesota, late
Texas at Houston, late
L.A. Angels at Seattle, late
Saturday, July 20
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 5:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 3-7) at Detroit (Norris 2-8), 5:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 7-7) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 5-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 9-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-5), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 5-5) at Houston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5) at Seattle (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 59 40 .596 —
Washington 51 45 .531 6½
Philadelphia 51 47 .520 7½
New York 44 52 .458 13½
Miami 36 58 .383 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 53 44 .546 —
Milwaukee 51 47 .520 2½
St. Louis 49 46 .516 3
Pittsburgh 45 51 .469 7½
Cincinnati 43 51 .457 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 64 35 .646 —
Arizona 49 48 .505 14
San Francisco 48 49 .495 15
Colorado 46 51 .474 17
San Diego 46 51 .474 17
Friday, July 19
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 5
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
St. Louis at Cincinnati, late
Milwaukee at Arizona, late
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, late
Saturday, July 20
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 7-7), 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lockett 0-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 7-7), 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-3), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Cincinnati (Castillo 9-3), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 5-6) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-1), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Arizona (Greinke 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
INTERLEAGUE
Friday, July 19
N.Y. Yankees 8, Colorado 2
Saturday, July 20
Colorado (Senzatela 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-5), 12:05 p.m.
PCL
Friday, July 19
New Orleans 6, Round Rock 5, 10 inn.
Oklahoma City 11, San Antonio 3
Nashville 6, Iowa 5
Saturday, July 20
Round Rock at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.
Fresno at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
IndyCar
Iowa 300 Lineup
Race Saturday at Iowa Speedway
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 180.073 mph
2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 179.589
3. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 179.449
4. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 177.646
5. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 176.200
6. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 176.057
7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 175.857
8. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 175.725
9. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 175.618
10. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 175.578
11. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 175.346
12. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 175.316
13. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 174.848
14. (31) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 174.323
15. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 174.237
16. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 173.837
17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 173.540
18. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 173.044
19. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 171.791
20. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 171.626
21. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 171.390
22. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 167.136
