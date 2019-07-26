Prep Baseball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Principal Park, Des Moines
Seeds in parentheses
CLASS 1-A
First Round Friday, July 26
Mason City Newman 8, Pekin 7
Don Bosco 3, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
First Round Saturday, July 27
(2) Alburnett (32-5) vs. (7) South Winneshiek (29-9), 11 a.m.
(3) Martensdale-St. Marys (34-6) vs. (6) Remsen-St. Mary’s (26-7), 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1, times TBA
Championship: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
CLASS 2-A
First Round Monday, July 29
(1) North Linn (38-5) vs. (8) West Branch (20-7), 11 a.m.
(4) Central Lee (21-2) vs. (5) Des Moines Christian (28-8), 1:30 p.m.
(2) Van Meter (31-3) vs. (7) Underwood (26-4), 7 p.m.
(3) New Hampton (28-9) vs. (6) West Sioux (21-5), 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1, times TBA
Championship: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
CLASS 3-A
First Round Tuesday, July 30
(1) Cedar Rapids Xavier (38-2) vs. (8) ADM (13-17), 11 a.m.
(4) Marion (32-5) vs. (5) Sioux City Heelan (29-10), 1:30 p.m.
(2) Davenport Assumption (31-4) vs. (7) Boone (20-12), 7 p.m.
(3) Central DeWitt (36-3) vs. (6) Centerville (24-6), 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Friday, Aug. 2, times TBA
Championship: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3,
CLASS 4-A
First Round Wednesday, July 31
(1) Johnston (34-5) vs. (8) Ankeny (21-17), 1:30 p.m.
(4) WDM Dowling (30-11) vs. (5) Southeast Polk (30-13), 11 a.m.
(2) Iowa City West (33-7) vs. (7) Pleasant Valley (25-11), 7 p.m.
(3) Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. (6) Urbandale (28-14)
Semifinals Friday, Aug. 2
Johnston-Ankeny winner vs. Dowling-SE Polk winner, 7 p.m.
Iowa City West-Pleasant Valley winner vs. Western Dubuque-Urbandale winner, 4:30 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Prep Softball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
CLASS 1-A
Championship: Collins-Maxwell 4, Clarksville 3
CLASS 2-A
Championship: North Linn 3, Alta-Aurelia 0
CLASS 3-A
Third place: West Liberty 8, Waterloo Columbus 3
Championship: Davenport Assumption 7, Louisa-Muscatine 4
CLASS 4-A
Third place: Charles City 6, West Delaware 5, 8 inn.
Championship: Carlisle 1, North Scott 0
CLASS 5-A
Third place: Iowa City High 6, Johnston 3
Championship: WDM Valley 8, Waukee 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.