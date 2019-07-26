Scoreboard

Prep Baseball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Principal Park, Des Moines

Seeds in parentheses

CLASS 1-A

First Round Friday, July 26

Mason City Newman 8, Pekin 7

Don Bosco 3, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

First Round Saturday, July 27

(2) Alburnett (32-5) vs. (7) South Winneshiek (29-9), 11 a.m.

(3) Martensdale-St. Marys (34-6) vs. (6) Remsen-St. Mary’s (26-7), 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1, times TBA

Championship: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

CLASS 2-A

First Round Monday, July 29

(1) North Linn (38-5) vs. (8) West Branch (20-7), 11 a.m.

(4) Central Lee (21-2) vs. (5) Des Moines Christian (28-8), 1:30 p.m.

(2) Van Meter (31-3) vs. (7) Underwood (26-4), 7 p.m.

(3) New Hampton (28-9) vs. (6) West Sioux (21-5), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1, times TBA

Championship: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

CLASS 3-A

First Round Tuesday, July 30

(1) Cedar Rapids Xavier (38-2) vs. (8) ADM (13-17), 11 a.m.

(4) Marion (32-5) vs. (5) Sioux City Heelan (29-10), 1:30 p.m.

(2) Davenport Assumption (31-4) vs. (7) Boone (20-12), 7 p.m.

(3) Central DeWitt (36-3) vs. (6) Centerville (24-6), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, Aug. 2, times TBA

Championship: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3,

CLASS 4-A

First Round Wednesday, July 31

(1) Johnston (34-5) vs. (8) Ankeny (21-17), 1:30 p.m.

(4) WDM Dowling (30-11) vs. (5) Southeast Polk (30-13), 11 a.m.

(2) Iowa City West (33-7) vs. (7) Pleasant Valley (25-11), 7 p.m.

(3) Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. (6) Urbandale (28-14)

Semifinals Friday, Aug. 2

Johnston-Ankeny winner vs. Dowling-SE Polk winner, 7 p.m.

Iowa City West-Pleasant Valley winner vs. Western Dubuque-Urbandale winner, 4:30 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Prep Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

CLASS 1-A

Championship: Collins-Maxwell 4, Clarksville 3

CLASS 2-A

Championship: North Linn 3, Alta-Aurelia 0

CLASS 3-A

Third place: West Liberty 8, Waterloo Columbus 3

Championship: Davenport Assumption 7, Louisa-Muscatine 4

CLASS 4-A

Third place: Charles City 6, West Delaware 5, 8 inn.

Championship: Carlisle 1, North Scott 0

CLASS 5-A

Third place: Iowa City High 6, Johnston 3

Championship: WDM Valley 8, Waukee 5

